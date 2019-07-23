(Fort Dodge) -- The Treynor softball team dropped a 10-0 decision to West Liberty in a Class 3A state quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon.
Through two and a half innings, the Cardinals (30-4) and Comets (29-5) appeared to be on their way to a day-long pitcher’s duel. Suddenly, in the span of four pitches, it all unraveled.
West Liberty’s No. 2 hitter Finley Hall worked the count full and took a walk. One pitch later, Austyn Crees drove her in on a double to deep left. Crees scored on the next pitch when Macy Akers’ bunt single was thrown wide of first. And the pitch after that, Akers came in on an RBI liner by Janey Gingerich.
“We knew we couldn’t get behind in the count,” Treynor coach Kara Huisman said. “They really swung the bats very well. Once someone puts a good swing on it, it’s easier for others to do the same.”
The Comets rallied for six more runs in the fourth and then finished things off with a run in the fifth to complete the win and set up a meeting with Louisa-Muscatine in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Meanwhile, Isabelle True - last year’s Class 2A state tournament team captain while pitching for Louisa-Muscatine - was busy twirling a no-hitter. She allowed just one baserunner on a two-out error in the fifth.
“We knew we were facing a (tough pitcher),” Huisman said. “We knew it was going to be tough.”
Treynor pitcher Sydni Huisman struck out seven, including five in the first two innings. The senior Central College recruit allowed 10 earned runs after giving up just eight all season.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals will play one final game on Wednesday at 11:00 AM in a 3A consolation against No. 7 seed Mount Vernon, which lost 10-6 to Louisa-Muscatine.
“I told them we’re going to have short term memory loss,” Coach Huisman said. “One game doesn’t define a season or a career, and we’re going to come back tomorrow, put up a fight and try to win it.”
View a full video with Coach Huisman below.