Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 4 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.

CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS

Missing Stats: Exira/EHK

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 511 yards (vs. Audubon)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 253 yards (vs. Bedford)

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 191 yards (vs. East Mills)

Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 186 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Cullen Wood, JR, Lenox — 175 yards (vs. East Union)

Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 154 yards (vs. West Harrison)

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 8 TD (vs. Audubon)

Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 3 TD (vs. West Harrison)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. Bedford)

Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon — 3 TD (vs. Woodbine)

Cullen Wood, JR, Lenox — 3 TD (vs. East Union)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more) 

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 286 yards (vs. Boyer Valley)

Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — 185 yards (vs. Sidney)

Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 174 yards (vs. Griswold)

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 163 yards (vs. Woodbine)

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 154 yards (vs. East Union)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 142 yards (vs. East Union)

Anthony Sith, JR, East Union — 141 yards (vs. Lenox)

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 137 yards (vs. Seymour)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 122 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 120 yards (vs. West Harrison)

Reece Held, SR, Murray — 111 yards (vs. Moravia)

Brayden DenBurger, JR, Twin Cedars — 109 yards (vs. Meskwaki Settlement)

Lane Mueller, JR, Griswold — 100 yards (vs. Sidney)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 5 TD (vs. Boyer Valley)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 4 TD (vs. East Union)

Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 4 TD (vs. Griswold)

Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon — 4 TD (vs. Woodbine)

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 TD (vs. Seymour)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD (vs. Mormon Trail)

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 3 TD (vs. Woodbine)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 219 yards (vs. Audubon)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 149 yards (vs. Audubon)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 120 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 105 yards (vs. Exira/EHK)

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 3 TD (vs. Audubon)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 3 TD (vs. Audubon)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 2 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 TD (vs. Exira/EHK)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 2 TD (vs. East Union)

Joel Klocke, JR, Audubon — 2 TD (vs. Woodbine)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 12 receptions (vs. Audubon)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 11 receptions (vs. Audubon)

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 10 receptions (vs. Exira/EHK)

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 8 receptions (vs. Meskwaki Settlement)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 8 receptions (vs. Bedford)

Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon — 6 receptions (vs. Woodbine)

Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills — 6 receptions (vs. Bedford)

Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford — 6 receptions (vs. East Mills)

Caleb Wakehouse, JR, Woodbine — 6 receptions (vs. Audubon)

Brayden DenBurer, JR, Twin Cedars — 5 receptions (vs. Meskwaki Settlement)

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 5 receptions (vs. East Mills)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 20.5 tackles (vs. Audubon)

Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — 20 tackles (vs. Sidney)

Colton Turner, JR, Griswold (vs. Sidney)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 15 tackles (vs. Murray)

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 10.5 tackles (vs. Audubon)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 10.5 tackles (vs. Bedford)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more) 

Cole Lecy, JR, Murray — 5 STFL (vs. Moravia)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 4 STFL (vs. Audubon)

Brad Metz, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 STFL (vs. Seymour)

Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. Exira/EHK)

Coleman Dukes, SR, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. East Union)

Ethan Fast, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. West Harrison)

Wyatt Gannon, SO, Murray — 2 STFL (vs. Moravia)

Tanner Snethen, JR, Bedford — 2 STFL (vs. East Mills)

Austin Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. Exira/EHK)

Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Seymour)

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. East Union)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Cole Lecy, JR, Murray — 3 solo sacks (vs. Moravia) 

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Seymour)

Brydon Huntley, SO, Sidney — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Griswold)

Wil Martin, SR, Moravia — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Murray)

Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni — 2 INT (vs. Mormon Trail)

DEFENSIVE TD

Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren — INT, 38 yards (vs. Seymour)

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — INT, 35 yards (vs. Seymour)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD 

Bernie Nelson, FR, Woodbine — KR, 76 yards (vs. Audubon)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — KR, 65 yards (vs. Murray)

Harrison Sellars, JR, Lamoni — KR, 75 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)

Karter Nelson, SR, West Harrison — KR, 60 yards (vs. CAM)

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — KR (vs. Woodbine)

Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — KR (vs. Sidney)

PAT KICKING (5 or more)

Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren — 7 PATs (vs. Seymour)

Josh Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 6 PATs (vs. Boyer Valley)

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 5 PATs (vs. Bedford)

PUNTING (40 yards or more) 

Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 62 yards (vs. Lenox)

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 59 yards (vs. East Mills)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 56 yards (vs. Harris-Lake Park)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 55 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 55 yards (vs. East Union)

Brody Gordon, JR, East Mills — 52 yards (vs. Bedford)

Lucas Mitchell, SR, Seymour — 52 yards (vs. Southeast Warren)

Colby Rich, SO, CAM — 51 yards (vs. West Harrison)

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 47 yards (vs. Murray)

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 41 yards (vs. Audubon)

Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 40 yards (vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck)

FG KICKING

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 37 yards (vs. Bedford)

CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Missing stats: Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley offense

PASSING YARDS (150 or more) 

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 257 yards (vs. St. Albert)

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Central Decatur — 248 yards (vs. Shenandoah)

Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah — 215 yards (vs. Riverside)

Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 202 yards (vs. AHSTW)

Payton Wähler, JR, Mount Ayr — 193 yards (vs. Clarke)

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 155 yards (vs. ACGC)

PASSING TD (3 or more)  

Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah — 4 TD (vs. Riverside)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more) 

Kolby Jacobe, SR, ACGC — 206 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 180 yards (vs. Westwood)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 171 yards (vs. Van Buren)

Morgan Cotten, SO, Shenandoah — 169 yards (vs. Riverside)

Connor Brown, SR, Clarinda — 158 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)

Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 150 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 142 yards (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 130 yards (vs. Panorama)

Gunnar Larsen, JR, ACGC — 127 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 115 yards (vs. East Sac County)

Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 104 yards (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

RUSHING TD (3 or more)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 4 TD (vs. Van Buren)

Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 3 TD (vs. Tri-Center)

Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 3 TD (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 9 receptions (vs. AHSTW)

Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 6 receptions (vs. Clarke)

Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside — 6 receptions (vs. Shenandoah)

Brogan Allensworth, JR, Riverside — 5 receptions (vs. Shenandoah)

Blake Hall, JR, Underwood — 5 receptions (vs. St. Albert)

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 5 receptions (vs. ACGC)

Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions (vs. Panorama)

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Jakson Cobb, JR, Wayne — 2 TD (vs. Van Buren)

TACKLES (10 or more)

Justin McCunn, SR, Red Oak — 12 tackles (vs. Treynor)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles (vs. ACGC)

Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah — 10.5 tackles (vs. Riverside)

Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 10 tackles (vs. AHSTW)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Brody Swearingen, JR, IKM-Manning — 4 STFL (vs. East Sac County)

Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 3 STFL (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 3 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)

Riley Backus, JR, Shenandoah — 2 STFL (vs. Riverside)

Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning — 2 STFL (vs. East Sac County)

Brogan Bundt, SR, Central Decatur — 2 STFL (vs. Panorama)

Gage Buttler, JR, ACGC — 2 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)

Cole Clymer, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Clarke)

Hunter Crill, SO, Southwest Valley — 2 STFL (vs. Clarinda)

Carter Davis, SO, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. St. Albert)

Matt Davis, SR, Wayne — 2 STFL (vs. Van Buren)

TJ Fallis, JR, Central Decatur — 2 STFL (vs. Panorama)

Gavyn Fischer, SR, AHSTW — 2 STFL (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

Blaise Gunnerson, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. ACGC)

Mitchell Kerkhoff, SO, IKM-Manning — 2 STFL (vs. East Sac County)

Justin McConahay, SO, Wayne — 2 STFL (vs. Van Buren)

Cael Pulido, JR, Atlantic — 2 STFL (vs. Harlan)

Tucker Tepoel, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 STFL (vs. Clarinda)

Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Brody Swearingen, JR, IKM-Manning — 3 solo sacks (vs. East Sac County)

Carter Davis, SO, Underwood — 2 solo sacks (vs. St. Albert)

Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 2 solo sacks (vs. Tri-Center)

DEFENSIVE TD

Michel Evertsen, SR, Central Decatur — INT, 20 yards (vs. Panorama)

