(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 3 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.
CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
Missing Stats: Exira/EHK, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Seymour
PASSING YARDS (190 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 469 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 277 yards (vs. West Harrison)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 190 yards (vs. Griswold)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 4 TD (vs. Moravia)
Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. West Harrison)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. Griswold)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 313 yards (vs. Woodbine)
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 257 yards (vs. Stanton)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 235 yards (vs. Glidden-Ralston)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 158 yards (vs. Seymour)
Eli Morris, JR, Bedford — 151 yards (vs. Stanton)
Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 145 yards (vs. Woodbine)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 135 yards (vs. Bedford)
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 110 yards (vs. Seymour)
Blake Katzenberger, JR, Boyer Valley — 106 yards (vs. West Harrison)
Brayden DenBurger, JR, Twin Cedars — 102 yards (vs. Colo-Nesco)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 5 TD (vs. Stanton)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 4 TD (vs. Woodbine)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 4 TD (vs. Glidden-Ralston)
Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 TD (vs. Woodbine)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 3 TD (vs. Bedford)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD (vs. Murray)
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 3 TD (vs. Exira/EHK)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 274 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 195 yards (vs. West Harrison)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 195 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 150 yards (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Karter Nelson, SR, West Harrison — 121 yards (vs. Boyer Valley)
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 5 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. West Harrison)
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 TD (vs. Moravia)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 2 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren — 2 TD (vs. Moravia)
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 14 (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 12 (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 11 (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 10 (vs. West Harrison)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 8 (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex — 8 (vs. Bedford)
Karter Nelson, SR, West Harrison — 6 (vs. Boyer Valley)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 6 (vs. Stanton)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 21.5 tackles (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 16 tackles (vs. Mormon Trail)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 13.5 tackles (vs. Southeast Warren)
Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 12 tackles (vs. Boyer Valley)
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 11.5 tackles (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Brett Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 11 tackles (vs. Southeast Warren)
Kyle Hast, SR, Boyer Valley — 10.5 tackles (vs. West Harrison)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 5 STFL (vs. West Harrison)
Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 5 STFL (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 4 STFL (vs. Moravia)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 3 STFL (vs. Griswold)
Brody Kinyon, JR, East Union — 3 STFL (vs. Mormon Trail)
Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills — 2 STFL (vs. Griswold)
Brayden DenBurger, JR, Twin Cedars — 2 STFL (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Drew Kelso, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Moravia)
Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 2 STFL (vs. Boyer Valley)
Luke Mosinski, SR, Audubon — 2 STFL (vs. Exira/EHK)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 2 STFL (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Moravia)
Rylie Russell, JR, Twin Cedars — 2 STFL (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. Glidden-Ralston)
Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 2 STFL (vs. Stanton)
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. Seymour)
Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. Seymour)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 solo sacks (vs. West Harrison)
Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 3 solo sacks (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Brody Kinyon, JR, East Union — 3 solo sacks (vs. Mormon Trail)
Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 2 solo sacks (vs. Stanton)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT, FR (vs. Moravia)
Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 2 FR (vs. Colo-Nesco)
Michael Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley — 2 FR (vs. West Harrison)
Jacob Holste, SR, CAM — 2 INT (vs. Glidden-Ralston)
Anthony Smith, JR, East Union — 2 INT (vs. Mormon Trail)
Jaidan TenEyck, SO, Boyer Valley — 2 INT (vs. West Harrison)
DEFENSIVE TD
Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren — INT, 65 yards (vs. Moravia)
Levi Exline, SR, East Union — INT, 58 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — FR, 5 yards (vs. Murray)
Caden Wenck, SO, Glidden-Ralston — FR (vs. CAM)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Kade Nowlin, SO, Lamoni — KR, 60 yards (vs. Murray)
Isaac Grundman, FR, Lenox — PR, 39 yards (vs. Seymour)
PAT KICKING (5 or more)
Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 6 PATs (vs. Woodbine)
Danny Ramirez, JR, Lenox — 5 PATs (vs. Seymour)
PUNTING (40 yards or more)
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 55 yards (vs. Moravia)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 51 yards (vs. Southeast Warren)
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 50 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 48 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)
Grant Fleecs, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 40 yards (vs. CAM)
Brody Gordon, JR, East Mills — 40 yards (vs. Griswold)
CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Nodaway Valley
PASSING YARDS (185 or more)
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 367 yards (vs. Missouri Valley)
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 261 yards (vs. Underwood)
Garrett McLaren, SO, Atlantic — 215 yards (vs. Clarinda)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 4 TD (vs. Underwood)
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 4 TD (vs. Missouri Valley)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 250 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 229 yards (vs. Riverside)
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 218 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 182 yards (vs. Shenandoah)
Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor — 160 yards (vs. Shenandoah)
Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 155 yards (vs. St. Albert)
Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 154 yards (vs. West Central Valley)
Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 143 yards (vs. Atlantic)
Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 138 yards (vs. St. Albert)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 136 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Connor Brown, SR, Clarinda — 132 yards (vs. Atlantic)
Scott Pearson, SO, Underwood — 132 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 130 yards (vs. Mount Ayr)
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 116 yards (vs. Riverside)
Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 111 yards (vs. Westwood)
Jake Echternach, SR, Red Oak — 106 yards (vs. Clarke)
Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 104 yards (vs. Central Decatur)
Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley — 102 yards (vs. West Central Valley)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 5 TD (vs. Riverside)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 4 TD (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. Shenandoah)
Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 3 TD (vs. Atlantic)
Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. Shenandoah)
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 TD (vs. Woodward Academy)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Brogan Allensworth, JR, Riverside — 219 yards (vs. Missouri Valley)
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 119 yards (vs. Mount Ayr)
Cal Savin, SR, Underwood — 101 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 101 yards (vs. Treynor)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Brogan Allensworth, JR, Riverside — 12 (vs. Missouri Valley)
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 10 (vs. Mount Ayr)
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 8 (vs. Underwood)
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 8 (vs. Underwood)
Quinn Kuck, JR, Underwood — 5 (vs. Tri-Center)
Cal Savin, SR, Underwood — 5 (vs. Tri-Center)
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 5 (vs. Treynor)
Hunter Ward, SR, Tri-Center — 5 (vs. Underwood)
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 2 TD (vs. Underwood)
Hunter Ward, SR, Tri-Center — 2 TD (vs. Underwood)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Justin McCunn, SR, Red Oak — 21 tackles (vs. Clarke)
Carter Davis, SO, Underwood — 14 tackles (vs. Tri-Center)
Michael Shiffer, SR, AHSTW — 12.5 tackles (vs. Westwood)
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 12 tackles (vs. Underwood)
Connor Cerny, JR, St. Albert — 11.5 tackles (vs. AHSTW)
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 11.5 tackles (vs. South Central Calhoun)
Ben Hernandez, JR, Missouri Valley — 11 tackles (vs. Riverside)
Bennett Gronstall, JR, St. Albert — 10.5 tackles (vs. AHSTW)
Cole Lange, JR, Missouri Valley — 10.5 tackles
Drake Anderson, JR, Missouri Valley — 10 tackles (vs. Riverside)
Cooper Irlmeier, FR, IKM-Manning — 10 tackles (vs. South Central Calhoun)
Bodie Johnson, JR, Atlantic — 10 tackles (vs. Clarinda)
Cael McLaren, JR, St. Albert — 10 tackles (vs. AHSTW)
Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 10 tackles (vs. Westwood)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur — 2 STFL (vs. Mount Ayr)
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2 STFL (vs. Woodward Academy)
Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)
Brock Fox, SR, Treynor — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)
Logan Green, SO, Clarinda — 2 STFL (vs. Atlantic)
Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Central Decatur)
Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2 STFL (vs. Woodward Academy)
Mat Johnston, SR, Southwest Valley — 2 STFL (vs. West Central Valley)
Landon Nelson, SR, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)
Owen Osbahr, JR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. Underwood)
Blake Sadr, JR, Treynor — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)
Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Central Decatur)
Joe Weaver, JR, Atlantic — 2 STFL (vs. Clarinda)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood — 2 solo sacks (vs. Tri-Center)
Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo sacks (vs. Central Decatur)
DEFENSIVE TD
