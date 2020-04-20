(West Des Moines) -- West Des Moines Valley defensive end Nasir Washington has committed to Miami, Ohio.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect announced his commitment on Sunday to the Redhawks over other reported offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Furman, Harvard, Illinois State, Indiana State, Navy, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota, Western Illinois and Yale.
Washington, who is ranked as a 3-star and the 20th player in Iowa by 247Sports, is the 11th player in the state to commit to a Division I school in the 2021 class.