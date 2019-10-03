(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water football team is set for one of their toughest tests of the season on Friday night.
The Indians (3-1) open Class D1 District 2 play with Elmwood-Murdock (3-1, 1-0) this week, following a solid showing in non-district play. The wins came over Omaha Nation, Humboldt-TRS and, most recently, Thayer Central.
“We’re pretty pleased,” Head Coach Joel Haveman told KMA Sports. “We’d like to be a little bit better, but the kids have been working hard to get to where we want to be. Overall, we’re pleased with the effort and the (buy-in). It’s fun to watch these guys compete.”
The lone loss of the season came in Week 2 to Heartland in what Coach Haveman called “an eye-opener” for his squad. One area that has been plenty eye-opening for lots of onlookers has been the Indians offense.
Weeping Water has scored at least 34 points in all four of their games, including a 90-spot in the opener and a combined 100 in their last two wins. The last of those was a double overtime triumph over Thayer Central.
Sophomore quarterback Hunter Mortimer had 116 yards rushing, 73 yards passing and four total touchdowns. Senior Avery Heath caught both touchdown passes and had 68 yards while junior Nolan Blevins added 122 yards and two scores of his own on the ground.
“(Nolan) has had to touch the ball a lot,” Haveman said. “We tested his toughness, and he’s answered the bell time and time again. He has a natural playmaking ability, and it’s been fun to watch.”
Defensively, Weeping Water is still a bit of a work in progress. They’ve allowed an average of just over 39 points per game in their last three.
“The 8-man game can be tough on the defensive side of the ball,” Haveman said. “We’ve taken an advantage of that offensively. We like where we’re at defensively, and I think we’re going to keep getting better. We tried some new things that we figured out didn’t work.
“That’s the beauty of being a coach and being able to look at film to see where we’re messing up. Defensively, we expect to get better and better. It’s harder to be perfect on the defensive side of the ball, but I like where we’re headed.”
With Elmwood-Murdock up next, the Indians know they will have to bring their best on both sides of the ball this week. The Knights opened district play with a 58-22 win over Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday, have suffered their lone loss to an undefeated BDS squad and routed defending D2 champion Johnson-Brock to open the year.
“We respect their program a lot,” Haveman said. “They’ve been good at football for a long time. They play hard. Just like they’re a good team, I believe we’re a good team, too. I’m excited to see us go out and compete. This is definitely one you circle on your calendar.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Haveman linked below.