WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A day later than usual, but that actually helped me gather more statistics. It’s likely – with a full day on Tuesday’s leaving me unprepared for a Wednesday post – you will see WHO IMPRESSED!!! on Thursday’s for the rest of the season.

Today, a look at Iowa’s 8-man and 11-man as well as KMAland Missouri and Nebraska teams. Those that have available statistics that is. Here’s the rundown:

CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS  

Passing Yards (150 or more)

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 319 yards

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 300 yards

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 285 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 6 TD

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 5 TD

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 4 TD

Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren – 3 TD

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 200 yards

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 174 yards

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 159 yards

Eli Morris, JR, Bedford – 145 yards

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 135 yards

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 124 yards

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 106 yards

Caleb Wakehouse, JR, Woodbine – 104 yards

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK – 103 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 4 TD

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 4 TD

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 3 TD

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 3 TD

Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)  

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 14 receptions

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 10 receptions

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 8 receptions

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 7 receptions

Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – 7 receptions

Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren – 6 receptions

Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills – 5 receptions

Gavin Dixon, FR, Mormon Trail – 5 receptions

Jacob Holste, SR, CAM – 5 receptions

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 5 receptions

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 5 receptions

Jaidan TenEyck, SO, Boyer Valley – 5 receptions  

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 162 yards

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 135 yards

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 118 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)  

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 3 TD

Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills – 2 TD

Gavin Dixon, FR, Mormon Trail – 2 TD

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 2 TD

Jacob Holste, SR, CAM – 2 TD

Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon – 2 TD

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 2 TD

Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren – 2 TD

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford – 2 TD

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 16.5 tackles

Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex – 11.5 tackles

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars – 10.5 tackles

Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)

Kaden Calfee, JR, Bedford – 4 solo TFLs

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 4 solo TFLs

Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 3 solo TFLs

Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills – 2 solo TFLs

Garrett Christensen, SO, Audubon – 2 solo TFLs

Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va – 2 solo TFLs

Gabe Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 2 solo TFLs

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren – 2 solo TFLs

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 2 solo TFLs

Brad Metz, JR, Southeast Warren – 2 solo TFLs

Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex – 2 solo TFLs

Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills – 2 solo TFLs

Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM – 2 solo TFLs

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 2 solo TFLs

Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox – 2 solo TFLs

Solo Sacks (2 or more)

Kaden Calfee, JR, Bedford – 2 solo sacks

Garrett Christensen, SO, Audubon – 2 solo sacks

Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo sacks

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 2 solo sacks

Defensive Touchdowns  

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – INT, 33 yards

Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford – INT, 30 yards

Marcus Olsen, SR, Audubon – INT, 28 yards

James Switzer, SR, Fremont-Mills – FR, 20 yards

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – INT, 17 yards

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox – FR, 8 yards

Ethan Owens, SR, Lamoni – FR

Multiple Turnovers

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 INT

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 INT

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars – INT, FR

Gabe Hammond, SR, Southeast Warren – 2 FR

Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – 1 INT, 1 FR

Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills – 2 FR

Return Touchdowns

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM – 65 yards, kickoff return

PAT Kicking (5 or more)

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon – 6 PATs

FG Kicking

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 37 yards

Punting (40 yards or more)   

Will Ragaller, SSO, Ar-We-Va – 54 yards

Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union – 53 yards

Anthony Smith, JR, East Union – 52 yards

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 47 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 46 yards

Grant Fleecs, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 45 yards

Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford – 44 yards

Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 42 yards

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine – 41 yards

Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK – 41 yards

CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Passing Yards (150 or more) 

Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur – 312 yards

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center – 213 yards

Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW – 161 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur – 3 TD

Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne – 247 yards

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 224 yards

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley – 148 yards

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – 144 yards

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside – 141 yards

Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley – 119 yards

Chase Reber, SR, Treynor – 119 yards

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning – 117 yards

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning – 107 yards

Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia – 102 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)  

Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur – 4 TD

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)  

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 11 receptions

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 9 receptions

Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside – 6 receptions

Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley – 5 receptions

Michel Evertsen, SR, Central Decatur – 5 receptions

Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW – 5 receptions

Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 183 yards

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 121 yards

Dayton Jacobson, SO, Wayne – 118 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more) 

Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr – 2 TD

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)

Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 14.5 tackles

Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside – 14 tackles

Bennett Gronsall, JR, St. Albert – 12.5 tackles

Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning – 11 tackles

Connor Stoelk, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 10.5 tackles

Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)

Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 8 solo TFLs

Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning – 3 solo TFLs

Nate Lucas, SR, Missouri Valley – 3 solo TFLs

Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor – 3 solo TFLs

Blake Van Tilburg, JR, Underwood – 3 solo TFLs

Brendan Atkinson, JR, Atlantic – 2 solo TFLs

Leland Barr, SR, AHSTW – 2 solo TFLs

Luke Carpenter, SR, Wayne – 2 solo TFLs

Tegan Carson, SO, Central Decatur – 2 solo TFLs

Jonathan Casson, SR, Underwood – 2 solo TFLs

Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood – 2 solo TFLs

Hunter Crill, SO, Southwest Valley – 2 solo TFLs

Gavyn Fischer, SR, AHSTW – 2 solo TFLs

Brock Fox, SR, Treynor – 2 solo TFLs

Logan Green, SO, Clarinda – 2 solo TFLs

Bennett Gronsall, JR, St. Albert – 2 solo TFLs

Ben Hernandez, JR, Missouri Valley – 2 solo TFLs

Jackson Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning – 2 solo TFLs

Seth Kiesel, SR, AHSTW – 2 solo TFLs

Reas Knapp, SR, Mount Ayr – 2 solo TFLs

Steele McLaren, JR, Atlantic – 2 solo TFLs

Avery Phillippi, FR, Nodaway Valley – 2 solo TFls

Blake Sadr, JR, Treynor – 2 solo TFLs

Solo Sacks (2 or more)

Ben Hernandez, JR, Missouri Valley – 2 solo sacks

Multiple Turnovers  

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 2 INT, 2 FR

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – INT, FR

Trae Ehlen, JR, Mount Ayr – 2 INT

Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley – 2 INT

Defensive Touchdowns 

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – INT, 60 yards & FR, 42 yards

Blake Van Tilburg, JR, Underwood – INT TD, 50 yards

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 2 INT TDs, 101 & 35 yards

PAT Kicking

Collin Brandt, SO, Underwood – 8 PATs

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor – 5 PATs

FG Kicking   

Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert – 43 yards

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 36 yards

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda – 35 yards

Gabe Walski, SR, Logan-Magnolia – 30 yards

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW – 18 yards

Punting (40 yards or more)  

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley – 62 yards

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW – 47 yards

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda – 46 yards

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah – 44 yards

Cole Collison, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 43 yards

Gunner Fogle, SR, Wayne – 41 yards

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside – 40 yards

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 40 yards

Touchdown Returns  

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah – 95 yards, Kick Return

Parker Behrens, SR, IKM-Manning – 66 yards, Punt Return

CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Abraham Lincoln

Passing Yards (150 or more)

Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars – 273 yards

Bret Kobes, SR, Lewis Central – 263 yards

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M – 213 yards

Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City N orth – 202 yards

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 193 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars – 4 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 263 yards

Jake Kuntz, SR, Bishop Heelan – 160 yards

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 143 yards

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 134 yards

Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North – 131 yards

Taejon Jones, SO, Sioux City East – 127 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 4 TD

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 4 TD

Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)  

Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 9 receptions

Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/O-M – 8 receptions

Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars – 8 receptions

Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood – 6 receptions

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 6 receptions

Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars – 6 receptions

Qur’an Owens, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 6 receptions

Evan Helvig, JR, Sioux City North – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/O-M – 119 yards

Thomas Fidone, JR, Lewis Central – 118 yards

Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars – 116 yards

Joey Moser, SO, Harlan – 101 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars – 2 TD

Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more) 

Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars – 13 tackles

Carter Arens, JR, Le Mars – 12.5 tackles

Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig – 10.5 tackles

Micahel Rizk, SR, Bishop Heelan – 10.5 tackles

Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West – 10 tackles

Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)  

Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West – 7 solo TFLs

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan – 5 solo TFLs

Qur’an Owens, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 5 solo TFLs

Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs

Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central – 2 solo TFLs

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 2 solo TFLs

Dylan Harper, SR, Sioux City East – 2 solo TFLs

Dylan Hopp, SR, Glenwood – 2 solo TFLs

Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo TFLs

Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo TFLs

Jake Kuntz, SR, Bishop Heelan – 2 solo TFLs

Will McLaughlin, SO, Harlan – 2 solo TFLs

Defensive Touchdowns 

Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – INT, 28 yards

Steven Huscher, SR, Sioux City East – FR

PAT Kicking (5 or more)

Lane Feierfeil, SO, Lewis Central – 6 PATs

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East – 6 PATs

Matt Kloewer, SR, Harlan – 5 PATs

Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood – 5 PATs

FG Kicking

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East – 37 yards

Punting (40 yards or more)  

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan – 46 yards

Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig – 46 yards

Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West – 45 yards

Caleb Winter, SR, Sioux City East – 44 yards

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 41 yards

Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood – 41 yards

MISSOURI LEADERS

Missing Stats: Maryville

Passing Yards (150 or more)

Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison – 231 yards

Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County – 193 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County – 3 TD

Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 180 yards

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 130 yards

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 113 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 4 TD

Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 4 TD

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 3 TD

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 101 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Dylan Schuetz, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)  

Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew – 19 tackles

Collin Sager, JR, Stanberry – 18 tackles

Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison – 15 tackles

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 13 tackles

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 13 tackles

Arthur Griffin, JR, Platte Valley – 12 tackles

Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 11 tackles

Mckinley Lillard, SR, North Andrew – 10 tackles

Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 10 tackles

Josh Smith, SO, East Atchison – 10 tackles

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 10 tackles

Keaton Williams, SR, East Atchison – 10 tackles

Tackles for Loss (2 or more)

TJ Hopkins, SR, Mound City – 3.5 TFLs

Austin Colvin, SO, Stanberry – 3.0 TFLs

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 3.0 TFLs

Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 2.0 TFLs

Blake Hayes, SR, Mound City – 2.0 TFLs

Landon Poppa, JR, Mound City – 2.0 TFLs

Sacks (2 or more)

Josh Smith, SO, East Atchison – 3.5 sacks

Austin Colvin, SO, Stanberry – 2.0 sacks

Punting (40 yards or more) 

Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County – 56 yards

James Graham, SO, North-West Nodaway – 50 yards

Trey Peshek, JR, Rock Port – 40 yards

Return Touchdowns

Dylan George, SR, Mound City – 2 punt returns

Keenan Shunk, SR, North Andrew – 1 kick return

NEBRASKA LEADERS

Missing Stats: Freeman, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse, Tri County

Passing Yards (150 or more)

Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 209 yards

Kade Bredemeier, SR, Falls City – 177 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock – 3 TD

Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)  

Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 306 yards

Nolan Blevins, JR, Weeping Water – 122 yards

Jed Christensen, SR, Platteview – 116 yards

Hunter Mortimer, SO, Weeping Water – 116 yards

Tobius Nixon, SR, Platteview – 109 yards

Cole Robeson, FR, Johnson-Brock – 102 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 6 TD

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 131 yards

Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City – 127 yards

Trey McAfee, SR, Falls City – 101 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 3 TD

Avery Heath, SR, Weeping Water – 2 TD

Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)

Hunter Mortimer, SO, Weeping Water – 14 tackles

Tanner Millikan, SR, Platteview – 13 tackles

Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 12 tackles

Dillon Ebel, SR, Falls City – 11 tackles

Noah Patton, SR, Weeping Water – 11 tackles

Marcus Cave, SR, Weeping Water – 10 tackles

Jed Christensen, SR, Platteview – 10 tackles

Tyler Marlatt, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 10 tackles

Tackles for Loss (2 or more)

Thomas Fields, SO, Falls City – 2.0 TFLs

Andrew Rathman, SR, Plattsmouth – 2.0 TFLs.

Alfredo Valquier, SR, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFLs

PAT Kicking (5 or more)

Anthony Fuccio, SR, Platteview – 6 PATs

Punting (40 yards or more)  

Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn – 73 yards

Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth – 70 yards

Noah Willey, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 46 yards

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.