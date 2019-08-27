(KMAland) -- The high school football season is here! Once again, KMA Sports is challenging our listeners and readers to pick the top 10 games of the week.
The contest will last from Week 1 (this Friday) to Week 9 (October 25th). The weekly winner takes bragging rights while the overall winner earns 100 chamber dollars from the town of their choice.
Once again, we will eliminate your worst week from the scoring. Please send all picks to dmartin@kmaland.com before 6:00 PM on Friday, August 30th.
WEEK 1 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PICK'EM
- Carroll vs. Glenwood (at Lewis Central)
- East Atchison at Southwest Livingston
- Lenox at Sidney
- Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
- Red Oak at Southwest Valley
- Schuyler at Nebraska City
- St. Albert at Kuemper Catholic
- Stanton at Lamoni
- Underwood at AHSTW
TIEBREAKER: How many total points will be scored between the Carroll/Glenwood, Nodaway Valley/Mount Ayr and Underwood/AHSTW games?