(KMAland) -- Week One of the high school football season is here.
Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
The Shenandoah at Clarinda game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
Clarinda 21 Shenandoah 0 3rd
Southwest Valley 6 Red Oak 0 3rd
Fremont-Mills 22 Exira/EHK 0 2nd
Lenox 20 Sidney 14 2nd
Lamoni 16 Stanton/Essex 6 2nd
East Mills 28 East Union 0 2nd
CAM 38 Bedford 14 2nd
Southeast Warren 14 Griswold 0 2nd
East Atchison 22 Southwest Livingston 6 2nd
DeKalb 24 Rock Port 12 2nd
Stewartsville 16 North-West Nodaway 6 2nd
Falls City Sacred Heart 24 Lourdes Central Catholic 0 2nd
Nebraska City 28 Schuyler 6 2nd
Plattsmouth 7 Blair 0 2nd
Lincoln Christian 15 Platteview 7 2nd
Blair Oaks 23 Maryville 0 2nd
Treynor 7 Logan-Magnolia 6 3rd
Underwood 34 AHSTW 0 2nd
Tri-Center 21 Riverside 8 2nd
West Monona 0 Missouri Valley 0 2nd
Mount Ayr 15 Nodaway Valley 0 2nd
Kuemper Catholic 7 St. Albert 3 2nd
Lewis Central 21 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 7 2nd
Harlan 7 Denison-Schleswig 7 2nd
Creston/OM 7 Chariton 0 1st
Abraham Lincoln 11 Sioux City North 0 2nd
Glenwood 7 Carroll 0 1st