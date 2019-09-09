(KMAland) -- Derek Martin was one of two that went 9 for 10 in his picks in Week 2. Thanks to the tiebreak guess, he owns the bragging rights for the week.
Now, for Week 3. Please send all picks to dmartin@kmaland.com before 6:00 PM on Friday, September 13th.
WEEK 3 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PICK'EM
- ACGC at Nodaway Valley
- Atlantic at Clarinda
- Creston/O-M at Carlisle
- Glidden-Ralston at CAM, Anita
- Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
- Pattonsburg at North Andrew
- Riverside at Missouri Valley
- Shelby-Rising City at Johnson County Central
- Underwood at Tri-Center
- Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
TIEBREAKER: How many combined points will be scored in the Underwood/Tri-Center and Woodbine/Coon Rapids-Bayard games?
COMPLETE STANDINGS
David Carlson 9 (3)
Eric Dial 9 (6)
Matt Hays 9 (6) **Week 1 Winner**
Derek Martin 9 (8) **Week 2 Winner**
Curtis Osborn 9 (7)
Dusty Schroeder 9 (5)
Ricky Barbosa 8 (3)
John Blomstedt 8 (5)
Darrin Bouray/Ryan Spiegel 8 (7)
Jeff Laughlin 8 (6)
Ryan Matheny 8 (7)
Rod Pulliam 8 (4)
Shelly Sorenson 8 (5)
Donnie Weed 8 (6)
Eric Apperson 7 (7)
Brent Barnett 7 (0)
Doug Brandt 7 (5)
Jake Brown 7 (6)
Sam Brummer 7 (4)
Dustin Comstock 7 (7)
Dennis Erickson 7 (4)
Chris Fahrenbuch 7 (6)
Matt Gengler 7 (5)
Jake Gillespie 7 (6)
Tom Grobe 7 (3)
Jan Harris 7 (4)
David Henry 7 (6)
Greg Hill 7 (7)
Josh Hill 7 (7)
Derek Howard 7 (7)
Zach Klute 7 (0)
Preston Lawson 7 (6)
Austin Lorenz 7 (6)
Trevor Maeder 7 (6)
Travis McGee 7 (7)
Steve Meyer 7 (5)
Andy Monroe 7 (6)
Nancy Nelson 7 (7)
Jeremy Ribbey 7 (0)
Gary Rock 7 (4)
Kurt Rowan 7 (6)
Shane Schrader 7 (0)
Jay Soderberg 7 (6)
Chet Stambaugh 7 (4)
Mickey Stogdill 7 (5)
Jeff Stuart 7 (7)
Brad Van Gorden 7 (4)
Lane Van Gorden 7 (6)
Paul Fish 6 (5)
James Hardee 6 (4)
Peyton Jackson 6 (6)
Tom Moore 6 (4)
Roberta Oberhauser 6 (5)
Landis Ogburn 6 (4)
Lance Perkins 6 (0)
Todd Quick 6 (3)
Kevin Richey 6 (6)
David Schoening 6 (5)
John Smith 6 (4)
Dan Thompson 6 (5)
Trent Turney 6 (6)
Richie Andersen 5 (0)
Daniel Comstock 5 (0)
Dan Cooper 5 (0)
Tim Cortney 5 (3)
Anelique Dial 5 (4)
Derrick Gammon 5 (4)
Gregg Herzberg 5 (5)
Don Jarrett 5 (5)
Clint Kniep 5 (4)
Rusty Monroe 5 (3)
Lewis Schrodt 5 (4)
Gentry Sheffield 5 (1)
Joseph Philpott 4 (0)