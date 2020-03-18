(KMAland) -- Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett of Weeping Water have both been named to the All-East Central Nebraska Conference First Team.
Malcolm’s Alyssa Fortik, Yutan’s Molly Davis and Addison Dorn of Freeman are also first team choices in the ECNC.
Other area girls that were honored:
Sydney Anderson, Elmwood-Murdock (Honorable Mention)
Reagon Aronson, Weeping Water (Honorable Mention)
Jami Gabriel, Palmyra (Honorable Mention)
Faye Jacobsen, Louisville (Second Team)
Lauren Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock (Second Team)
Jocelyn Lambert, Auburn (Second Team)
Dakota Ludemann, Johnson County Central (Third Team)
Bailee Nissen, Weeping Water (Honorable Mention)
McKenzie Norris, Louisville (Third Team)
Zadie Plager, Johnson County Central (Honorable Mention)
Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock (Third Team)
Madelyn Sweney, Palmyra (Honorable Mention)