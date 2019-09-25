(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 4 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.
CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
Missing Stats: Exira/EHK
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 511 yards (vs. Audubon)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 253 yards (vs. Bedford)
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford — 191 yards (vs. East Mills)
Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 186 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Cullen Wood, JR, Lenox — 175 yards (vs. East Union)
Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 154 yards (vs. West Harrison)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 8 TD (vs. Audubon)
Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 3 TD (vs. West Harrison)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. Bedford)
Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon — 3 TD (vs. Woodbine)
Cullen Wood, JR, Lenox — 3 TD (vs. East Union)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 286 yards (vs. Boyer Valley)
Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — 185 yards (vs. Sidney)
Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 174 yards (vs. Griswold)
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 163 yards (vs. Woodbine)
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 154 yards (vs. East Union)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 142 yards (vs. East Union)
Anthony Sith, JR, East Union — 141 yards (vs. Lenox)
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 137 yards (vs. Seymour)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 122 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 120 yards (vs. West Harrison)
Reece Held, SR, Murray — 111 yards (vs. Moravia)
Brayden DenBurger, JR, Twin Cedars — 109 yards (vs. Meskwaki Settlement)
Lane Mueller, JR, Griswold — 100 yards (vs. Sidney)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 5 TD (vs. Boyer Valley)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 4 TD (vs. East Union)
Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 4 TD (vs. Griswold)
Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon — 4 TD (vs. Woodbine)
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 TD (vs. Seymour)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD (vs. Mormon Trail)
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 3 TD (vs. Woodbine)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 219 yards (vs. Audubon)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 149 yards (vs. Audubon)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 120 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 105 yards (vs. Exira/EHK)
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 3 TD (vs. Audubon)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 3 TD (vs. Audubon)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 2 TD (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 TD (vs. Exira/EHK)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 2 TD (vs. East Union)
Joel Klocke, JR, Audubon — 2 TD (vs. Woodbine)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 12 receptions (vs. Audubon)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 11 receptions (vs. Audubon)
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston — 10 receptions (vs. Exira/EHK)
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 8 receptions (vs. Meskwaki Settlement)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 8 receptions (vs. Bedford)
Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon — 6 receptions (vs. Woodbine)
Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills — 6 receptions (vs. Bedford)
Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford — 6 receptions (vs. East Mills)
Caleb Wakehouse, JR, Woodbine — 6 receptions (vs. Audubon)
Brayden DenBurer, JR, Twin Cedars — 5 receptions (vs. Meskwaki Settlement)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 5 receptions (vs. East Mills)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 20.5 tackles (vs. Audubon)
Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — 20 tackles (vs. Sidney)
Colton Turner, JR, Griswold (vs. Sidney)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 15 tackles (vs. Murray)
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 10.5 tackles (vs. Audubon)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 10.5 tackles (vs. Bedford)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Cole Lecy, JR, Murray — 5 STFL (vs. Moravia)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 4 STFL (vs. Audubon)
Brad Metz, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 STFL (vs. Seymour)
Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. Exira/EHK)
Coleman Dukes, SR, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. East Union)
Ethan Fast, SR, CAM — 2 STFL (vs. West Harrison)
Wyatt Gannon, SO, Murray — 2 STFL (vs. Moravia)
Tanner Snethen, JR, Bedford — 2 STFL (vs. East Mills)
Austin Snyder, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2 STFL (vs. Exira/EHK)
Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 STFL (vs. Seymour)
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 STFL (vs. East Union)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Cole Lecy, JR, Murray — 3 solo sacks (vs. Moravia)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Seymour)
Brydon Huntley, SO, Sidney — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Griswold)
Wil Martin, SR, Moravia — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Murray)
Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni — 2 INT (vs. Mormon Trail)
DEFENSIVE TD
Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren — INT, 38 yards (vs. Seymour)
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — INT, 35 yards (vs. Seymour)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Bernie Nelson, FR, Woodbine — KR, 76 yards (vs. Audubon)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — KR, 65 yards (vs. Murray)
Harrison Sellars, JR, Lamoni — KR, 75 yards (vs. Mormon Trail)
