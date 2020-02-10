(Mondamin) -- West Harrison junior Emily McIntosh has had a remarkable season. That remarkable season became record-breaking on Friday night.
McIntosh, who pulled in 20 rebounds in a loss to Boyer Valley, became the school’s single-season record holder for total rebounds with 260.
“It means a lot,” McIntosh said of breaking the record. “Just getting good positioning under the hoop and get every rebound I can. It doesn’t seem like I have that many in the game because the game just goes by so fast.”
McIntosh, who also scored 13 points and had three blocks in Friday’s game, had two other double-doubles during the week to earn the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
The multi-sport standout had 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks on Monday against East Mills before 24 points, 19 rebounds and three assists against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday. She also had 14 points and six rebounds on Thursday against Ar-We-Va.
While McIntosh has seen plenty of individual success, the Hawkeyes are just 1-18 on the season. Still, West Harrison has improved immensely throughout the year and has several near misses, including a two-point and one-point loss last week in the RVC.
“It’s really hard with such a small team,” McIntosh said. “We have seven girls on the team, and one of our starters is hurt. We’ve definitely improved. We push, and we try our best.”
McIntosh is one of just two players in the Rolling Valley Conference averaging a double-double with 11.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per contest. The Hawkeyes are back in action tonight against Glidden-Ralston.
“Last game we played them it was really close,” McIntosh said. “Hopefully, this time we can get them. We just need to be patient on offense and really work as a team.”
Listen to the complete interview with McIntosh linked below.