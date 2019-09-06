KMAland Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week One of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The St. Albert at Treynor game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

AHSTW 14 Shenandoah 0 2nd

Clarinda 0 Red Oak 1st 

Glenwood 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 1st 

Fremont-Mills 0 Audubon 0 1st  

CAM 16 Stanton/Essex 6 1st 

Exira-EHK 20 Sidney 0 2nd

East Mills 13 Lamoni 0 1st 

Griswold 20 East Union 6 1st 

Bedford 14 Worth County 14 1st 

Lenox 34 Melcher-Dallas 0 1st 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Newell-Fonda 0 1st 

Woodbine 21 Ar-We-Va 6 1st 

East Atchison 14 Northwest Nodaway 0 1st  

Rock Port 8 Platte Valley 0 1st 

Southwest Livingston 16 South Holt/Nodaway Holt 14 2nd

Central Decatur 12 Southwest Valley 0 2nd  

Westwood 14 Riverside 0 2nd

Underwood 14 IKM-Manning 0 2nd 

Tri-Center 21 MVAOCOU 0 1st

Treynor 7 St. Albert 7 1st  

Missouri Valley Logan-Magnolia

Mount Ayr Interstate 35

Clarke 6 Nodaway Valley 6 1st 

Atlantic 13 Creston/OM 7 1st 

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 Harlan 0 1st 

AL 7 Denison-Schleswig 7 1st 

Carlisle Lewis Central

Maryville 0 Harrisonville 0 2nd

Wahoo 14 Nebraska City 0 1st 

Plattsmouth Beatrice

David City 12 Syracuse 0 1st 

Auburn 0 Fort Calhoun 0 1st 

