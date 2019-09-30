(Bedford) -- An early-season schedule with the who’s who of strong contenders in KMAland 8-man football has helped Bedford football make the necessary week to week progress.
After facing Lenox, CAM and Worth County – teams with one combined loss (Worth County to Bedford) – in the first three weeks of their season, the KMAland No. 9 Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1) feel they’re prepared as anyone to face what’s coming next. And that would be KMAland No. 2 Fremont-Mills (2-1, 1-0), which comes to Bedford on Friday.
“One of the benefits we have is that we’ve played a pretty tough schedule,” Bedford co-coach Matt Ambrose told KMA Sports. “We’ve played some pretty good football teams and hopefully that will prepare us (for Fremont-Mills). It’s a little bit nicer than coming out the first game of the year and stepping into the firestorm.”
Bedford’s most recent game was a 50-22 Week 5 win over Sidney. Quarterback Cooper Nally had three touchdown passes on four completions and rushed for another score. Eli Morris added 145 yards on the ground and scored once, Brennan Sefrit had two receiving touchdowns and Jordan Perkins had a receiving score of his own.
Meanwhile, Kaden Calfee led the defense with four solo tackles for loss, including two solo sacks, and Nally and Perkins both had interception returns for touchdowns in the win.
“We feel that was the most complete game we’ve played this year,” Ambrose said. “We really just kind of hit on all cylinders from the beginning. We got some breaks – pretty much all the breaks - in the first half. The kids played well, they played physical and they limited mistakes.”
The strong performance came one week after Coach Ambrose feels like his team didn’t play very well in a 46-18 loss to East Mills.
“That’s still a bit of an enigma,” Ambrose said. “We didn’t play real well, but a big part of that was the team across the line of scrimmage. Weeks one and two we made big jumps, and then took a step back in Malvern. I think Friday night was a step forward again.”
They will need at least another step forward this week when they meet the Knights. Fremont-Mills, following two bye weeks, rolled to a 75-12 win over Griswold this past Friday.
“We’re still kind of feeling our way through some of the 8-player teams,” Ambrose said. “We don’t have a long history of what they’re like, but we know from (Fremont-Mills’) success, they’re extremely well-coached and talented.”
An important aspect of any matchup with Fremont-Mills is trying to match the physicality that they bring to the field on any given Friday evening. Coach Ambrose says balancing being prepared for that physicality and not injuring your own players is a tough one.
“It is a challenge,” he said. “We need to be prepared for what’s coming in the first few minutes of the game, but we need to be safe and not unnecessarily risk injuries. There’s just not a lot of depth, and we have to be protective of that. At the same time, we’ve played some good football teams. Hopefully, that will prepare us (for Friday).”
Mike Wood will have reports from this Class 8-Man District 7 matchup on Friday evening. Listen to the full interview with Coach Ambrose below.