(KMAland) -- Kevin Richey was the only perfect 10 out of 10 picker from Week 6. He owns the bragging rights for the week. View the complete standings below this week's picks.
On to Week 7. Please send all picks to dmartin@kmaland.com before 6:00 PM on Friday, October 11th.
WEEK 7 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PICK'EM
- AHSTW at Nodaway Valley
- Alta/Aurelia at IKM-Manning
- Ames at Thomas Jefferson
- East Mills at Fremont-Mills
- Glenwood at ADM, Adel
- Lewis Central at Harlan
- Mount Ayr at Clarinda
- Sidney at Stanton-Essex
- Winterset at Creston/O-M
- Worth County at Pattonsburg
TIEBREAKER: What will be the combined total points scored in the Sidney/Stanton-Essex, Winterset/Creston & Ames/TJ games?
COMPLETE STANDINGS
Matt Hays 42 (6) **Week 1 & 4 Winner**
Derek Martin 40 (4) **Week 2 Winner**
David Carlson 39 (3)
Greg Hill 38 (7)
Derek Howard 38 (7)
David Henry 38 (6)
Austin Lorenz 38 (6)
Travis McGee 38 (6) **Week 3 Winner**
Kevin Richey 38 (6) **Week 6 Winner**
Ricky Barbosa 38 (3)
Darrin Bouray/Ryan Spiegel 38 (5)
Tom Grobe 38 (3)
Josh Hill 37 (6)
Jay Soderberg 37 (6)
Jan Harris 37 (4)
Curtis Osborn 37 (3)
Jake Brown 36 (6)
Jake Gillespie 36 (6)
Trevor Maeder 36 (6)
Ryan Matheny 36 (6)
Kurt Rowan 36 (6) **Week 5 Winner**
Lane Van Gorden 36 (6)
Eric Apperson 36 (5)
Steve Meyer 36 (5)
Nancy Nelson 36 (5)
Shelly Sorenson 36 (5)
Donnie Weed 36 (5)
Todd Quick 36 (3)
Peyton Jackson 35 (5)
Jeff Laughlin 35 (5)
Brad Van Gorden 35 (4)
John Blomstedt 35 (0)
Eric Dial 34 (6)
Dustin Comstock 34 (5)
Jeff Stuart 34 (5)
Chet Stambaugh 34 (4)
Matt Gengler 33 (5)
Dusty Schroeder 33 (0)
Dennis Erickson 32 (4)
Andy Monroe 32 (4)
Rod Pulliam 32 (4)
Trent Turney 32 (4)
Daniel Comstock 32 (0)
Chris Fahrenbruch 31 (5)
Sam Brummer 30 (4)
James Hardee 30 (4)
Clint Kniep 30 (4)
Preston Lawson 30 (4)
Landis Ogburn 30 (4)
Paul Fish 29 (5)
Roberta Oberhauser 29 (5)
Don Jarrett 29 (4)
Gary Rock 28 (0)
Zach Klute 27 (0)
Rusty Monroe 26 (3)
Richie Andersen 26 (0)
Brent Barnett 26 (0)
Tim Cortney 25 (3)
David Schoening 25 (2)
Lewis Schrodt 25 (0)
Mickey Stogdill 24 (0)
Joseph Philpott 23 (3)
Angelique Dial 23 (0)
Tom Moore 21 (0)
Toby Young 20 (0)
Shane Schrader 17 (0)
Doug Brandt 16 (0)
Dan Thompson 16 (0)
Jeremy Ribbey 13 (0)
Gentry Sheffield 11 (0)
Gregg Herzberg 10 (0)
John Smith 10 (0)
Derrick Gammon 9 (0)
Lance Perkins 8 (0)
Dan Cooper 5 (0)
Quin Mann 5 (0)
Leyton Nelson 5 (0)