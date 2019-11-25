(KMAland) -- There’s very little movement in the latest women’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25. Oregon and Baylor continue to split the 30 first-place votes.
View the complete top 25 below. Regional conference schools are highlighted in bold.
WOMEN’S AP TOP 25
1. Oregon (28)
2. Baylor (2)
3. Stanford
4. UConn
5. South Carolina
6. Texas A&M
7. Oregon State
8. Louisville
9. Maryland
10. Mississippi State
11. UCLA
12. Florida State & NC State (up 2)
14. Kentucky (down 1)
15. Michigan State
16. DePaul (up 3)
17. Indiana (up 1)
18. Syracuse (down 1)
19. Miami (down 3)
20. Tennessee (up 3)
21. South Florida (up 1)
22. Gonzaga (up 1)
23. West Virginia (up 2)
24. Arizona (up 2)
25. Arkansas (down 5)
Others RV: 26. South Dakota, 27. Michigan, 29. Missouri State, 30. Minnesota, 31. Drake, 33. Northwestern.