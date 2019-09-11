WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 2 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.

CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS

PASSING YARDS (190 or more)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 386 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 284 yards (vs. Lamoni)

Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK — 252 yards (vs. Sidney)

Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 190 yards (vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen)

PASSING TD (3 or more)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 7 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 4 TD (vs. Lamoni)

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 3 TD (vs. Worth County)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 266 yards (vs. Newell-Fonda)

Eli Morris, JR, Bedford — 237 yards (vs. Worth County)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 234 yards (vs. East Mills)

Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — 170 yards (vs. East Union)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 159 yards (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Kael Seales, JR, East Union — 135 yards (vs. Griswold)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 134 yards (vs. Woodbine)

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 130 yards (vs. Fremont-Mills)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 127 yards (vs. New London)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 127 yards (vs. Melcher-Dallas)

Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 115 yards (vs. River Valley)

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 102 yards (vs. Worth County)

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 102 yards (vs. Sidney)

Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 100 yards (vs. Exira/EHK)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 4 TD (vs. Griswold)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 4 TD (vs. East Mills)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 TD (vs. Newell-Fonda)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 3 TD (vs. Melcher-Dallas)

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 3 TD (vs. Worth County)

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 3 TD (vs. Sidney)

Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — 3 TD (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. Lamoni)

Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 3 TD (vs. Stanton/Essex)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 192 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 171 yards (vs. Sidney)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 143 yards (vs. Lamoni)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 143 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 134 yards (vs. River Valley)

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 112 yards (vs. Seymour)

RECEIVING TD (3 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 4 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 3 TD (vs. Worth County)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 7 receptions (vs. Lamoni)

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 7 receptions (vs. Sidney)

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex — 7 receptions (vs. CAM)

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 6 receptions (vs. River Valley)

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 6 receptions (vs. Seymour)

Ethan Owens, SR, Lamoni — 5 receptions (vs. East Mills)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 5 receptions (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 5 receptions (vs. Worth County)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 16 tackles (vs. Lamoni)

Cole Wimber, SR, East Union — 16 tackles (vs. Griswold)

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 13 tackles (vs. Lamoni)

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 12 tackles (vs. Griswold)

Ethan Conroy, SR, Exira/EHK — 11.5 tackles (vs. Sidney)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 11.5 tackles (vs. New London)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 11.5 tackles (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 11.5 tackles (vs. Worth County)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 10.5 tackles (vs. Lamoni)

J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 10.5 tackles (vs. Iowa Valley)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 5 STFL (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 4 STFL (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 3 STFL (vs. River Valley)

Colby Rich, SO, CAM — 3 STFL (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills — 3 STFL (vs. Lamoni)

Ethan Ayers, SR, East Union — 2 STFL (vs. Griswold)

Ethan Conroy, SR, Exira/EHK — 2 STFL (vs. Sidney)

Sage Evans, FR, West Harrison — 2 STFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Grant Fleecs, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. River Valley)

Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 2 STFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Gabe Hammond, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Iowa Valley)

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 2 STFL (vs. Audubon)

Aaron McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 STFL (vs. Newell-Fonda)

Kyle Olberding, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. River Valley)

Ethan Owens, SR, Lamoni — 2 STFL (vs. East Mills)

Austin Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. River Valley)

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Ben Tibben, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Riley Werner, SR, Murray — 2 STFL (vs. Collins Maxwell)

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 2 STFL (vs. Lamoni)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 3 solo sacks (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Gabe Gilgen, SO, West Harrison — 2 solo sacks (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Austin Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 solo sacks (vs. River Valley)

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 solo sacks (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Riley Werner, SR, Murray — 2 solo sacks (vs. Collins Maxwell)

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS

Cole Wimber, SR, East Union — 3 FR (vs. Griswold)

Dallas Clark, SO, Twin Cedars — 2 FR (vs. Seymour)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 2 INT (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Worth County)

DEFENSIVE TD

Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills — FR, 53 yards (vs. Lamoni)

Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM — INT, 45 yards (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Will Oswald, SR, Sidney — INT, 36 (vs. Exira/EHK)

Andrew Kennan, SO, Lenox — FR, 15 yards (vs. Melcher-Dallas)

Braydon Barton, SR, Sidney — FR (vs. Exira/EHK)

Jack Nelson, SR, Woodbine — FR (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Bo Schneider, SR, Southeast Warren — FR (vs. Iowa Valley)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — KR, 89 yards (vs. Sidney)

