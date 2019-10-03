(KMAland) -- A day later than usual, but that actually helped me gather more statistics. It’s likely – with a full day on Tuesday’s leaving me unprepared for a Wednesday post – you will see WHO IMPRESSED!!! on Thursday’s for the rest of the season.
Today, a look at Iowa’s 8-man and 11-man as well as KMAland Missouri and Nebraska teams. Those that have available statistics that is. Here’s the rundown:
CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 319 yards
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 300 yards
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 285 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 6 TD
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 5 TD
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 4 TD
Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren – 3 TD
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 200 yards
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 174 yards
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 159 yards
Eli Morris, JR, Bedford – 145 yards
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 135 yards
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 124 yards
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 106 yards
Caleb Wakehouse, JR, Woodbine – 104 yards
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK – 103 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4 TD
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 4 TD
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 3 TD
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 3 TD
Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 14 receptions
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 10 receptions
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 8 receptions
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 7 receptions
Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – 7 receptions
Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren – 6 receptions
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills – 5 receptions
Gavin Dixon, FR, Mormon Trail – 5 receptions
Jacob Holste, SR, CAM – 5 receptions
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 5 receptions
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 5 receptions
Jaidan TenEyck, SO, Boyer Valley – 5 receptions
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 162 yards
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 135 yards
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 118 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 3 TD
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills – 2 TD
Gavin Dixon, FR, Mormon Trail – 2 TD
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 2 TD
Jacob Holste, SR, CAM – 2 TD
Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon – 2 TD
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 2 TD
Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren – 2 TD
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford – 2 TD
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 16.5 tackles
Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex – 11.5 tackles
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars – 10.5 tackles
Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
Kaden Calfee, JR, Bedford – 4 solo TFLs
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 4 solo TFLs
Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 3 solo TFLs
Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills – 2 solo TFLs
Garrett Christensen, SO, Audubon – 2 solo TFLs
Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va – 2 solo TFLs
Gabe Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 2 solo TFLs
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren – 2 solo TFLs
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 2 solo TFLs
Brad Metz, JR, Southeast Warren – 2 solo TFLs
Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex – 2 solo TFLs
Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills – 2 solo TFLs
Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM – 2 solo TFLs
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 2 solo TFLs
Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox – 2 solo TFLs
Solo Sacks (2 or more)
Kaden Calfee, JR, Bedford – 2 solo sacks
Garrett Christensen, SO, Audubon – 2 solo sacks
Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo sacks
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 2 solo sacks
Defensive Touchdowns
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – INT, 33 yards
Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford – INT, 30 yards
Marcus Olsen, SR, Audubon – INT, 28 yards
James Switzer, SR, Fremont-Mills – FR, 20 yards
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – INT, 17 yards
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox – FR, 8 yards
Ethan Owens, SR, Lamoni – FR
Multiple Turnovers
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 INT
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 INT
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars – INT, FR
Gabe Hammond, SR, Southeast Warren – 2 FR
Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – 1 INT, 1 FR
Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills – 2 FR
Return Touchdowns
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM – 65 yards, kickoff return
PAT Kicking (5 or more)
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon – 6 PATs
FG Kicking
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 37 yards
Punting (40 yards or more)
Will Ragaller, SSO, Ar-We-Va – 54 yards
Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union – 53 yards
Anthony Smith, JR, East Union – 52 yards
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 47 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 46 yards
Grant Fleecs, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 45 yards
Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford – 44 yards
Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 42 yards
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine – 41 yards
Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK – 41 yards
CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur – 312 yards
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center – 213 yards
Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW – 161 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur – 3 TD
Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne – 247 yards
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 224 yards
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley – 148 yards
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – 144 yards
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside – 141 yards
Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley – 119 yards
Chase Reber, SR, Treynor – 119 yards
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning – 117 yards
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning – 107 yards
Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia – 102 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur – 4 TD
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 11 receptions
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 9 receptions
Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside – 6 receptions
Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley – 5 receptions
Michel Evertsen, SR, Central Decatur – 5 receptions
Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW – 5 receptions
Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 183 yards
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 121 yards
Dayton Jacobson, SO, Wayne – 118 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr – 2 TD
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 14.5 tackles
Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside – 14 tackles
Bennett Gronsall, JR, St. Albert – 12.5 tackles
Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning – 11 tackles
Connor Stoelk, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 10.5 tackles
Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 8 solo TFLs
Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning – 3 solo TFLs
Nate Lucas, SR, Missouri Valley – 3 solo TFLs
Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor – 3 solo TFLs
Blake Van Tilburg, JR, Underwood – 3 solo TFLs
Brendan Atkinson, JR, Atlantic – 2 solo TFLs
Leland Barr, SR, AHSTW – 2 solo TFLs
Luke Carpenter, SR, Wayne – 2 solo TFLs
Tegan Carson, SO, Central Decatur – 2 solo TFLs
Jonathan Casson, SR, Underwood – 2 solo TFLs
Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood – 2 solo TFLs
Hunter Crill, SO, Southwest Valley – 2 solo TFLs
Gavyn Fischer, SR, AHSTW – 2 solo TFLs
Brock Fox, SR, Treynor – 2 solo TFLs
Logan Green, SO, Clarinda – 2 solo TFLs
Bennett Gronsall, JR, St. Albert – 2 solo TFLs
Ben Hernandez, JR, Missouri Valley – 2 solo TFLs
Jackson Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning – 2 solo TFLs
Seth Kiesel, SR, AHSTW – 2 solo TFLs
Reas Knapp, SR, Mount Ayr – 2 solo TFLs
Steele McLaren, JR, Atlantic – 2 solo TFLs
Avery Phillippi, FR, Nodaway Valley – 2 solo TFls
Blake Sadr, JR, Treynor – 2 solo TFLs
Solo Sacks (2 or more)
Ben Hernandez, JR, Missouri Valley – 2 solo sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 2 INT, 2 FR
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – INT, FR
Trae Ehlen, JR, Mount Ayr – 2 INT
Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley – 2 INT
Defensive Touchdowns
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – INT, 60 yards & FR, 42 yards
Blake Van Tilburg, JR, Underwood – INT TD, 50 yards
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 2 INT TDs, 101 & 35 yards
PAT Kicking
Collin Brandt, SO, Underwood – 8 PATs
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor – 5 PATs
FG Kicking
Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert – 43 yards
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 36 yards
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda – 35 yards
Gabe Walski, SR, Logan-Magnolia – 30 yards
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW – 18 yards
Punting (40 yards or more)
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – 62 yards
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW – 47 yards
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda – 46 yards
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah – 44 yards
Cole Collison, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 43 yards
Gunner Fogle, SR, Wayne – 41 yards
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside – 40 yards
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 40 yards
Touchdown Returns
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah – 95 yards, Kick Return
Parker Behrens, SR, IKM-Manning – 66 yards, Punt Return
CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Abraham Lincoln
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars – 273 yards
Bret Kobes, SR, Lewis Central – 263 yards
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M – 213 yards
Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City N orth – 202 yards
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 193 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars – 4 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 263 yards
Jake Kuntz, SR, Bishop Heelan – 160 yards
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 143 yards
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 134 yards
Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North – 131 yards
Taejon Jones, SO, Sioux City East – 127 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 4 TD
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 4 TD
Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 9 receptions
Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/O-M – 8 receptions
Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars – 8 receptions
Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood – 6 receptions
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6 receptions
Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars – 6 receptions
Qur’an Owens, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 6 receptions
