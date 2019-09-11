(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 2 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.
CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
PASSING YARDS (190 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 386 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 284 yards (vs. Lamoni)
Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK — 252 yards (vs. Sidney)
Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 190 yards (vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 4 TD (vs. Lamoni)
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 3 TD (vs. Worth County)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 266 yards (vs. Newell-Fonda)
Eli Morris, JR, Bedford — 237 yards (vs. Worth County)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 234 yards (vs. East Mills)
Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — 170 yards (vs. East Union)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 159 yards (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Kael Seales, JR, East Union — 135 yards (vs. Griswold)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 134 yards (vs. Woodbine)
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 130 yards (vs. Fremont-Mills)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 127 yards (vs. New London)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 127 yards (vs. Melcher-Dallas)
Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 115 yards (vs. River Valley)
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 102 yards (vs. Worth County)
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 102 yards (vs. Sidney)
Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 100 yards (vs. Exira/EHK)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 4 TD (vs. Griswold)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 4 TD (vs. East Mills)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 TD (vs. Newell-Fonda)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 3 TD (vs. Melcher-Dallas)
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 3 TD (vs. Worth County)
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 3 TD (vs. Sidney)
Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — 3 TD (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. Lamoni)
Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 3 TD (vs. Stanton/Essex)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 192 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 171 yards (vs. Sidney)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 143 yards (vs. Lamoni)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 143 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 134 yards (vs. River Valley)
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 112 yards (vs. Seymour)
RECEIVING TD (3 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 4 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 3 TD (vs. Worth County)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 7 receptions (vs. Lamoni)
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 7 receptions (vs. Sidney)
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex — 7 receptions (vs. CAM)
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 6 receptions (vs. River Valley)
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 6 receptions (vs. Seymour)
Ethan Owens, SR, Lamoni — 5 receptions (vs. East Mills)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 5 receptions (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 5 receptions (vs. Worth County)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 16 tackles (vs. Lamoni)
Cole Wimber, SR, East Union — 16 tackles (vs. Griswold)
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 13 tackles (vs. Lamoni)
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 12 tackles (vs. Griswold)
Ethan Conroy, SR, Exira/EHK — 11.5 tackles (vs. Sidney)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 11.5 tackles (vs. New London)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 11.5 tackles (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 11.5 tackles (vs. Worth County)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 10.5 tackles (vs. Lamoni)
J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 10.5 tackles (vs. Iowa Valley)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 5 STFL (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 4 STFL (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 3 STFL (vs. River Valley)
Colby Rich, SO, CAM — 3 STFL (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills — 3 STFL (vs. Lamoni)
Ethan Ayers, SR, East Union — 2 STFL (vs. Griswold)
Ethan Conroy, SR, Exira/EHK — 2 STFL (vs. Sidney)
Sage Evans, FR, West Harrison — 2 STFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Grant Fleecs, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. River Valley)
Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 2 STFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Gabe Hammond, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Iowa Valley)
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 2 STFL (vs. Audubon)
Aaron McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 STFL (vs. Newell-Fonda)
Kyle Olberding, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. River Valley)
Ethan Owens, SR, Lamoni — 2 STFL (vs. East Mills)
Austin Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. River Valley)
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Ben Tibben, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Riley Werner, SR, Murray — 2 STFL (vs. Collins Maxwell)
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 2 STFL (vs. Lamoni)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 3 solo sacks (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Gabe Gilgen, SO, West Harrison — 2 solo sacks (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Austin Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 solo sacks (vs. River Valley)
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 solo sacks (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Riley Werner, SR, Murray — 2 solo sacks (vs. Collins Maxwell)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Cole Wimber, SR, East Union — 3 FR (vs. Griswold)
Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 2 FR (vs. Seymour)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 2 INT (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Worth County)
DEFENSIVE TD
Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills — FR, 53 yards (vs. Lamoni)
Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM — INT, 45 yards (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Will Oswald, SR, Sidney — INT, 36 (vs. Exira/EHK)
Andrew Kennan, SO, Lenox — FR, 15 yards (vs. Melcher-Dallas)
Braydon Barton, SR, Sidney — FR (vs. Exira/EHK)
Jack Nelson, SR, Woodbine — FR (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Bo Schneider, SR, Southeast Warren — FR (vs. Iowa Valley)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — KR, 89 yards (vs. Sidney)
