(Weeping Water) -- Another great season has landed Weeping Water junior Grace Cave the honor of being named the inaugural KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Cave, a UNO commit, capped off her junior season with 18.8 points per game and guided the Indians to the state tournament for the second consecutive year while making vast improvements in her game.
"I think that my shooting got a lot better," Cave said. "My ability to get to the basket and the main thing I like to focus on is my leadership and I think I stepped up and play a decent part of the leadership on our team."
Cave's leadership was integral in the Indians 25-2 season. In a season full of highlights, Cave says helping her team claim their first-ever East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament championship was the one that sticks out the most, particularly the championship game against Malcolm, where the Indians won in overtime.
"We were down pretty much the whole game," Cave said. "Fourth quarter, everybody had something whether it was a defensive stop, rebound a shot or something. We came back, went it to overtime and won. That was a big thing for our community and for our program."
While Cave is a prolific scorer, she also prides herself on her passing abilities. Teammate Peyton Barrett benefitted immensely from Cave's passing, posting 17 points per game.
"One of my specialities is passing, so getting her the ball and her being able to score and get us some good possessions was huge this season," Cave said.
While Weeping Water's season ended with a stunning upset to eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic in the state quarterfinal, Cave feels this year's result motivates her and her teammates to return with a vengeance next year.
"It's a lot of dedication," Cave said. "Staying in shape is going to be big. Everybody has one goal in mind and that's to win a state championship next year."
The complete interview with Cave can be heard below.