Eli Morris, JR, Bedford — KR, 68 yards (vs. Worth County)

Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — KR, 67 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

FG KICKING

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — 23 yards (vs. Fremont-Mills)

CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Missing Stats: St. Albert & Shenandoah 

PASSING YARDS (185 or more)

Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley — 304 yards (vs. Clarke)

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 224 yards (vs. IKM-Manning)

Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW — 220 yards (vs. Shenandoah)

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 186 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 185 yards (vs. MVAOCOU)

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 4 TD (vs. IKM-Manning)

Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley — 4 TD (vs. Clarke)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 237 yards (vs. Creston)

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 192 yards (vs. St. Albert)

Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 161 yards (vs. Clarke)

Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 155 yards (vs. Missouri Valley)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 152 yards (vs. Cardinal)

Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 137 yards (vs. St. Albert)

Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 124 yards (vs. Shenandoah)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 118 yards (vs. MVAOCOU)

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 118 yards (vs. Cardinal)

Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 112 yards (vs. Central Decatur)

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 109 yards (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 3 TD (vs. MVAOCOU)

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. St. Albert)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW — 107 yards (vs. Shenandoah)

Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley — 102 yards (vs. Clarke)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley — 8 receptions (vs. Clarke)

Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 8 receptions (vs. Interstate 35)

Blaise Gunnerson, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 6 receptions (vs. South Central Calhoun)

Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW — 5 receptions (vs. Shenandoah)

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions (vs. Southwest Valley)

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 5 receptions (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 5 receptions (vs. Clarke)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 12.5 tackles (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 12.5 tackles (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 11.5 tackles (vs. Underwood)

Nicholas Fouts, SO, Red Oak — 11 tackles (vs. Clarinda)

Jaedan Rasmussen, SR, AHSTW — 11 tackles (vs. Shenandoah)

Colby Widener, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11 tackles (vs. Colfax-Mingo)

Cole Lange, JR, Missouri Valley — 10 tackles (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 5 STFL (vs. Cardinal)

William Gillis, SO, Central Decatur — 3 STFL (vs. Southwest Valley)

Logan Green, SO, Clarinda — 3 STFL (vs. Red Oak)

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 3 STFL (vs. IKM-Manning

Alex Ausdemore, JR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. MVAOCOU)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. MVAOCOU)

Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. IKM-Manning)

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 2 STFL (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

Quinn Kuck, JR, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. IKM-Manning)

Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 2 STFL (vs. Missouri Valley)

Cael Pulido, JR, Atlantic — 2 STFL (vs. Creston/O-M)

Jaedan Rasmussen, SR, AHSTW — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)

Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 2 STFL (vs. St. Albert)

Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Interstate 35)

Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 2 STFL (vs. Cardinal)

Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 2 solo sacks (vs. Cardinal)

Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 2 solo sacks (vs. Missouri Valley)

Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 2 solo sacks (vs. St. Albert)

Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo sacks (vs. Interstate 35)

DEFENSIVE TD

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — INT, 60 yards (vs. Creston/O-M)

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 2 FR, 1 INT (vs. MVAOCOU)

Colby Harris, SR, Nodaway Valley — 2 FR (vs. Clarke)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — KR, 81 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)

FG KICKING

Peyton Stull, SO, Mount Ayr — 29 yards (vs. Interstate 35)

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 21 yards (vs. Red Oak)

CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Lewis Central offense

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 287 yards (vs. Atlantic)

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 221 yards (vs. Harlan)

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 154 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan)

PASSING TD (3 or more)

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 3 TD (vs. Atlantic)

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 TD (vs. Harlan)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 220 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 144 yards (vs. Atlantic)

Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan — 106 yards (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Cole Mayberry, SR, Glenwood — 104 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 6 receptions (vs. Bishop Heelan)

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions (vs. Harlan)

Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions (vs. Harlan)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 11.5 tackles (vs. Glenwood)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 3 STFL (vs. Glenwood)

Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Harlan)

Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 STFL (vs. Harlan)

Elijah Rangel, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 STFL (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central — 2 STFL (vs. Carlisle)

Austin Wessel, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 STFL (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo sacks (vs. Glenwood)

SPECIAL TEAM TD

Ashton VerDoorn, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — KR, 91 yards (vs. Harlan)

Austin Freiberg, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — PR, 42 yards (vs. Harlan)

FG KICKING

Zach Shudak, SR, Lewis Central — 47 yards (vs. Carlisle)

Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 28 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan)