(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 3 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.

CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS

Missing Stats: Exira/EHK, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Seymour

PASSING YARDS (190 or more)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 469 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 277 yards (vs. West Harrison)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 190 yards (vs. Griswold)

PASSING TD (3 or more)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 4 TD (vs. Moravia)

Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. West Harrison)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. Griswold)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 313 yards (vs. Woodbine)

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 257 yards (vs. Stanton)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 235 yards (vs. Glidden-Ralston)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 158 yards (vs. Seymour)

Eli Morris, JR, Bedford — 151 yards (vs. Stanton)

Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 145 yards (vs. Woodbine)

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 135 yards (vs. Bedford)

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 110 yards (vs. Seymour)

Blake Katzenberger, JR, Boyer Valley — 106 yards (vs. West Harrison)

Brayden DenBurger, JR, Twin Cedars — 102 yards (vs. Colo-Nesco)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 5 TD (vs. Stanton)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 4 TD (vs. Woodbine)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 4 TD (vs. Glidden-Ralston)

Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 TD (vs. Woodbine)

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 3 TD (vs. Bedford)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD (vs. Murray)

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 3 TD (vs. Exira/EHK)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 274 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 195 yards (vs. West Harrison)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 195 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 150 yards (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Karter Nelson, SR, West Harrison — 121 yards (vs. Boyer Valley)

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 5 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. West Harrison)

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 TD (vs. Moravia)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 2 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren — 2 TD (vs. Moravia)

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 14 (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 12 (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 11 (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 10 (vs. West Harrison)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 8 (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex — 8 (vs. Bedford)

Karter Nelson, SR, West Harrison — 6 (vs. Boyer Valley)

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 6 (vs. Stanton)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 21.5 tackles (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 16 tackles (vs. Mormon Trail)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 13.5 tackles (vs. Southeast Warren)

Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 12 tackles (vs. Boyer Valley)

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 11.5 tackles (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Brett Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 11 tackles (vs. Southeast Warren)

Kyle Hast, SR, Boyer Valley — 10.5 tackles (vs. West Harrison)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more) 

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 5 STFL (vs. West Harrison)

Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 5 STFL (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 4 STFL (vs. Moravia)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 3 STFL (vs. Griswold)

Brody Kinyon, JR, East Union — 3 STFL (vs. Mormon Trail)

Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills — 2 STFL (vs. Griswold)

Brayden DenBurger, JR, Twin Cedars — 2 STFL (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Drew Kelso, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Moravia)

Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 2 STFL (vs. Boyer Valley)

Luke Mosinski, SR, Audubon — 2 STFL (vs. Exira/EHK)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 2 STFL (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Moravia)

Rylie Russell, JR, Twin Cedars — 2 STFL (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. Glidden-Ralston)

Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 2 STFL (vs. Stanton)

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. Seymour)

Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. Seymour)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 solo sacks (vs. West Harrison)

Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 3 solo sacks (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Brody Kinyon, JR, East Union — 3 solo sacks (vs. Mormon Trail)

Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 2 solo sacks (vs. Stanton)

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS

Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT, FR (vs. Moravia)

Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 2 FR (vs. Colo-Nesco)

Michael Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley — 2 FR (vs. West Harrison)

Jacob Holste, SR, CAM — 2 INT (vs. Glidden-Ralston)

Anthony Smith, JR, East Union — 2 INT (vs. Mormon Trail)

Jaidan TenEyck, SO, Boyer Valley — 2 INT (vs. West Harrison)

DEFENSIVE TD

Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren — INT, 65 yards (vs. Moravia)

Levi Exline, SR, East Union — INT, 58 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — FR, 5 yards (vs. Murray)

Caden Wenck, SO, Glidden-Ralston — FR (vs. CAM)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Kade Nowlin, SO, Lamoni — KR, 60 yards (vs. Murray)

Isaac Grundman, FR, Lenox — PR, 39 yards (vs. Seymour)

PAT KICKING (5 or more)

Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 6 PATs (vs. Woodbine)

Danny Ramirez, JR, Lenox — 5 PATs (vs. Seymour)

PUNTING (40 yards or more)

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 55 yards (vs. Moravia)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 51 yards (vs. Southeast Warren)

