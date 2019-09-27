(KMAland) -- Week Five of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Panorama at Clarinda game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Greene County 14 Shenandoah 7 1st
Panorama 6 Clarinda 0 1st
OABCIG 21 Red Oak 0 1st
Atlantic 3 Kuemper Catholic 0 1st
Bedford 6 Sidney 0 1st
East Mills 15 Stanton/Essex 6 1st
Fremont-Mills 16 Griswold 0 1st
Audubon 14 Boyer Valley 0 1st
CAM 8 Exira/EHK 0 1st
Woodbine 13 Glidden-Ralston 8 1st
Lenox 16 Mormon Trail 0 1st
East Union 6 Southeast Warren 0 1st
East Atchison 16 Rock Port 0 1st
DeKalb 0 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 0 1st
Pattonsburg 22 Stanberry 6 3rd
Lourdes Central Catholic Elmwood-Murdock
Winterset 9 Glenwood 0 1st
Lewis Central 7 Creston/O-M 0 1st
ADM Harlan
Spencer 7 Denison-Schleswig 0 1st
AHSTW 7 Riverside 0 1st
Southwest Valley 0 Nodaway Valley 0 1st
St. Albert Earlham
Tri-Center 7 Woodbury Central 7 1st
Westwood Logan-Magnolia
Cherokee Missouri Valley
Underwood 21 MVAOCOU 0 1st
Treynor 7 East Sac County 0 1st
Mount Ayr 8 West Central Valley 0 1st
IKM-Manning 7 St. Edmond 0 1st
Maryville 21 Cameron 0 1st
Lincoln Lutheran Nebraska City
Plattsmouth Skutt Catholic
Platteview 14 Douglas County West 0 1st