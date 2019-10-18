(KMAland) -- Week eight of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Lewis Central at Glenwood game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Atlantic 41 Shenandoah 7 3rd
Greene County 48 Red Oak 0 3rd
Clarinda 47 West Central Valley 0 3rd
Van Meter 7 Mount Ayr 0 3rd
Fremont-Mills 38 Sidney 0 3rd
Stanton/Essex 30 Griswold 12 2nd
Lamoni 34 Lenox 14 3rd
CAM 18 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 3rd
East Atchison 50 Stanberry 12 3rd
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 26 Rock Port 12 3rd
North Andrew 44 Worth County 22 3rd
Johnson-Brock 52 Meridian 0 3rd
Weeping Water 38 Palmyra 35 3rd
Harlan 34 Creston/OM 0 3rd
Lewis Central 6 Glenwood 0 3rd
Earlham 21 Riverside 21 3rd
Southwest Valley 12 AHSTW 10 3rd
West Monona 14 Logan-Magnolia 14 3rd
Tri-Center 21 Westwood 8 3rd
IKM-Manning 21 Sioux Central 12 3rd
Underwood 47 Cherokee 0 2nd
Treynor 63 MVAOCOU 0 3rd
Abraham Lincoln 17 Des Moines North 6 3rd
Maryville 21 Savannah 7 3rd
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Nebraska City 0 3rd
Waverly 8 Plattsmouth 0 3rd
Arlington 8 Platteview 0 3rd