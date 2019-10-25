KMAland Football Friday
Design courtesy, Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week nine of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The CAM at Audubon game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Kuemper Catholic 61 Shenandoah 7 4th

Atlantic 47 Red Oak 0 4th

OABCIG 21 Greene County 13 3rd

Van Meter 49 Clarinda 7 Final

Mount Ayr 32 ACGC 16 4th

Fremont-Mills 44 Stanton/Essex 6 4th

Bedford 58 Griswold 12 3rd

East Mills 46 Sidney 14 Final

Lenox 44 Moravia 14 4th

Lamoni 44 Southeast Warren 21 4th

Boyer Valley 32 Woodbine 19 3rd

Audubon 19 CAM 16 4th

East Atchison 48 Platte Valley 0 Final

Mound City 52 Rock Port 0 Final

Worth County 28 Stanberry 20 4th

Glenwood 35 Creston/OM 28 3rd

Lewis Central 21 ADM 0 3rd

Harlan 39 Winterset 6 3rd

St. Albert 48 AHSTW 7 4th

Riverside 45 Southwest Valley 0 4th

Tri-Center 28 Logan-Magnolia 14 4th

Central Decatur 24 Wayne 8 4th

Treynor 67 Cherokee 0 4th

Underwood 42 Missouri Valley 16 4th

Thomas Jefferson 12 Abraham Lincoln 6 3rd

Maryville 47 Lafayette 6 Final

Plattsmouth 35 Gross Catholic 7 4th

Lincoln Christian 34 Nebraska City 30 4th

Auburn 15 Falls City 10 4th

Fort Calhoun 7 Platteview 7 4th