Eli Morris, JR, Bedford — KR, 68 yards (vs. Worth County)
Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — KR, 67 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
FG KICKING
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — 23 yards (vs. Fremont-Mills)
CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Missing Stats: St. Albert & Shenandoah
PASSING YARDS (185 or more)
Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley — 304 yards (vs. Clarke)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 224 yards (vs. IKM-Manning)
Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW — 220 yards (vs. Shenandoah)
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 186 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 185 yards (vs. MVAOCOU)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 4 TD (vs. IKM-Manning)
Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley — 4 TD (vs. Clarke)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 237 yards (vs. Creston)
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 192 yards (vs. St. Albert)
Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 161 yards (vs. Clarke)
Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 155 yards (vs. Missouri Valley)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 152 yards (vs. Cardinal)
Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 137 yards (vs. St. Albert)
Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 124 yards (vs. Shenandoah)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 118 yards (vs. MVAOCOU)
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 118 yards (vs. Cardinal)
Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 112 yards (vs. Central Decatur)
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 109 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 3 TD (vs. MVAOCOU)
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. St. Albert)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW — 107 yards (vs. Shenandoah)
Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley — 102 yards (vs. Clarke)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley — 8 receptions (vs. Clarke)
Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 8 receptions (vs. Interstate 35)
Blaise Gunnerson, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 6 receptions (vs. South Central Calhoun)
Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW — 5 receptions (vs. Shenandoah)
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions (vs. Southwest Valley)
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 5 receptions (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 5 receptions (vs. Clarke)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 12.5 tackles (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 12.5 tackles (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 11.5 tackles (vs. Underwood)
Nicholas Fouts, SO, Red Oak — 11 tackles (vs. Clarinda)
Jaedan Rasmussen, SR, AHSTW — 11 tackles (vs. Shenandoah)
Colby Widener, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11 tackles (vs. Colfax-Mingo)
Cole Lange, JR, Missouri Valley — 10 tackles (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 5 STFL (vs. Cardinal)
William Gillis, SO, Central Decatur — 3 STFL (vs. Southwest Valley)
Logan Green, SO, Clarinda — 3 STFL (vs. Red Oak)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 3 STFL (vs. IKM-Manning
Alex Ausdemore, JR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. MVAOCOU)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. MVAOCOU)
Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. IKM-Manning)
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 2 STFL (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
Quinn Kuck, JR, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. IKM-Manning)
Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 2 STFL (vs. Missouri Valley)
Cael Pulido, JR, Atlantic — 2 STFL (vs. Creston/O-M)
Jaedan Rasmussen, SR, AHSTW — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)
Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 2 STFL (vs. St. Albert)
Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Interstate 35)
Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 2 STFL (vs. Cardinal)
Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 2 solo sacks (vs. Cardinal)
Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 2 solo sacks (vs. Missouri Valley)
Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 2 solo sacks (vs. St. Albert)
Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo sacks (vs. Interstate 35)
DEFENSIVE TD
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — INT, 60 yards (vs. Creston/O-M)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 2 FR, 1 INT (vs. MVAOCOU)
Colby Harris, SR, Nodaway Valley — 2 FR (vs. Clarke)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — KR, 81 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)
FG KICKING
Peyton Stull, SO, Mount Ayr — 29 yards (vs. Interstate 35)
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 21 yards (vs. Red Oak)
CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Lewis Central offense
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 287 yards (vs. Atlantic)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 221 yards (vs. Harlan)
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 154 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 3 TD (vs. Atlantic)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 TD (vs. Harlan)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 220 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 144 yards (vs. Atlantic)
Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan — 106 yards (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Cole Mayberry, SR, Glenwood — 104 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 6 receptions (vs. Bishop Heelan)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions (vs. Harlan)
Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions (vs. Harlan)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 11.5 tackles (vs. Glenwood)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 3 STFL (vs. Glenwood)
Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Harlan)
Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Harlan)
Elijah Rangel, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 STFL (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central — 2 STFL (vs. Carlisle)
Austin Wessel, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 STFL (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo sacks (vs. Glenwood)
SPECIAL TEAM TD
Ashton VerDoorn, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — KR, 91 yards (vs. Harlan)
Austin Freiberg, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — PR, 42 yards (vs. Harlan)
FG KICKING
Zach Shudak, SR, Lewis Central — 47 yards (vs. Carlisle)
Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 28 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan)