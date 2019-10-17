(Cedar Rapids) -- The Wartburg women and Nebraska Wesleyan men are the favorites to win the American Rivers Conference.
Wartbrug had seven first-place votes and 63 points to finish ahead of Loras, which has two first-place votes and 58 points. Simpson, Luther and Coe are the rest of the top five.
View the complete release from the ARC on the women’s poll linked here.
Nebraska Wesleyan also has seven first-place votes and 63 points in the men’s poll while Simpson has two and 55 points. Loras, Wartburg and Dubuque are the rest of the top five.
View the complete release from the ARC on the men’s poll linked here.