(KMAland) – Where’s the volleyball WHO IMPRESSED!!! That’s the question KMA Sports has been inundated with. The answer is here.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Five players in the conference are over four kills per set early this season, and one of them is trending to 5.5.
Megan Witte of Lewis Central is averaging 5.44 kills per set, she just reached 1,000 slams for her career and she’s hitting a solid .270 efficiency while largely playing against 5A schools. It’s time for the state to recognize this is not just one of the best hitters in KMAland. No, the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year is one of the best in the state.
The other four are Kara Peter of Kuemper Catholic (4.52 kills per set), St. Albert’s Allie Petry (4.44 KPS), Clarinda’s Morgan Lihs (4.14 KPS) and Red Oak’s Sophie Walker (4.09 KPS).
At the setter position, we see a number of new names dotting the top of the list. There’s St. Albert senior Olivia Barnes, Clarinda junior Teya Stickler and Denison-Schleswig junior Kennedy Marten in the top three spots in assists per set. Barnes is averaging 8.32 per set while Stickler is at 7.27 and Marten is at 6.55. Senior mainstay Natalie Driver of Lewis Central is the only other player above six assists per set at 6.33.
Old reliable Mallory Badding of Kuemper Catholic holds down the top spot in digs so far this season. The senior is averaging a ridiculous 5.40 digs per set to dwarf the rest of the Hawkeye Ten Conference. There’s not even another player over four digs per set, although Mia Trotter of Atlantic (3.97 DPS) and Lewis Central’s Rachel Cushing (3.78 DPS) are close.
The leading blocker in the conference should also not be a surprise, as Denison-Schleswig senior Allana Arkfeld has been doing this for multiple years now. Arkfeld tops the league with 36 total blocks. Meanwhile, Red Oak’s Walker leads the league with 1.23 blocks per set.
CORNER CONFERENCE
I had to do a double take when I looked at the numbers Alex Knop of East Mills is putting up so far this year. Sure, it’s just 12 sets, but she is currently averaging 5.92 kills per set while hitting .368 efficiency. That, of course, leads the Corner Conference, but it’s also third in all of the state (regardless of class).
There are two others that are averaging over three kills per set, and I’m not sure those are surprises either. Sidney’s Kelsey Hobbie and Fremont-Mills’ Rachel Wietzki are both off to tremendous starts to their senior seasons. Hobbie is averaging 3.25 kills per set (.312 efficiency) while Wietzki is averaging 3.20 per set (and hitting .286). The seniors are leading the charge here.
Speaking of seniors, East Mills standout Dezirae Drake leads the league in aces and in assists per set. She’s handing out 9.75 per set, including 41(!) in a three-set win over Griswold on Tuesday night. The Wolverines scored 77 points. That’s a pretty fair ratio.
Sidney senior Olivia Larsen is trending towards 3,000 career assists. Heck, she went over 1,000 alone last year. Right now, I have her over 2,600, so she’s likely to reach that in the regular season. Right now, she’s averaging 7.59 assists per set for the Cowgirls offense. Sophomore Kaelynn Driskell also continues to do her thing for Fremont-Mills, averaging 6.73 assists per set.
Griswold senior Loryn Peterson has been the Corner’s most-prolific back row player. Peterson is averaging 4.26 digs per set, and that doesn’t include the number that she put up on Tuesday against the free-swinging East Mills bunch. Speaking of East Mills, senior Lexi Ungry is having an awesome start to her new position. The brand new libero is averaging 4.08 digs per set to this point in the season.
Two others of note that are over three digs per set – Griswold junior Mikala Pelzer and Sidney junior Lily Johnson. Pelzer is averaging 3.91 digs per set while Johnson – the new libero for the Cowgirls after four years of Jaden Daffer – is at 3.31 DPS. Replacing Daffer is not easy, but Johnson appears to be doing a nice job so far.
The aforementioned Hobbie is the league’s top blocker, which is not a surprise for anyone. She has 27 total blocks on the season to the point. Also of note, Griswold senior Jocelyn Amos has a Corner-best 0.83 blocks per set.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
A lot of great hitters left the league with the graduation of the 2019 class. That means there are some new leaders in this group. AHSTW senior Kinsey Scheffler currently leads the conference with 3.96 kills per set while hitting .262 efficiency.
