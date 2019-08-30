KMAland Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week One of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Shenandoah at Clarinda game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Clarinda 21 Shenandoah 0 3rd

Southwest Valley 6 Red Oak 0 3rd

Fremont-Mills 22 Exira/EHK 0 2nd

Lenox 20 Sidney 14 2nd

Lamoni 16 Stanton/Essex 6 2nd

East Mills 28 East Union 0 2nd

CAM 38 Bedford 14 2nd

Southeast Warren 14 Griswold 0 2nd

East Atchison 22 Southwest Livingston 6 2nd

DeKalb 24 Rock Port 12 2nd

Stewartsville 16 North-West Nodaway 6 2nd

Falls City Sacred Heart 24 Lourdes Central Catholic 0 2nd

Nebraska City 28 Schuyler 6 2nd

Plattsmouth 7 Blair 0 2nd

Lincoln Christian 15 Platteview 7 2nd

Blair Oaks 23 Maryville 0 2nd

Treynor 7 Logan-Magnolia 6 3rd

Underwood 34 AHSTW 0 2nd

Tri-Center 21 Riverside 8 2nd

West Monona 0 Missouri Valley 0 2nd

Mount Ayr 15 Nodaway Valley 0 2nd

Kuemper Catholic 7 St. Albert 3 2nd

Lewis Central 21 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7 2nd

Harlan 7 Denison-Schleswig 7 2nd

Creston/OM 7 Chariton 0 1st

Abraham Lincoln 11 Sioux City North 0 2nd

Glenwood 7 Carroll 0 1st

