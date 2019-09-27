KMAland Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week Five of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Panorama at Clarinda game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Greene County 14 Shenandoah 7 1st

Panorama 6 Clarinda 0 1st

OABCIG 21 Red Oak 0 1st

Atlantic 3 Kuemper Catholic 0 1st

Bedford 6 Sidney 0 1st

East Mills 15 Stanton/Essex 6 1st

Fremont-Mills 16 Griswold 0 1st

Audubon 14 Boyer Valley 0 1st

CAM 8 Exira/EHK 0 1st

Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 8 1st

Lenox 16 Mormon Trail 0 1st

East Union 6 Southeast Warren 0 1st

East Atchison 16 Rock Port 0 1st

DeKalb 0 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0 1st

Pattonsburg 22 Stanberry 6 3rd

Lourdes Central Catholic Elmwood-Murdock

Winterset 9 Glenwood 0 1st

Lewis Central 7 Creston/O-M 0 1st

ADM Harlan

Spencer 7 Denison-Schleswig 0 1st

AHSTW 7 Riverside 0 1st

Southwest Valley 0 Nodaway Valley 0 1st

St. Albert Earlham

Tri-Center 7 Woodbury Central 7 1st

Westwood Logan-Magnolia

Cherokee Missouri Valley

Underwood 21 MVAOCOU 0 1st

Treynor 7 East Sac County 0 1st

Mount Ayr 8 West Central Valley 0 1st

IKM-Manning 7 St. Edmond 0 1st

Maryville 21 Cameron 0 1st

Lincoln Lutheran Nebraska City

Plattsmouth Skutt Catholic

Platteview 14 Douglas County West 0 1st