(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 1 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.
CLASS 8-MAN STATISTICAL LEADERS
Missing stats: Sidney & Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
PASSING YARDS
Top Performance: Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 399 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Others:
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 318 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 276 yards (vs. East Union)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 204 yards (vs. Lamoni)
Steven Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 189 yards (vs. Seymour)
Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 188 yards (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
PASSING TD
Top Performance: Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine (vs. Kingsley-Pierson) & Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 8 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Others:
Steven Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 4 TD (vs. Seymour)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 4 TD (vs. East Union)
Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 3 TD (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 3 TD (vs. Bedford)
RUSHING YARDS
Top Performance: Seth Malcom, JR, FremontMills — 267 yards (vs. Exira/EHK)
Others:
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon RapidsBayard — 212 yards (vs. Baxter)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 211 yards (vs. Bedford)
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 158 yards (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 143 yards (vs. Sidney)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 128 yards (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Grant Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 122 yards (vs. River Valley)
Caleb Wakehouse, JR, Woodbine — 120 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Brett Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 113 yards (vs. Twin Cedars)
Wil Martin, SR, Moravia — 103 yards (vs. Twin Cedars)
RUSHING TD
Top Performance: Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox (vs. Sidney) & Seth Malcom, JR, FremontMills — 4 TD (vs. Exira/EHK)
Others:
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon RapidsBayard — 3 TD (vs. Baxter)
Wil Martin, SR, Moravia — 3 TD (vs. Twin Cedars)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 2 TD (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 TD (vs. Baxter)
Brett Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 2 TD (vs. Twin Cedars)
Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni — 2 TD (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon — 2 TD (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)
Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 TD (vs. Sidney)
RECEPTIONS
Top Performance: Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley (vs. Ar-We-Va) & Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 9 receptions (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Others:
Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 8 receptions (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 8 receptions (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 7 receptions (vs. East Union)
Ryan Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 6 receptions (vs. Seymour)
Grant Borkowski, SR, GliddenRalston — 5 receptions (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 5 receptions (vs. East Union)
RECEIVING YARDS
Top Performance: Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 201 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Others:
Ryan Krpan, MelcherDallas — 179 yards (vs. Seymour)
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 149 yards (vs. East Union)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 122 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 120 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 116 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Brigham Daniel, JR, GliddenRalston — 97 yards (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Colby Royal, JR, Stanton/Essex — 91 yards (vs. Lamoni)
RECEIVING TD
Top Performance: Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 5 TD (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Others:
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. East Union)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 3 TD (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Colby Royals, JR, Stanton/Essex — 2 TD (vs. Lamoni)
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)
TACKLES
Top Performance: Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 15.5 tackles (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Others:
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 13.5 tackles (vs. Twin Cedars)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 13 tackles (vs. Lamoni)
Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex — 13 tackles (vs. Lamoni)
Jed Weaver, JR, Bedford — 12 tackles (vs. CAM)
Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 11.5 tackles (vs. River Valley)
Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon — 11 tackles (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
Mason Sulser, SO, Seymour — 11 tackles (vs. MelcherDallas)
Johnathan Weaver, SO, Lenox — 11 tackles (vs. Sidney)
Caden Smith, SO, GliddenRalston — 10.5 tackles (vs. West Bend-Mallard, Week 11)
Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 10.5 tackles (vs. CAM)
Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 10.5 tackles (vs. Griswold)
Gabe Enfield, JR, MelcherDallas — 10 tackles (vs. Seymour)
TFLS
Top Performance: Lance Clark, SR, MelcherDallas — 6 TFL (vs. Seymour)
Others:
Mason Janssen, SR, GliddenRalston — 5.5 TFL (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 5.5 TFL (vs. Griswold)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 4 TFL (vs. East Union)
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon RapidsBayards — 3.5 TFL (vs. Baxter)
Cory Bantam, SO, Woodbine — 3 TFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 3 TFL (vs. East Mills)
J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 3 TFL (vs. Griswold)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 2.5 TFL (vs. Ar-We-Va)
Eric Hermansen, SR, Audubon — 2.5 TFL (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 2.5 TFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon — 2.5 TFL (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills — 2 TFL (vs. East Union)
Ethan Ayers, SR, East Union — 2 TFL (vs. East Mills)
Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM — 2 TFL (vs. Bedford)
Mason Kreider, JR, Twin Cedars — 2 TFL (vs. Moravia)
Adam Perrin, SO, FremontMills — 2 TFL (vs. Exira/EHK)
Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 TFL (vs. Baxter)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 TFL (vs. Boyer Valley)
Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 TFL (vs. Baxter)
Colby Rich, SO, CAM — 2 TFL (vs. Bedford)
Colby Royal, JR, Stanton/Essex — 2 TFL (vs. Lamoni)
Caden Smith, SO, GliddenRalston — 2 TFL (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 TFL (vs. Bedford)
Ryan Stortenbecker, FR, East Mills — 2 TFL (vs. East Union)
SACKS
Top Performance: Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley (vs. Ar-We-Va); Lance Clark, SR, MelcherDallas (vs. Seymour) & Eric Hermansen, SR, Audubon — 2.5 sacks (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
Others:
Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 sacks (vs. Baxter)
INTERCEPTIONS
Top Performance: Jacob Holste, SR, CAM (vs. Bedford) & Brody Tuttle, FR, Seymour — 2 INT (vs. MelcherDallas)
DEFENSIVE TD
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 74 INT (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)
Ryan Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 70 INT (vs. Seymour)
Grant Borkowski, SR, GliddenRalston — 50 INT (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
Ryan Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 41 FR (vs. Seymour)
Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va — 28 FR (vs. Boyer Valley)
Michael Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley — 18 INT (vs. Ar-We-Va)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 76 KR (vs. Griswold)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 72 KR (vs. Boyer Valley)
Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — 72 KR (vs. River Valley)
Gabe Obert, SO, Coon RapidsBayard — 65 KR (vs. Baxter)
Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni — 65 KR (vs. Stanton/Essex)
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 47 PR (vs. East Union)
Aaron McAlister, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 45 KR (vs. Baxter)
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — KR (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)
FG KICKING
Logan Johnson, JR, Moravia — 32 yards (vs. Twin Cedars)
CLASS A/1A/2A STATISTICAL LEADERS
Missing Stats: Kuemper Catholic, Shenandoah & Red Oak tackles
PASSING YARDS
Top Performance: Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 361 yards (vs. Clarke)
Others:
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 261 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 218 yards (vs. AHSTW)
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 124 yards (vs. Interstate 35)
PASSING TD
Top Performance: Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 TD (vs. Clarke)
Others:
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 2 TD (vs. AHSTW)
Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 2 TD (vs. Shenandoah)
RUSHING YARDS
Top Performance: Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 209 yards (vs. West Monona)
Others:
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 191 yards (vs. Saydel)
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 169 yards (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 165 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 156 yards (vs. West Monona)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 148 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)
Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 141 yards (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 136 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)
Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 129 yards (vs. Red Oak)
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKMManning — 116 yards (vs. ACGC)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 102 yards (vs. Riverside)
Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 98 yards (vs. Treynor)
RUSHING TD
Top Performance: Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 4 TD (vs. Saydel)
Others:
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 3 TD (vs. Red Oak)
Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 3 TD (vs. Shenandoah)
Joey Anderson, SO, Underwood — 2 TD (vs. AHSTW)
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 2 TD (vs. Tri-Center)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 2 TD (vs. Riverside)
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2 TD (vs. Woodward Academy)
Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 2 TD (vs. Treynor)
RECEPTIONS
Top Performance: Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 8 receptions (vs. Tri-Center)
Others:
Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur — 7 receptions (vs. Interstate 35)
Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 7 receptions (vs. Clarke)
Caelan DeVault, SO, Nodaway Valley — 6 receptions (vs. Mount Ayr)
Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions (vs. Interstate 35)
Cal Savin, SR, Underwood — 5 receptions (vs. AHSTW)
RECEIVING YARDS
Top Performance: Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 237 yards (vs. Clarke)
Others:
Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 100 yards (vs. Interstate 35)
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 87 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Drake Woods, JR, Riverside — 78 yards (vs. Tri-Center)
Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur — 77 yards (vs. Interstate 35)
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 75 yards (vs. AHSTW)
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 72 yards (vs. Underwood)
Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 70 yards (vs. Mount Ayr)
RECEIVING TD
Top Performance: Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 TD (vs. Clarke)
Others:
Kory Rogers, SR, Clarinda — 2 TD (vs. Shenandoah)
TACKLES
Top Performance: Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (vs. Clarke) & Tallen Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 13.5 tackles (vs. Red Oak)
Others:
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 12 tackles (vs. Riverside)
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11.5 tackles (vs. Clarke)
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKMManning — 11.5 tackles (vs. ACGC)
Colten Brandt, SR, IKMManning — 11 tackles (vs. ACGC)
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11 tackles (vs. Clarke)
Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 10 tackles (vs. Mount Ayr)
Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 10 tackles (vs. Underwood)
TFL