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — INT, 26 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — INT, 25 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)
Daniel McGrath, SO, St. Albert — FR, 18 yards (vs. AHSTW)
Reas Knapp, SR, Mount Ayr — FR (vs. Central Decatur)
PAT KICKING (4 or more)
Collin Brandt, SO, Underwood — 7 PATs (vs. Tri-Center)
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 7 PATs (vs. Shenandoah)
Kade Hutchings, JR, Southwest Valley — 6 PATs (vs. West Central Valley)
Peyton Stull, SO, Mount Ayr — 5 PATs (vs. Central Decatur)
Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 5 PATs (vs. AHSTW)
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 PATs (vs. Woodward Academy)
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 4 PATs (vs. Atlantic)
Eli Ryun, JR, Riverside — 4 PATs (vs. Missouri Valley)
PUNTING (40 or longer)
Zach Elliott, JR, Tri-Center — 48 yards (vs. Underwood)
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 48 yards (vs. Westwood)
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 43 yards (vs. Atlantic)
Jackson Cobb, JR, Wayne — 40 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 40 yards (vs. Treynor)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — PR, 35 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
FG KICKING
Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 48 yards (vs. AHSTW)
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 41 yards (vs. Treynor)
CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Bishop Heelan offense
PASSING YARDS (185 or more)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 321 yards (vs. Sioux City East)
Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars — 199 yards (vs. Sheldon)
Charlie Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 198 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 197 yards (vs. Carlisle)
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 193 yards (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 TD (vs. Sioux City East)
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 3 TD (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Brady Miller, SR, Lewis Central — 3 TD (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 3 TD (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North — 164 yards (vs. Sioux City West)
Trevor Smith, SR, Le Mars — 123 yards (vs. Sheldon)
Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 121 yards (vs. Carlisle)
Anthony Oberlin, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 114 yards (vs. Lewis Central)
Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 111 yards (vs. Sioux City East)
Ethen Fishell, SO, Lewis Central — 107 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 101 yards (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8 (vs. Sioux City East)
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 8 (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 5 (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 5 (vs. Sioux City West)
Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/O-M — 5 (vs. Carlisle)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Keavian Hayes, FR, Sioux City West — 144 yards (vs. Sioux City North)
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 127 yards (vs. Sioux City West)
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD (vs. Sioux City East)
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 2 TD (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West — 11.5 tackles (vs. Sioux City North)
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 11 tackles (vs. Sioux City North)
Will McLaughlin, SO, Harlan — 11 tackles (vs. Carroll)
Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — 10.5 tackles (vs. Sioux City North)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West — 4 STFL (vs. Sioux City North)
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 3 STFL (vs. Sioux City North)
Ethan Breyfogle, JR, Sioux City East — 2 STFL (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 STFL (vs. Western Christian)
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 STFL (vs. Carroll)
Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 STFL (vs. Western Christian)
Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City East)
Gage Morgan, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City East)
Mikey Selig, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City East)
Brock Smith, SR, Glenwood — 2 STFL (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 solo sacks (vs. Carroll)
Mikey Selig, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo sacks (vs. Sioux City East)
DEFENSIVE TD
Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — FR, 80 yards (vs. Sioux City North)
Jonah Pomrenke, JR, Lewis Central — INT, 15 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Jack Mendlik, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 INT (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — 2 FR (vs. Sioux City North)
SPECIAL TEAM TD
Jonah Pomrenke, JR, Lewis Central — KR, 85 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
PAT KICKING (4 or more)
Zach Shudak, SR, Lewis Central — 10 PATs (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Kevin Corona, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 7 PATs (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 PATs (vs. Sioux City East)
Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 5 PATs (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Matt Kloewer, SR, Harlan — 4 PATs (vs. Carroll)
PUNTING (40 or more)
Caleb Winter, SR, Sioux City East — 55 yards (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan — 54 yards (vs. Western Christian)
Devon Foy, JR, Sioux City West — 48 yards (vs. Sioux City North)
Jack Lloyd, FR, Sioux City North — 47 yards (vs. Sioux City West)
Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 45 yards (vs. Sioux City East)
Trevor Smith, SR, Le Mars — 42 yards (vs. Sheldon)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.