(KMAland) -- Week One of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The St. Albert at Treynor game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
AHSTW 14 Shenandoah 0 2nd
Clarinda 0 Red Oak 1st
Glenwood 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 1st
Fremont-Mills 0 Audubon 0 1st
CAM 16 Stanton/Essex 6 1st
Exira-EHK 20 Sidney 0 2nd
East Mills 13 Lamoni 0 1st
Griswold 20 East Union 6 1st
Bedford 14 Worth County 14 1st
Lenox 34 Melcher-Dallas 0 1st
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Newell-Fonda 0 1st
Woodbine 21 Ar-We-Va 6 1st
East Atchison 14 Northwest Nodaway 0 1st
Rock Port 8 Platte Valley 0 1st
Southwest Livingston 16 South Holt/Nodaway Holt 14 2nd
Central Decatur 12 Southwest Valley 0 2nd
Westwood 14 Riverside 0 2nd
Underwood 14 IKM-Manning 0 2nd
Tri-Center 21 MVAOCOU 0 1st
Treynor 7 St. Albert 7 1st
Missouri Valley Logan-Magnolia
Mount Ayr Interstate 35
Clarke 6 Nodaway Valley 6 1st
Atlantic 13 Creston/OM 7 1st
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 Harlan 0 1st
AL 7 Denison-Schleswig 7 1st
Carlisle Lewis Central
Maryville 0 Harrisonville 0 2nd
Wahoo 14 Nebraska City 0 1st
Plattsmouth Beatrice
David City 12 Syracuse 0 1st
Auburn 0 Fort Calhoun 0 1st