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 50 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 48 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)

Grant Fleecs, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 40 yards (vs. CAM)

Brody Gordon, JR, East Mills — 40 yards (vs. Griswold)

CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Nodaway Valley

PASSING YARDS (185 or more)

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 367 yards (vs. Missouri Valley)

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 261 yards (vs. Underwood)

Garrett McLaren, SO, Atlantic — 215 yards (vs. Clarinda)

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 4 TD (vs. Underwood)

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 4 TD (vs. Missouri Valley)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 250 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 229 yards (vs. Riverside)

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 218 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 182 yards (vs. Shenandoah)

Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor — 160 yards (vs. Shenandoah)

Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 155 yards (vs. St. Albert)

Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 154 yards (vs. West Central Valley)

Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 143 yards (vs. Atlantic)

Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 138 yards (vs. St. Albert)

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 136 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Connor Brown, SR, Clarinda — 132 yards (vs. Atlantic)

Scott Pearson, SO, Underwood — 132 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 130 yards (vs. Mount Ayr)

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 116 yards (vs. Riverside)

Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 111 yards (vs. Westwood)

Jake Echternach, SR, Red Oak — 106 yards (vs. Clarke)

Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 104 yards (vs. Central Decatur)

Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley — 102 yards (vs. West Central Valley)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 5 TD (vs. Riverside)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 4 TD (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. Shenandoah)

Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 3 TD (vs. Atlantic)

Jack Tiarks, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. Shenandoah)

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 TD (vs. Woodward Academy)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Brogan Allensworth, JR, Riverside — 219 yards (vs. Missouri Valley)

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 119 yards (vs. Mount Ayr)

Cal Savin, SR, Underwood — 101 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 101 yards (vs. Treynor)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Brogan Allensworth, JR, Riverside — 12 (vs. Missouri Valley)

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 10 (vs. Mount Ayr)

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 8 (vs. Underwood)

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 8 (vs. Underwood)

Quinn Kuck, JR, Underwood — 5 (vs. Tri-Center)

Cal Savin, SR, Underwood — 5 (vs. Tri-Center)

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 5 (vs. Treynor)

Hunter Ward, SR, Tri-Center — 5 (vs. Underwood)

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 2 TD (vs. Underwood)

Hunter Ward, SR, Tri-Center — 2 TD (vs. Underwood)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Justin McCunn, SR, Red Oak — 21 tackles (vs. Clarke)

Carter Davis, SO, Underwood — 14 tackles (vs. Tri-Center)

Michael Shiffer, SR, AHSTW — 12.5 tackles (vs. Westwood)

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 12 tackles (vs. Underwood)

Connor Cerny, JR, St. Albert — 11.5 tackles (vs. AHSTW)

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 11.5 tackles (vs. South Central Calhoun)

Ben Hernandez, JR, Missouri Valley — 11 tackles (vs. Riverside)

Bennett Gronstall, JR, St. Albert — 10.5 tackles (vs. AHSTW)

Cole Lange, JR, Missouri Valley — 10.5 tackles

Drake Anderson, JR, Missouri Valley — 10 tackles (vs. Riverside)

Cooper Irlmeier, FR, IKM-Manning — 10 tackles (vs. South Central Calhoun)

Bodie Johnson, JR, Atlantic — 10 tackles (vs. Clarinda)

Cael McLaren, JR, St. Albert — 10 tackles (vs. AHSTW)

Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 10 tackles (vs. Westwood)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur — 2 STFL (vs. Mount Ayr)

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2 STFL (vs. Woodward Academy)

Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)

Brock Fox, SR, Treynor — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)

Logan Green, SO, Clarinda — 2 STFL (vs. Atlantic)

Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Central Decatur)

Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2 STFL (vs. Woodward Academy)

Mat Johnston, SR, Southwest Valley — 2 STFL (vs. West Central Valley)

Landon Nelson, SR, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)

Owen Osbahr, JR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. Underwood)

Blake Sadr, JR, Treynor — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)

Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Central Decatur)

Joe Weaver, JR, Atlantic — 2 STFL (vs. Clarinda)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood — 2 solo sacks (vs. Tri-Center)

Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo sacks (vs. Central Decatur)

DEFENSIVE TD

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — INT, 26 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — INT, 25 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)