Scheffler isn’t a new name and neither are Underwood juniors Macy Vanfossan and Zoe Rus, who rank second and third, respectively, in the conference in kills per set. Vanfossan is averaging 3.47 kills per set while Rus is right behind her with 3.35. Efficiency-wise, Rus has a bit of an edge with a .339 to Vanfossan’s .286 – both very good numbers. (By the way, I’ll have the call of Underwood/Tri-Center tonight in Neola on KMA-FM 99.1 at 7:30.)
We’ve already told you about Vanfossan and Rus this year, so it stands to reason that they have a pretty good setter getting the ball to them. Junior Peyton Cook has handed out 8.82 assists per set to lead the conference by a pretty wide margin. There are only two others in the conference over six assists per set – Treynor sophomore Emma Flathers (6.21) and Riverside junior Kenna Ford (6.04). Also of note, AHSTW sophomore Ally Meyers (5.74 assists per set) and Tri-Center sophomore Miranda Ring (5.31 APS) are over five per set.
Who’s digging up the most balls? It’s Audubon senior Rylie Hartl. She had a big junior season last year, and she’s off to a fine start in her senior season with 4.58 digs per set. AHSTW senior Paige Osweiler is not that far behind her with 4.43, and Riverside senior Gracie Bluml and Treynor junior Stella Umphreys are at 3.50 and 3.20 digs per set, respectively. Of note, Vanfossan is a pure six-rotation standout with 2.94 DPS, and Missouri Valley junior Lauren Austin is not far behind at 2.88 DPS.
The most blocks in the season so far comes from Audubon sophomore Jaci Christensen, who has 17 total blocks, including 11 solo swats. If we look at the top average we see Treynor junior Anna Halverson has done the deed with 0.93 kills per set. Nine of her 13 blocks are of the solo variety.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
East Union senior Alissa Weinkoetz has been a key member of the Eagles for a number of years, and she is off to a fine start this year. Weinkoetz leads the conference with 3.25 kills per set while hitting a solid .262 efficiency. There’s only one other at or above three kills per set, but there are two others trending that way.
Mount Ayr senior Samantha Stewart has averaged 3.00 kills per set this year while Nodaway Valley junior Corinne Bond is at 2.94 kills per set and Southeast Warren junior Makayla Ruble is at 2.81. Southwest Valley senior Jentry Schafer isn’t too far back at 2.69 kills per set.
The top setter – numbers-wise – in the conference comes from Nodaway Valley junior Lexi Shike. Shike commands the Wolverines so well and is averaging 5.82 assists per set this season. Two others are over five assists per frame – Mount Ayr senior Jaycee Knight and Southwest Valley junior Isabelle Inman. Knight is at 5.09 APS and Inman is at 5.08. East Union sophomore Elizabeth Hardy is worth watching, too, as she is averaging 4.44 assists per set.
Southeast Warren senior Brooklynn Page has been quite successful in the digging category, leading the league with a terrific 6.63 digs per set. Two others are over four, and they are Lenox senior Kayla Yzaguiree (4.93 DPS) and Nodaway Valley junior Natalie Yonker (4.654 DPS). East Union senior Jayden Welcher, Mount Ayr’s Stewart and Central Decatur junior Carlee Hamilton are all over three digs per set.
Nodaway Valley’s Bond has been a monster at the net this season, too. She has a league-best 26 total blocks, including 16 solo swats for the Wolverines. The top solo block number, though, comes from Martensdale-St. Marys senior Morgan Dunn, who has 22 solos and 23 total (an average of 1.64 blocks per set).
Southwest Valley’s Schafer (1.15 blocks per set), Martensdale-St. Marys senior Alexandria Dickinson (1.14 BPS), East Union junior Grace Nixon (1.06 BPS) and Weinkoetz (1.00 BPS) all average one or more blocks per set.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
The biggest hitters in the conference come from Glidden-Ralston and Paton-Churdan. Wildcats junior Gretchen Wallace has a slight edge over Rockets junior Danielle Hoyle, but it is ever so slight. Wallace is averaging 3.64 kills per set with a GREAT .390 kill efficiency while Hoyle is at 3.63 and an even better .442 efficiency. Whoof…get those girls the ball.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton also has a very good one-two punch, although they’ve only played two sets. We’ll continue to track junior Makaela Riley and senior Erin Irlmeier, who are averaging 3.50 and 3.00 kills per set so far this season. Two others are over 2.50 kills per set – West Harrison senior Chloe Gilgen (2.57 KPS) and Boyer Valley senior Jessica Fokken (2.53 KPS).
