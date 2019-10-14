(KMAland) -- Kris Ogburn was the Week 7 winner as the only picker that correctly guessed 9 of 10 games this past Friday night. He owns the bragging rights for the week. View the complete standings below this week's picks.
On to Week 8. Please send all picks to dmartin@kmaland.com before 6:00 PM on Friday, October 18th
WEEK 8 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PICK'EM
- Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM, Anita
- Des Moines North at Abraham Lincoln
- IKM-Manning at Sioux Central
- Lenox at Lamoni
- Lewis Central at Glenwood
- Palmyra at Weeping Water
- Rock Port at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
- Shenandoah at Atlantic
- Southwest Valley at AHSTW
- Westwood at Tri-Center
TIEBREAKER: What will be the combined total points scored in the Lewis Central/Glenwood, Shenandoah/Atlantic and Westwood/Tri-Center games?
COMPLETE STANDINGS
Matt Hays 50 (6) **Week 1 & 4 Winner**
Derek Martin 48 (4) **Week 2 Winner**
David Carlson 47 (3)
Kevin Richey 46 (6) **Week 6 Winner**
Darrin Bouray/Ryan Spiegel 46 (5)
Derek Howard 45 (7)
David Henry 45 (6)
Travis McGee 45 (6) **Week 3 Winner**
Greg Hill 45 (5)
Ricky Barbosa 45 (3)
Jake Brown 44 (6)
Josh Hill 44 (6)
Austin Lorenz 44 (6)
Trevor Maeder 44 (6)
Kurt Rowan 44 (6) **Week 5 Winner**
Steve Meyer 44 (5)
Tom Grobe 44 (3)
Curtis Osborn 44 (3)
Ryan Matheny 43 (6)
Jay Soderberg 43 (6)
Lane Van Gorden 43 (6)
Eric Apperson 43 (5)
Shelly Sorenson 43 (5)
Jan Harris 43 (4)
Todd Quick 43 (3)
John Blomstedt 43 (0)
Jake Gillespie 42 (6)
Jeff Laughlin 42 (5)
Nancy Nelson 42 (5)
Jeff Stuart 42 (5)
Donnie Weed 42 (5)
Eric Dial 41 (6)
Dustin Comstock 41 (5)
Brad Van Gorden 41 (4)
Matt Gengler 40 (5)
Dennis Erickson 40 (4)
Peyton Jackson 40 (4)
Dusty Schroeder 40 (0)
Chris Fahrenbruch 39 (5)
Andy Monroe 39 (4)
Kris Ogburn 39 (4) **Week 7 Winner**
Chet Stambaugh 39 (4)
Daniel Comstock 38 (0)
Sam Brummer 37 (4)
James Hardee 37 (4)
Clint Kniep 37 (4)
Preston Lawson 37 (4)
Trent Turney 37 (4)
Roberta Oberhauser 36 (5)
Don Jarrett 36 (4)
Rod Pulliam 36 (0)
Gary Rock 35 (0)
Paul Fish 34 (4)
Rusty Monroe 34 (3)
Richie Andersen 33 (0)
Brent Barnett 33 (0)
Zach Klute 33 (0)
Tim Cortney 30 (3)
Lewis Schrodt 31 (0)
David Schoening 30 (2)
Mickey Stogdill 29 (0)
Toby Young 27 (0)
Joseph Philpott 26 (3)
Angelique Dial 23 (0)
Tom Moore 21 (0)
Gentry Sheffield 19 (0)
Shane Schrader 17 (0)
Doug Brandt 16 (0)
Dan Thompson 16 (0)
Jeremy Ribbey 13 (0)
Gregg Herzberg 10 (0)
John Smith 10 (0)
Derrick Gammon 9 (0)
Lance Perkins 8 (0)
Ronald Sondergaard 7 (0)
Dan Cooper 5 (0)
Quin Mann 5 (0)
Leyton Nelson 5 (0)