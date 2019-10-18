KMAland Football Friday
Buy Now
Design courtesy, Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week eight of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Lewis Central at Glenwood game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 7 3rd

Greene County 48 Red Oak 0 3rd

Clarinda 47 West Central Valley 0 3rd

Van Meter 7 Mount Ayr 0 3rd

Fremont-Mills 38 Sidney 0 3rd

Stanton/Essex 30 Griswold 12 2nd

Lamoni 34 Lenox 14 3rd

CAM 18 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 3rd

East Atchison 50 Stanberry 12 3rd

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 26 Rock Port 12 3rd

North Andrew 44 Worth County 22 3rd

Johnson-Brock 52 Meridian 0 3rd

Weeping Water 38 Palmyra 35 3rd

Harlan 34 Creston/OM 0 3rd

Lewis Central 6 Glenwood 0 3rd

Earlham 21 Riverside 21 3rd

Southwest Valley 12 AHSTW 10 3rd

West Monona 14 Logan-Magnolia 14 3rd

Tri-Center 21 Westwood 8 3rd

IKM-Manning 21 Sioux Central 12 3rd

Underwood 47 Cherokee 0 2nd

Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0 3rd

Abraham Lincoln 17 Des Moines North 6 3rd

Maryville 21 Savannah 7 3rd

Ashland-Greenwood 46 Nebraska City 0 3rd

Waverly 8 Plattsmouth 0 3rd

Arlington 8 Platteview 0 3rd