Let’s move to the setters, where Glidden-Ralston junior Kimberly Daily is the conference’s leader with 6.36 assists per set. Coon Rapids-Bayard junior Cassidy Baker is also off to a fine start with 6.00 kills per set. Exira/EHK senior Lauren Hansen has 5.50 APS in two sets, and Boyer Valley senior Abbie Miller is at 5.12 per set.
Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Cora McAlister is doing her thing with 5.85 digs per set for the Crusaders so far this season. Exira/EHK has the next four – all at 3.50 DPS and again, through just two sets recorded this year – and then there’s Ar-We-Va senior Leslie Luft with 3.36 digs per set in 11 sets this season.
CAM junior Mallarie Peach has been the conference’s most-prolific blocker. She has 23 total swats, including 12 solo blocks – both RVC bests. Meanwhile, it’s going to be worth watching Exira/EHK junior Tatum Grubbs, who has five total blocks in two sets for a league-best average of 2.50 per set. G-R’s Wallace is at 1.55, and Woodbine sophomore Whitney Kuhlman has averaged 1.20 blocks per set.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Kenzie Foley is literally “killing it” right now. That shouldn’t surprise anybody, given her career. Foley is averaging 4.30 kills per set with a .293 kill efficiency.
There are two others over three kills per set. The first is Iowa Western commit and Abraham Lincoln senior Elaina Bohnet with 3.38 kills per set and a .343 kill efficiency. Sioux City East junior Lineya Wells is next at 3.31 kills per set and a .306 efficiency. Check out the other three over 2.50 kills per set: Sioux City North junior Ysabella Arredondo, Abraham Lincoln junior Kayla Schleifman and Thomas Jefferson senior Ashlie Knecht.
It’s early, but Sioux City North junior setter Olivia O’Brien is off to a really strong statistical start. She’s had just nine sets recorded, but in those nine sets she’s handed out 86 assists for a league-high 9.56 assists per set average.
Abraham Lincoln senior Sam Christiansen is no surprise in this next spot with 8.85 assists per set in 13 sets so far this season. Thomas Jefferson senior Jenna Midkiff is at 6.41 APS, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Madison Wilcoxon is averaging 5.10 per set.
Bishop Heelan Catholic senior Kiana Fjeldheim has a slight edge atop the digs per set category so far this year. She is averaging 4.50 digs per set while Abraham Lincoln senior libero Taylan Keefer is right behind her with 4.46 DPS. Two others – both from AL – are over three digs per set. Julia Wagoner, who recently reached 1,000 career digs, is averaging 3.77 and Christiansen is at 3.15.
AL also has the leader in the clubhouse in total blocks. Sophomore Baylie Girres has 18 total blocks, including five solos. Sioux City East sophomore Taylor Drent has 17, and AL’s Schleifman has 16. Both Girres (1.38 per set) and Schleifman (1.33) are joined by Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Elle Sneller (1.10) in averaging over one block per set.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg snapped a 31-match losing skid earlier this week with a thrilling five-set win over Murray. One of their stars in the win was senior Kaela Eslinger, who had 20 kills and is now averaging a Bluegrass-high 3.77 kills per set.
Four others are at or above 2.00 kills per set, led by Lamoni sophomore Abby Martin (2.62 kills per set) and Melcher-Dallas junior Haley Godfrey (2.42 KPS). The others are Murray junior Twila Barber and Orient-Macksburg junior Caitlyn Gist – 2.00 KPS each.
Orient-Macksburg also has the top setter in the league, statistically speaking. Hailey Johnson averages 5.23 assists per set while Melcher-Dallas junior Riley Enfield is at 4.33. Ankeny Christian junior Kylee Thompson and Seymour junior Paige Hackathorn are also over three assists per set.
The back row has been dominated by Twin Cedars sophomore Ali Mockenhaupt, who is averaging 5.92 digs per set for the Sabers. Moravia junior Mikayla Fritz is averaging 4.88 digs per set, and Eslinger of O-M is the only other player with at least four digs per set with…exactly four digs per set. By the way, in that 20-kill performance against Murray, Eslinger had 30 digs and six aces. Yes, that’s a nice line.
Ankeny Christian junior Braydn Boling is the league’s top blocker in the early going with 18 total blocks in 32 sets. Sixteen of those blocks are solos, which also leads the conference. On average, though, let’s give a big shout out to Lamoni sophomore Reese Potter, who is the only player in the conference with one block per set.
REMINDER
It’s early, and these statistical races are far from over. We’re just getting started, but the names above are likely to be among the most prominent as we move through the rest of the season. Best of luck to all in KMAland as the season moves along.
