(KMAland) -- Matt Hays was the only picker to go 9 for 10 in Week 4 to earn his second win of the season. View the complete standings below this week's picks.
On to Week 5. Please send all picks to dmartin@kmaland.com before 6:00 PM on Friday, September 27th.
WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PICK'EM
- ACGC at Van Meter
- ADM, Adel at Harlan
- Bedford at Sidney
- East Atchison at Rock Port
- Glenwood at Winterset
- Panorama, Panora at Clarinda
- Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
- St. Albert at Earlham
- Tri-Center at Woodbury Central
- Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
TIEBREAKER: What will be the combined total points scored in the Panorama/Clarinda, Woodbine/Glidden-Ralston and Glenwood/Winterset games?
COMPLETE STANDINGS
Matt Hays 25 (6) **Week 1 & 4 Winner**
Derek Martin 25 (4) **Week 2 Winner**
Travis McGee 24 (7) **Week 3 Winner**
Curtis Osborn 24 (7)
David Carlson 24 (3)
Darrin Bouray/Ryan Spiegel 23 (6)
David Henry 23 (6)
Austin Lorenz 23 (6)
Donnie Weed 23 (6)
Ricky Barbosa 23 (3)
Tom Grobe 23 (3)
Ryan Matheny 22 (7)
Eric Dial 22 (6)
Greg Hill 22 (7)
Derek Howard 22 (7)
Jeff Laughlin 22 (6)
Trevor Maeder 22 (6)
Lane Van Gorden 22 (6)
Steve Meyer 22 (5)
Chet Stambaugh 22 (4)
Jake Brown 21 (6)
Jake Gillespie 21 (6)
Josh Hill 21 (6)
Kurt Rowan 21 (6)
Jay Soderberg 21 (6)
Jeff Stuart 21 (6)
Nancy Nelson 21 (5)
Todd Quick 21 (3)
Kevin Richey 20 (6)
Eric Apperson 20 (5)
Dustin Comstock 20 (5)
Chris Fahrenbruch 20 (5)
Matt Gengler 20 (5)
Andy Monroe 20 (5)
Dennis Erickson 20 (4)
Jan Harris 20 (4)
Rod Pulliam 20 (4)
Dusty Schroeder 20 (0)
Brad Van Gorden 20 (4)
Peyton Jackson 19 (5)
Shelly Sorenson 19 (5)
Anelique Dial 19 (4)
Gary Rock 19 (4)
Trent Turney 19 (4)
John Blomstedt 19 (0)
Preston Lawson 18 (4)
Daniel Comstock 18 (0)
Paul Fish 17 (5)
Roberta Oberhauser 17 (5)
Sam Brummer 17 (4)
James Hardee 17 (4)
Clint Kniep 17 (4)
Tom Moore 17 (4)
Landis Ogburn 17 (4)
Zach Klute 17 (0)
Shane Schrader 17 (0)
Don Jarrett 16 (4)
Lewis Schrodt 16 (4)
David Schoening 16 (2)
Brent Barnett 16 (0)
Doug Brandt 16 (0)
Dan Thompson 16 (0)
Tim Cortney 15 (3)
Rusty Monroe 15 (3)
Richie Andersen 15 (0)
Joseph Philpott 14 (3)
Jeremy Ribbey 13 (0)
Mickey Stogdill 12 (0)
Gentry Sheffield 11 (0)
Gregg Herzberg 10 (0)
John Smith 10 (0)
Derrick Gammon 9 (0)
Lance Perkins 8 (0)
Toby Young 7 (0)
Dan Cooper 5 (0)
Quin Mann 5 (0)
Leyton Nelson 5 (0)