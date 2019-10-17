(Burlington Junction) -- West Nodaway junior Tyler Blay brought home a pair of conference championships earlier this week at the 275 Conference Cross Country Meet in Mound City.
The North-West Nodaway standout won the individual championship in leading his team to a team conference title.
“(My teammate and I) had a plan to stay behind the lead runner that was predicted to win it,” Blay told KMA Sports. “As soon as we got up there, I felt good, pushed it up a hill and the lead extended from there.”
Blay says Mound City’s Lane Zembles was the projected favorite coming into the race. However, Blay dropped a 17:26.03 to win the race by nearly 30 seconds over the runner-up Zembles.
“I just pushed up the hills and was being strong,” Blay said. “When I had a chance to make a move, I made a move on him. It felt amazing. From last year, being a middle pack runner, to winning a conference championship is amazing.”
Even more amazing to Blay is the fact that his team came along with him. The “Muskets” scored 32 points in the race to win the conference title.
“At the beginning of the season, we were all struggling a lot,” Blay said. “Just now, we really started to come around. Our sixth runner was a big part of winning that conference championship because he set a new personal-best by like five minutes. He set the tone for it.”
Duke Ingraham finished fourth in the league while Preston Bateman was seventh and Wyatt Ingraham ran 10th. Grant Adkins placed 16th and Braden Mires took 17th to finish out a strong showing.
Up next for the North-West Nodaway teams will be their district meet on Saturday, October 26th at Platte Ridge Park in Platte City.
“We’re trying to get top two, and I’m going to try to go for a district championship,” Blay said.”
Listen to the complete interview with Blay linked below.