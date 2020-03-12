(KMAland) -- The Western Iowa Express Basketball tryouts for this weekend have been postponed.
View the release from the Western Iowa Express below:
“Unfortunately, due to our local facilities becoming unavailable the Express Basketball tryouts have been postponed until the facilities and the COVID-19 virus concerns are eased.
“Although this is not ideal or convenient for any of us, we feel it is appropriate given the situation.
“We appreciate everyone’s understanding patience. We will post the updated tryout date and times on Facebook, Twitter and our website at www.wiaexpress.org as soon as it is solidified.”