Daniel McGrath, SO, St. Albert — FR, 18 yards (vs. AHSTW)

Reas Knapp, SR, Mount Ayr — FR (vs. Central Decatur)

PAT KICKING (4 or more)

Collin Brandt, SO, Underwood — 7 PATs (vs. Tri-Center)

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 7 PATs (vs. Shenandoah)

Kade Hutchings, JR, Southwest Valley — 6 PATs (vs. West Central Valley)

Peyton Stull, SO, Mount Ayr — 5 PATs (vs. Central Decatur)

Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 5 PATs (vs. AHSTW)

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 PATs (vs. Woodward Academy)

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 4 PATs (vs. Atlantic)

Eli Ryun, JR, Riverside — 4 PATs (vs. Missouri Valley)

PUNTING (40 or longer)

Zach Elliott, JR, Tri-Center — 48 yards (vs. Underwood)

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 48 yards (vs. Westwood)

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 43 yards (vs. Atlantic)

Jackson Cobb, JR, Wayne — 40 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 40 yards (vs. Treynor)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — PR, 35 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

FG KICKING 

Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 48 yards (vs. AHSTW)

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 41 yards (vs. Treynor)

CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Bishop Heelan offense

PASSING YARDS (185 or more) 

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 321 yards (vs. Sioux City East)

Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars — 199 yards (vs. Sheldon)

Charlie Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 198 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 197 yards (vs. Carlisle)

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 193 yards (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 TD (vs. Sioux City East)

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 3 TD (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Brady Miller, SR, Lewis Central — 3 TD (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 3 TD (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North — 164 yards (vs. Sioux City West)

Trevor Smith, SR, Le Mars — 123 yards (vs. Sheldon)

Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 121 yards (vs. Carlisle)

Anthony Oberlin, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 114 yards (vs. Lewis Central)

Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 111 yards (vs. Sioux City East)

Ethen Fishell, SO, Lewis Central — 107 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 101 yards (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 8 (vs. Sioux City East)

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 8 (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 5 (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 5 (vs. Sioux City West)

Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/O-M — 5 (vs. Carlisle)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Keavian Hayes, FR, Sioux City West — 144 yards (vs. Sioux City North)

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 127 yards (vs. Sioux City West)

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD (vs. Sioux City East)

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 2 TD (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

TACKLES (10 or more) 

Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West — 11.5 tackles (vs. Sioux City North)

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 11 tackles (vs. Sioux City North)

Will McLaughlin, SO, Harlan — 11 tackles (vs. Carroll)

Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — 10.5 tackles (vs. Sioux City North)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West — 4 STFL (vs. Sioux City North)

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 3 STFL (vs. Sioux City North)

Ethan Breyfogle, JR, Sioux City East — 2 STFL (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 STFL (vs. Western Christian)

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 STFL (vs. Carroll)

Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 STFL (vs. Western Christian)

Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City East)

Gage Morgan, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City East)

Mikey Selig, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City East)

Brock Smith, SR, Glenwood — 2 STFL (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 solo sacks (vs. Carroll)

Mikey Selig, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo sacks (vs. Sioux City East)

DEFENSIVE TD

Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — FR, 80 yards (vs. Sioux City North)

Jonah Pomrenke, JR, Lewis Central — INT, 15 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Jack Mendlik, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 INT (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — 2 FR (vs. Sioux City North)

SPECIAL TEAM TD

Jonah Pomrenke, JR, Lewis Central — KR, 85 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

PAT KICKING (4 or more)

Zach Shudak, SR, Lewis Central — 10 PATs (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Kevin Corona, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 7 PATs (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 PATs (vs. Sioux City East)

Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 5 PATs (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Matt Kloewer, SR, Harlan — 4 PATs (vs. Carroll)

PUNTING (40 or more)

Caleb Winter, SR, Sioux City East — 55 yards (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan — 54 yards (vs. Western Christian)

Devon Foy, JR, Sioux City West — 48 yards (vs. Sioux City North)

Jack Lloyd, FR, Sioux City North — 47 yards (vs. Sioux City West)

Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 45 yards (vs. Sioux City East)

Trevor Smith, SR, Le Mars — 42 yards (vs. Sheldon)

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.