Hunter Crill, SO, Southwest Valley — INT, 18 yards (vs. Clarinda)

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Clarke)

Blake Hall, JR, Underwood — 2 INT (vs. St. Albert)

Mitchell Lutz, SR, Treynor — 2 FR (vs. Red Oak)

Devin Morelock, SR, Shenandoah — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Riverside)

PAT KICKING (4 or more)

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 8 PATs (vs. Red Oak)

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 6 PATs (vs. Riverside)

Peyton Still, SO, Mount Ayr — 5 PATs (vs. Clarke)

PUNTING (40 or longer)

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 52 yards (vs. AHSTW)

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 51 yards (vs. Riverside)

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 50 yards (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)

Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 50 yards (vs. Hinton)

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 50 yards (vs. Harlan)

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 45 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)

Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert — 45 yards (vs. Underwood)

Zach Guerra, SR, Red Oak — 40 yards (vs. Treynor)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2 PR, 64 yards long (vs. Van Buren)

Cayden Jensen, SO, ACGC — KR, 75 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — PR, 15 yards (vs. Van Buren)

FG KICKING 

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning — 31 yards (vs. East Sac County)

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 23 yards (vs. Riverside)

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 22 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)

CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS

Missing stats: Abraham Lincoln

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 317 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 229 yards (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)

Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North — 217 yards (vs. Le Mars)

Luke Longval, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 179 yards (vs. Sioux City West)

Bret Kobes, SR, Lewis Central — 165 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Charlie Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 155 yards (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Austin Schubert, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 152 yards (vs. Lewis Central)

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Bret Kobes, SR, Lewis Central — 4 TD (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 TD (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more) 

Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan — 168 yards (vs. Atlantic)

Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 153 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 144 yards (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Ethen Fishell, SO, Lewis Central — 118 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Kyler Peterson, JR, Sioux City East — 118 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 12 receptions (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Ben Freiberg, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 7 receptions (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 7 receptions (vs. Le Mars)

Luke Latham, SR, Creston/O-M — 7 receptions (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)

Brance Baker, JR, Creston/O-M — 5 receptions (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 157 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 137 yards (vs. Le Mars)

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 2 TD (vs. Le Mars)

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)

Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 3 STFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 3 STFL (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Jake Lear, SR, Lewis Central — 3 STFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Dom Bailey, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City West)

Douglas Carpenter, JR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 STFL (vs. Lewis Central)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City West)

Devon Foy, JR, Sioux City West — 2 STFL (vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic)

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 STFL (vs. Atlantic)

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 STFL (vs. Lewis Central)

Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City West)

Charles Kosam, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 STFL (vs. Lewis Central)

Sully Woods, JR, Glenwood — 2 STFL (vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Dom Bailey, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo sacks (vs. Sioux City West)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo sacks (vs. Sioux City West)

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 solo sacks (vs. Atlantic)

Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 solo sacks (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 solo sacks (vs. Lewis Central)

DEFENSIVE TD

Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood — INT, 48 yards (vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)

Kyler Peterson, JR, Sioux City East — INT, 27 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Brady Miller, SR, Lewis Central — FR, 21 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Emigdio Gutteriez, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 INT (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

SPECIAL TEAM TD

Brody Frederick, SR, Harlan — PR, 7 yards (vs. Atlantic)

PAT KICKING (4 or more)

Lane Feierfeil, SO, Lewis Central — 7 PATs (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Matt Kloewer, SR, Harlan — 7 PATs (vs. Atlantic)

Kevin Corona, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 5 PATs (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 PATs (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 4 PATs (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Colton Taylor, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 PATs (vs. Sioux City West)

FG KICKING

Colton Taylor, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 FG, 32 long (vs. Sioux City West)

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 22 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

PUNTING (40 or more)

Caleb Winter, SR, Sioux City East — 49 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 47 yards (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)

Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West — 45 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic)

Jack Lloyd, FR, Sioux City North — 44 yards (vs. Le Mars)

Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood — 44 yards (vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)

Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 41 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

Carter Harold, JR, Thomas Jefferson — 40 yards (vs. Lewis Central)