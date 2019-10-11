KMAland Football Friday
Buy Now
Design courtesy, Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week Seven of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The East Mills at Fremont-Mills game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

OABCIG 12 Shenandoah 0 1st

Kuemper Catholic 7 Red Oak 0 1st

Greene County 7 Atlantic 0 1st

Mount Ayr 7 Clarinda 0 1st

Fremont-Mills 8 East Mills 0 1st

Sidney 6 Stanton/Essex 0 1st

Lenox 18 Murray 0 1st

Coon Rapids-Bayard 8 Glidden-Ralston 0 1st

Woodbine Exira/EHK

East Atchison 32 Stewartsville 0 1st

Southwest Livingston 16 Rock Port 0 1st

Mound City 16 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0 1st

Pattonsburg 8 Worth County 0 1st

Glenwood 9 ADM 0 1st

Harlan 7 Lewis Central 0 1st

Winterset 7 Creston/OM 6 1st

Storm Lake Denison-Schleswig

AHSTW 7 Nodaway Valley 0 1st

St. Albert Riverside

Southwest Valley Earlham

Tri-Center 7 Lawton-Bronson 0 1st

IKM-Manning 7 Alta/Aurelia 0 1st

Treynor 13 Missouri Valley 0 1st

East Sac County Underwood

Ames 7 Thomas Jefferson 0 1st

Falls City Nebraska City

Plattsmouth 9 Ralston 0 1st

Auburn 7 Lincoln Lutheran 0 1st

Platteview Omaha Concordia