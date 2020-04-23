(Omaha) -- Omaha Westside junior defensive tackle Cade Haberman announced a commitment to Northern Illinois on Thursday.
Haberman picked the Huskies over his other finalists that included Army, Buffalo and North Dakota State.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound prospect is being recruited as a defensive lineman but has played on both sides of the ball.
Haberman is the second Metro Conference prospect to commit to NIU in the last two recruiting seasons, as Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker signed with the Huskies in 2020.