Karter Nelson, SR, West Harrison — KR, 60 yards (vs. CAM)
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — KR (vs. Woodbine)
Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold — KR (vs. Sidney)
PAT KICKING (5 or more)
Cade Nelson, SO, Southeast Warren — 7 PATs (vs. Seymour)
Josh Ramirez, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 6 PATs (vs. Boyer Valley)
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 5 PATs (vs. Bedford)
PUNTING (40 yards or more)
Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 62 yards (vs. Lenox)
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford — 59 yards (vs. East Mills)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 56 yards (vs. Harris-Lake Park)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 55 yards (vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 55 yards (vs. East Union)
Brody Gordon, JR, East Mills — 52 yards (vs. Bedford)
Lucas Mitchell, SR, Seymour — 52 yards (vs. Southeast Warren)
Colby Rich, SO, CAM — 51 yards (vs. West Harrison)
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 47 yards (vs. Murray)
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 41 yards (vs. Audubon)
Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 40 yards (vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck)
FG KICKING
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills — 37 yards (vs. Bedford)
CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Missing stats: Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley offense
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 257 yards (vs. St. Albert)
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Central Decatur — 248 yards (vs. Shenandoah)
Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah — 215 yards (vs. Riverside)
Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 202 yards (vs. AHSTW)
Payton Wähler, JR, Mount Ayr — 193 yards (vs. Clarke)
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 155 yards (vs. ACGC)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah — 4 TD (vs. Riverside)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Kolby Jacobe, SR, ACGC — 206 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 180 yards (vs. Westwood)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 171 yards (vs. Van Buren)
Morgan Cotten, SO, Shenandoah — 169 yards (vs. Riverside)
Connor Brown, SR, Clarinda — 158 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)
Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 150 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 142 yards (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 130 yards (vs. Panorama)
Gunnar Larsen, JR, ACGC — 127 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 115 yards (vs. East Sac County)
Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 104 yards (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 4 TD (vs. Van Buren)
Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 3 TD (vs. Tri-Center)
Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW — 3 TD (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 9 receptions (vs. AHSTW)
Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 6 receptions (vs. Clarke)
Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside — 6 receptions (vs. Shenandoah)
Brogan Allensworth, JR, Riverside — 5 receptions (vs. Shenandoah)
Blake Hall, JR, Underwood — 5 receptions (vs. St. Albert)
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 5 receptions (vs. ACGC)
Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions (vs. Panorama)
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Jakson Cobb, JR, Wayne — 2 TD (vs. Van Buren)
TACKLES (10 or more)
Justin McCunn, SR, Red Oak — 12 tackles (vs. Treynor)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles (vs. ACGC)
Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah — 10.5 tackles (vs. Riverside)
Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 10 tackles (vs. AHSTW)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Brody Swearingen, JR, IKM-Manning — 4 STFL (vs. East Sac County)
Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 3 STFL (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)
Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 3 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)
Riley Backus, JR, Shenandoah — 2 STFL (vs. Riverside)
Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning — 2 STFL (vs. East Sac County)
Brogan Bundt, SR, Central Decatur — 2 STFL (vs. Panorama)
Gage Buttler, JR, ACGC — 2 STFL (vs. Tri-Center)
Cole Clymer, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 STFL (vs. Clarke)
Hunter Crill, SO, Southwest Valley — 2 STFL (vs. Clarinda)
Carter Davis, SO, Underwood — 2 STFL (vs. St. Albert)
Matt Davis, SR, Wayne — 2 STFL (vs. Van Buren)
TJ Fallis, JR, Central Decatur — 2 STFL (vs. Panorama)
Gavyn Fischer, SR, AHSTW — 2 STFL (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)
Blaise Gunnerson, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 2 STFL (vs. ACGC)
Mitchell Kerkhoff, SO, IKM-Manning — 2 STFL (vs. East Sac County)
Justin McConahay, SO, Wayne — 2 STFL (vs. Van Buren)
Cael Pulido, JR, Atlantic — 2 STFL (vs. Harlan)
Tucker Tepoel, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 STFL (vs. Clarinda)
Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 2 STFL (vs. Shenandoah)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Brody Swearingen, JR, IKM-Manning — 3 solo sacks (vs. East Sac County)
Carter Davis, SO, Underwood — 2 solo sacks (vs. St. Albert)
Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 2 solo sacks (vs. Tri-Center)
DEFENSIVE TD
Michel Evertsen, SR, Central Decatur — INT, 20 yards (vs. Panorama)
Hunter Crill, SO, Southwest Valley — INT, 18 yards (vs. Clarinda)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Clarke)
Blake Hall, JR, Underwood — 2 INT (vs. St. Albert)
Mitchell Lutz, SR, Treynor — 2 FR (vs. Red Oak)
Devin Morelock, SR, Shenandoah — 1 INT, 1 FR (vs. Riverside)
PAT KICKING (4 or more)
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 8 PATs (vs. Red Oak)
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 6 PATs (vs. Riverside)
Peyton Still, SO, Mount Ayr — 5 PATs (vs. Clarke)
PUNTING (40 or longer)
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 52 yards (vs. AHSTW)
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 51 yards (vs. Riverside)
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 50 yards (vs. Martensdale-St. Marys)
Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 50 yards (vs. Hinton)
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 50 yards (vs. Harlan)
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 45 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)
Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert — 45 yards (vs. Underwood)
Zach Guerra, SR, Red Oak — 40 yards (vs. Treynor)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2 PR, 64 yards long (vs. Van Buren)
Cayden Jensen, SO, ACGC — KR, 75 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — PR, 15 yards (vs. Van Buren)
FG KICKING
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning — 31 yards (vs. East Sac County)
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 23 yards (vs. Riverside)
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 22 yards (vs. Southwest Valley)
CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS
Missing stats: Abraham Lincoln
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 317 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 229 yards (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)
Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North — 217 yards (vs. Le Mars)
Luke Longval, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 179 yards (vs. Sioux City West)
Bret Kobes, SR, Lewis Central — 165 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Charlie Wiebers, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 155 yards (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Austin Schubert, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 152 yards (vs. Lewis Central)
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Bret Kobes, SR, Lewis Central — 4 TD (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 TD (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan — 168 yards (vs. Atlantic)
Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 153 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 144 yards (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Ethen Fishell, SO, Lewis Central — 118 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Kyler Peterson, JR, Sioux City East — 118 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 12 receptions (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Ben Freiberg, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 7 receptions (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 7 receptions (vs. Le Mars)
Luke Latham, SR, Creston/O-M — 7 receptions (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)
Brance Baker, JR, Creston/O-M — 5 receptions (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 157 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 137 yards (vs. Le Mars)
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 2 TD (vs. Le Mars)
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 3 STFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 3 STFL (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Jake Lear, SR, Lewis Central — 3 STFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Dom Bailey, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City West)
Douglas Carpenter, JR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 STFL (vs. Lewis Central)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City West)
Devon Foy, JR, Sioux City West — 2 STFL (vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 STFL (vs. Atlantic)
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 STFL (vs. Lewis Central)
Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 STFL (vs. Sioux City West)
Charles Kosam, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 STFL (vs. Lewis Central)
Sully Woods, JR, Glenwood — 2 STFL (vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Dom Bailey, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo sacks (vs. Sioux City West)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo sacks (vs. Sioux City West)
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 solo sacks (vs. Atlantic)
Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 solo sacks (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 2 solo sacks (vs. Lewis Central)
DEFENSIVE TD
Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood — INT, 48 yards (vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)
Kyler Peterson, JR, Sioux City East — INT, 27 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Brady Miller, SR, Lewis Central — FR, 21 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Emigdio Gutteriez, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 INT (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
SPECIAL TEAM TD
Brody Frederick, SR, Harlan — PR, 7 yards (vs. Atlantic)
PAT KICKING (4 or more)
Lane Feierfeil, SO, Lewis Central — 7 PATs (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Matt Kloewer, SR, Harlan — 7 PATs (vs. Atlantic)
Kevin Corona, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 5 PATs (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 PATs (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 4 PATs (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Colton Taylor, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4 PATs (vs. Sioux City West)
FG KICKING
Colton Taylor, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 FG, 32 long (vs. Sioux City West)
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 22 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
PUNTING (40 or more)
Caleb Winter, SR, Sioux City East — 49 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 47 yards (vs. Bondurant-Farrar)
Abel Harker, SR, Sioux City West — 45 yards (vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Jack Lloyd, FR, Sioux City North — 44 yards (vs. Le Mars)
Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood — 44 yards (vs. Dallas Center-Grimes)
Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 41 yards (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
Carter Harold, JR, Thomas Jefferson — 40 yards (vs. Lewis Central)