(KMAland) -- Week One of the high school football season is here.

Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.

The Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood game can be heard on the KMAX-Stream

Shenandoah 38 Riverside 7 2nd  

Clarinda 3 Southwest Valley 0 2nd 

Treynor 30 Red Oak 0 2nd 

East Mills 25 Bedford 0 2nd 

Sidney 32 Griswold 22 2nd 

Audubon 36 Woodbine 26 2nd 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Boyer Valley 8 1st 

Exira-EHK 15 Glidden-Ralston 6 2nd 

Lenox 22 East Union 0 2nd

East Atchison 14 Dekalb 0 2nd  

Rock Port 38 North-West Nodaway 6 2nd  

Southwest Livingston 18 Mound City 8  2nd 

Albany 34 Worth County 14 2nd 

Underwood 0 St. Albert 0 1st 

Martensdale-St. Mary's 15 AHSTW 14 2nd

ACGC 34 Tri-Center 6 3rd 

Westwood 7 Missouri Valley 0 2nd 

Hinton 13 Logan-Magnolia 0 2nd 

Nodaway Valley 34 West Central Valley 0 2nd

Mount Ayr 22 Clarke 0 2nd 

Lewis Central 25 Thomas Jefferson 0 1st 

Harlan 28 Atlantic 0 2nd

Bondurant-Farrar 10 Creston/OM 7 2nd 

Denison-Schleswig 2 Kuemper Catholic 0 1st 

Dallas Center-Grimes 14 Glenwood 3 1st

Maryville 27 St. Pius X 6 2nd

Nebraska City 14 Raymond Central 6 1st 

Mount Michael Benedictine 14 Plattsmouth 0 1st 

Syracuse 22 Oakland-Craig 0 1st 

Auburn 49 Omaha Concordia 0 2nd 

