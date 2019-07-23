(Fort Dodge) -- The Wayne Falcons concluded their 2019 season with a 10-0 victory over Bishop Garrigan in a consolation game at the Class 1A State Tournament at Harlan Rodgers Park in Fort Dodge.
"I'm proud of them for coming back and killing it offensively and defensively." Wayne head coach Heather Fortune told KMA Sports.
Pitcher Sterling Berndt rebounded from a 1-0 Monday afternoon loss to throw five scoreless frames for The Falcons. Benrdt struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked zero.
"She's got the best defense behind her. I can't ask her to work harder than what she does and she puts a lot of pressure on herself," Coach Fortune said.
Wayne's bats made contact early and often, tallying 14-total hits in the contest. The Falcons scored three runs in the first, two in the second and put the game away with a five-run fifth inning.
Senior Raegan Tilley hit her first career home run in her final career game.
"It was awesome." Tilley said, "It felt like an awesome hit. I've been crying half the game, so it was really awesome."
Berndt backed up her stellar pitching performance with four hits and two-RBI's. Maddy Wood had three hits and two runs scored and Allie Wik drove in three runs on two hits.
Wayne's season comes to a close with a record of 24-9. The Falcons graduate just two starters; Tilley and Bayleigh Kellis.
"Expectation is absolutely to be back here next year." Coach Fortune said.
Complete video interviews with Tilley and Coach Fortune can be found below.