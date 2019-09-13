KMAland Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week One of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Underwood at Tri-Center game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Treynor 14 Shenandoah 0 2nd

Clarinda 14 Atlantic 0 2nd

Red Oak 7 Clarke 6 1st

East Mills 8 Griswold 0 1st

Bedford 16 Stanton/Essex 6 1st

Audubon 6 Exira/EHK 0 1st

CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 8 1st

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Woodbine 7 1st

Boyer Valley 8 West Harrison 8 1st

Lenox 26 Seymour 0 1st

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 14 East Atchison 14 1st

Rock Port 14 Stewartsville 8 1st

Mound City 14 Albany 8 1st

Pattonsburg 22 North Andrew 14 1st

Exeter-Milligan/Friend Lourdes Central Catholic

Riverside 7 Missouri Valley 7 1st

Westwood 7 AHSTW 0 2nd

St. Albert 14 Logan-Magnolia 7 2nd 

Underwood 14 Tri-Center 0 1st

Southwest Valley 21 West Central Valley 0 1st

ACGC 32 Nodaway Valley 0 1st

Mount Ayr 21 Central Decatur 0 1st

Harlan 7 Carroll 0 1st

Lewis Central 21 Abraham Lincoln 0 1st

Denison-Schleswig 14 Thomas Jefferson 7 1st

Glenwood Kuemper Catholic

Creston/OM Carlisle

Platteview 14 Nebraska City 0 2nd

Crete 15 Plattsmouth 7 1st

Auburn 7 Milford 6 1st

Johnson County Central 8 Shelby-Rising City 0 1st