Evan Helvig, JR, Sioux City North – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/O-M – 119 yards
Thomas Fidone, JR, Lewis Central – 118 yards
Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars – 116 yards
Joey Moser, SO, Harlan – 101 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars – 2 TD
Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars – 13 tackles
Carter Arens, JR, Le Mars – 12.5 tackles
Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig – 10.5 tackles
Micahel Rizk, SR, Bishop Heelan – 10.5 tackles
Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West – 10 tackles
Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West – 7 solo TFLs
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan – 5 solo TFLs
Qur’an Owens, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 5 solo TFLs
Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs
Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central – 2 solo TFLs
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 2 solo TFLs
Dylan Harper, SR, Sioux City East – 2 solo TFLs
Dylan Hopp, SR, Glenwood – 2 solo TFLs
Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo TFLs
Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo TFLs
Jake Kuntz, SR, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs
Will McLaughlin, SO, Harlan – 2 solo TFLs
Defensive Touchdowns
Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – INT, 28 yards
Steven Huscher, SR, Sioux City East – FR
PAT Kicking (5 or more)
Lane Feierfeil, SO, Lewis Central – 6 PATs
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East – 6 PATs
Matt Kloewer, SR, Harlan – 5 PATs
Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood – 5 PATs
FG Kicking
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East – 37 yards
Punting (40 yards or more)
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan – 46 yards
Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig – 46 yards
Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West – 45 yards
Caleb Winter, SR, Sioux City East – 44 yards
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 41 yards
Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood – 41 yards
MISSOURI LEADERS
Missing Stats: Maryville
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison – 231 yards
Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County – 193 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County – 3 TD
Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 180 yards
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 130 yards
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 113 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 4 TD
Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 4 TD
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 3 TD
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 101 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Dylan Schuetz, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew – 19 tackles
Collin Sager, JR, Stanberry – 18 tackles
Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison – 15 tackles
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 13 tackles
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 13 tackles
Arthur Griffin, JR, Platte Valley – 12 tackles
Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 11 tackles
Mckinley Lillard, SR, North Andrew – 10 tackles
Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 10 tackles
Josh Smith, SO, East Atchison – 10 tackles
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 10 tackles
Keaton Williams, SR, East Atchison – 10 tackles
Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
TJ Hopkins, SR, Mound City – 3.5 TFLs
Austin Colvin, SO, Stanberry – 3.0 TFLs
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 3.0 TFLs
Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 2.0 TFLs
Blake Hayes, SR, Mound City – 2.0 TFLs
Landon Poppa, JR, Mound City – 2.0 TFLs
Sacks (2 or more)
Josh Smith, SO, East Atchison – 3.5 sacks
Austin Colvin, SO, Stanberry – 2.0 sacks
Punting (40 yards or more)
Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County – 56 yards
James Graham, SO, North-West Nodaway – 50 yards
Trey Peshek, JR, Rock Port – 40 yards
Return Touchdowns
Dylan George, SR, Mound City – 2 punt returns
Keenan Shunk, SR, North Andrew – 1 kick return
NEBRASKA LEADERS
Missing Stats: Freeman, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse, Tri County
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 209 yards
Kade Bredemeier, SR, Falls City – 177 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock – 3 TD
Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 306 yards
Nolan Blevins, JR, Weeping Water – 122 yards
Jed Christensen, SR, Platteview – 116 yards
Hunter Mortimer, SO, Weeping Water – 116 yards
Tobius Nixon, SR, Platteview – 109 yards
Cole Robeson, FR, Johnson-Brock – 102 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 6 TD
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 131 yards
Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City – 127 yards
Trey McAfee, SR, Falls City – 101 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 3 TD
Avery Heath, SR, Weeping Water – 2 TD
Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Hunter Mortimer, SO, Weeping Water – 14 tackles
Tanner Millikan, SR, Platteview – 13 tackles
Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 12 tackles
Dillon Ebel, SR, Falls City – 11 tackles
Noah Patton, SR, Weeping Water – 11 tackles
Marcus Cave, SR, Weeping Water – 10 tackles
Jed Christensen, SR, Platteview – 10 tackles
Tyler Marlatt, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 10 tackles
Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
Thomas Fields, SO, Falls City – 2.0 TFLs
Andrew Rathman, SR, Plattsmouth – 2.0 TFLs.
Alfredo Valquier, SR, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFLs
PAT Kicking (5 or more)
Anthony Fuccio, SR, Platteview – 6 PATs
Punting (40 yards or more)
Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn – 73 yards
Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth – 70 yards
Noah Willey, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 46 yards
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.