Top Performance: Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 4 TFL (vs. Nodaway Valley)
Others:
Alex Ausdemore, JR, Tri-Center — 3 TFL (vs. Riverside)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 3 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)
Reas Knapp, SR, Mount Ayr — 3 TFL (vs. Nodaway Valley)
Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 3 TFL (vs. Mount Ayr)
Brogan Bundt, SR, Central Decatur — 2.5 TFL (vs. Interstate 35)
Hayden Goehring, JR, Underwood — 2.5 TFL (vs. AHSTW)
Matt Davis, SR, Wayne — 2 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)
Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood — 2 TFL (vs. AHSTW)
Chris Gardner, JR, Underwood — 2 TFL (vs. AHSTW)
Clay Hohertz, SR, Nodaway Valley — 2 TFL (Vs. Mount Ayr)
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)
Jaxon Johnson, SO, Tri-Center — 2 TFL (vs. Riverside)
Kolben Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 TFL (vs. Nodaway Valley)
Tallen Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 TFL (vs. Red Oak)
Brandon Thompson, SR, Atlantic — 2 TFL (vs. Saydel)
Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 2 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)
SACKS
Top Performance: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 3 sacks (vs. Woodward Academy)
Others:
Brogan Bundt, SR, Central Decatur — 2.5 sacks (vs. Interstate 35)
Matt Davis, SR, Wayne — 2.5 sacks (vs. Woodward Academy)
Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2.5 sacks (vs. Woodward Academy)
Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 sacks (vs. Nodaway Valley)
Brandon Thompson, SR, Atlantic — 2 sacks (vs. Saydel)
DEFENSIVE TD
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 90 INT (vs. Riverside)
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 35 INT (vs. Saydel)
Alex Ravlin, FR, Underwood — 32 INT (vs. AHSTW)
TURNOVERS
Noah McCombs, SR, Treynor — 2 FR (vs. Logan-Magnolia)
Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — 2 INT (vs. Riverside)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 94 KR (vs. Clarke)
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKMManning — 81 KR (vs. ACGC)
Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — KR (vs. Riverside)
Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — KR (vs. Riverside)
FG KICKING
Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 42 FG (vs. Kuemper Catholic)
CLASS 3A/4A STATISTICAL LEADERS
Missing Stats: Lewis Central Offense, Denison-Schleswig Offense, Sioux City North Defense, Thomas Jefferson & Abraham Lincoln
PASSING YARDS
Top Performance: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 387 yards (vs. Carroll)
Others:
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/OM — 338 yards (vs. Chariton)
Brant Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan — 322 yards (vs. Sioux City East)
Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North — 165 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 150 yards (vs. Lewis Central)
PASSING TD
Top Performance: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 5 TD (vs. Carroll)
Others:
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/OM — 4 TD (vs. Chariton)
RUSHING YARDS
Top Performance: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 131 yards (vs. Carroll)
Others:
Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North — 104 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 95 yards (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
RUSHING TD
Top Performance: Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 2 TD (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
RECEPTIONS
Top Performance: Camden Lee, SR, Bishop Heelan — 11 receptions (vs. Sioux City East)
Others:
Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/OM — 8 receptions (vs. Chariton)
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 6 receptions (vs. Carroll)
RECEIVING YARDS
Top Performance: Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/OM — 252 yards (vs. Chariton)
Others:
Camden Lee, SR, Bishop Heelan —168 yards (vs. Sioux City East)
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 166 yards (vs. Carroll)
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 121 yards (vs. Carroll)
Nick Puente, SR, Sioux City West — 75 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
RECEIVING TD
Top Performance: Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/OM — 3 TD (vs. Chariton)
Others:
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 2 TD (vs. Abraham Lincoln)
Camden Lee, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 TD (vs. Sioux City East)
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 2 TD (vs. Carroll)
TACKLES
Top Performance: Cory Bates, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 13.5 tackles (vs. Lewis Central)
Others:
Cass Camarigg, JR, Sioux City East — 11 tackles (vs. Bishop Heelan)
Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — 11 tackles (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West — 10.5 tackles (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Jameson Bieker, SO, Harlan — 10.5 tackles (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Sully Woods, JR, Glenwood — 10.5 tackles (vs. Carroll)
Koby Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan — 10 tackles (vs. Sioux City East)
TFL
Top Performance: Sully Woods, JR, Glenwood — 4 TFL (vs. Carroll)
Others:
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 3 TFL (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Kaleb Belt, JR, Sioux City West — 2 TFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Koby Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 TFL (vs. Sioux City East)
Ethan Breyfogle, JR, Sioux City East — 2 TFL (vs. Bishop Heelan)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 TFL (vs. Sioux City East)
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 2 TFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 2 TFL (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Dylan Harper, SR, Sioux City East — 2 TFL (vs. Bishop Heelan)
Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TFL (vs. Lewis Central)
Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central — 2 TFL (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
SACKS
Top Performance: Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West — 2 sacks (vs. Thomas Jefferson)
INT
Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan — 2 INT (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
FG
Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 42 FG (vs. Carroll)
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Joey Moser, SO, Harlan — 82 PR (vs. Denison-Schleswig)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.