(Omaha) -- Westside quarterback Cole Payton announced his commitment to North Dakota State on Monday evening.
The senior-to-be accepted the three-time defending national champion’s offer on the spot, choosing the Bison over other reported offers from Dartmouth, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound southpaw led Westside to the Class A state championship game in 2019, throwing for 1,986 yards, rushing for 872 more and accounting for 39 total offensive touchdowns.
According to 247Sports, Payton is the 77th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class. He's also ranked as the No. 9 overall player in Nebraska.