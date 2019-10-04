KMAland Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week Six of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Underwood at Treynor game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Shenandoah 28 Red Oak 0 3rd

ACGC 8 Clarinda 0 3rd

Fremont-Mills 30 Bedford 24 2nd

East Mills 36 Sidney 14 3rd

Stanton/Essex 44 Griswold 32 3rd

CAM 30 Woodbine 12 2nd

Audubon 14 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0 3rd

Glidden-Ralston 28 Boyer Valley 6 3rd

Southeast Warren 28 Lenox 0 3rd

East Atchison 30 Mound City 22 3rd

King City 16 Rock Port 14 3rd

North Andrew 40 Stanberry 6 3rd

Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Brownell-Talbot 6 2nd

Glenwood 21 Harlan 14 3rd

Lewis Central 21 Winterset 0 3rd

ADM 21 Creston/OM 14 2nd

OABCIG 21 Atlantic 7 3rd

Greene County 28 Kuemper Catholic 6 3rd

Earlham 40 AHSTW 10 3rd

Riverside 24 Nodaway Valley 0 3rd

St. Albert 21 Southwest Valley 0 3rd

Tri-Center 21 West Monona 12 3rd

Treynor 17 Underwood 6 3rd

Panorama 14 Mount Ayr 0 3rd

Thomas Jefferson 14 Des Moines North 12 3rd

Maryville 33 Benton 0 3rd

Nebraska City 34 Auburn 22 3rd

Norris 7 Plattsmouth 3 3rd

Boys Town 9 Platteview 7 3rd

Wilber-Clatonia 49 Johnson County Central 6 3rd