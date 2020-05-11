(Omaha) -- Westside quarterback Cole Payton made his future official last week with a commitment to play for the three-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State.
On Monday’s Upon Further Review, Payton talked with KMA Sports about his decision.
“They’re obviously a great team,” Payton said, “and I’ve been talking to them since my last visit there in February.”
Payton says he’s been maintaining a relationship with the Bison coaching staff throughout the process, and when he received his official offer last week it didn’t take him long to pull the trigger.
“They went through their process of finding a quarterback, and I stuck with it,” he said. “I stayed patient. They just kept on telling me to keep thinking Bison, and I sure did.”
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound southpaw led Westside to the Class A state championship game this past season, finishing with 1,986 yards passing, 872 rushing and 39 total offensive touchdowns.
That kind of performance had plenty of other Division I programs salivating for the chance to bring him in. Payton received other reported offers from Dartmouth, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.
“The game day visit to Fargo (really stuck with me),” Payton said. “It was louder than ever, and I’m sure if the Fargo Dome could hold more than 20,000, there would be even more in there. It was an awesome atmosphere and going to be fun to play there.”
Listen to the full interview with Patyon from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.