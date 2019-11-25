NCAA

(KMAland) -- There’s very little movement in the latest women’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25. Oregon and Baylor continue to split the 30 first-place votes.

View the complete top 25 below. Regional conference schools are highlighted in bold.

WOMEN’S AP TOP 25

1. Oregon (28)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Stanford

4. UConn

5. South Carolina

6. Texas A&M

7. Oregon State

8. Louisville

9. Maryland

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Florida State & NC State (up 2)

14. Kentucky (down 1)

15. Michigan State

16. DePaul (up 3)

17. Indiana (up 1)

18. Syracuse (down 1)

19. Miami (down 3)

20. Tennessee (up 3)

21. South Florida (up 1)

22. Gonzaga (up 1)

23. West Virginia (up 2)

24. Arizona (up 2)

25. Arkansas (down 5)

Others RV: 26. South Dakota, 27. Michigan, 29. Missouri State, 30. Minnesota, 31. Drake, 33. Northwestern.