(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament bracket is set following the final night of play on Thursday.
Treynor nabbed the No. 1 seed with their five-set triumph over Tri-Center, which is the No. 2 seed. Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Riverside, AHSTW, Missouri Valley, IKM-Manning and Audubon mark the rest of the order.
The tournament begins on Monday in Treynor, Neola, and Logan with semifinals on Tuesday and the championship and consolation on Thursday in Missouri Valley. KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from the final night of action.
View the complete bracket below.