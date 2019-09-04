WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another Wednesday is here. It's time to take a look at the top statistical performances from Week 1 of the high school football season. All statistics are from QuikStats.

CLASS 8-MAN STATISTICAL LEADERS 

Missing stats: Sidney & Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

PASSING YARDS 

Top Performance: Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 399 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Others:

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 318 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 276 yards (vs. East Union)

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 204 yards (vs. Lamoni)

Steven Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 189 yards (vs. Seymour)

Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 188 yards (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

PASSING TD 

Top Performance: Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine (vs. Kingsley-Pierson) & Gavin Reineke, JR, Boyer Valley — 8 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Others:

Steven Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 4 TD (vs. Seymour)

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 4 TD (vs. East Union)

Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 3 TD (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 3 TD (vs. Bedford)

RUSHING YARDS  

Top Performance: Seth Malcom, JR, FremontMills — 267 yards (vs. Exira/EHK)

Others:

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon RapidsBayard — 212 yards (vs. Baxter)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 211 yards (vs. Bedford)

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 158 yards (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 143 yards (vs. Sidney)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 128 yards (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Grant Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 122 yards (vs. River Valley)

Caleb Wakehouse, JR, Woodbine — 120 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Brett Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 113 yards (vs. Twin Cedars)

Wil Martin, SR, Moravia — 103 yards (vs. Twin Cedars)

RUSHING TD 

Top Performance: Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox (vs. Sidney) & Seth Malcom, JR, FremontMills — 4 TD (vs. Exira/EHK)

Others:

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon RapidsBayard — 3 TD (vs. Baxter)

Wil Martin, SR, Moravia — 3 TD (vs. Twin Cedars)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 2 TD (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 TD (vs. Baxter)

Brett Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 2 TD (vs. Twin Cedars)

Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni — 2 TD (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon — 2 TD (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)

Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 TD (vs. Sidney)

RECEPTIONS 

Top Performance: Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley (vs. Ar-We-Va) & Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 9 receptions (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Others:

Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 8 receptions (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 8 receptions (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 7 receptions (vs. East Union)

Ryan Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 6 receptions (vs. Seymour)

Grant Borkowski, SR, GliddenRalston — 5 receptions (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 5 receptions (vs. East Union)

RECEIVING YARDS 

Top Performance: Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 201 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Others:

Ryan Krpan, MelcherDallas — 179 yards (vs. Seymour)

Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 149 yards (vs. East Union)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 122 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 120 yards (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 116 yards (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Brigham Daniel, JR, GliddenRalston — 97 yards (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Colby Royal, JR, Stanton/Essex — 91 yards (vs. Lamoni)

RECEIVING TD  

Top Performance: Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 5 TD (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Others:

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Lucas Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 3 TD (vs. East Union)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 3 TD (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Colby Royals, JR, Stanton/Essex — 2 TD (vs. Lamoni)

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 2 TD (vs. Bedford)

TACKLES 

Top Performance: Nathan Brant, SR, GliddenRalston — 15.5 tackles (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Others:

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 13.5 tackles (vs. Twin Cedars)

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex — 13 tackles (vs. Lamoni)

Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex — 13 tackles (vs. Lamoni)

Jed Weaver, JR, Bedford — 12 tackles (vs. CAM)

Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 11.5 tackles (vs. River Valley)

Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon — 11 tackles (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

Mason Sulser, SO, Seymour — 11 tackles (vs. MelcherDallas)

Johnathan Weaver, SO, Lenox — 11 tackles (vs. Sidney)

Caden Smith, SO, GliddenRalston — 10.5 tackles (vs. West Bend-Mallard, Week 11)

Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford — 10.5 tackles (vs. CAM)

Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 10.5 tackles (vs. Griswold)

Gabe Enfield, JR, MelcherDallas — 10 tackles (vs. Seymour)

TFLS 

Top Performance: Lance Clark, SR, MelcherDallas — 6 TFL (vs. Seymour)

Others:

Mason Janssen, SR, GliddenRalston — 5.5 TFL (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 5.5 TFL (vs. Griswold)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 4 TFL (vs. East Union)

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon RapidsBayards — 3.5 TFL (vs. Baxter)

Cory Bantam, SO, Woodbine — 3 TFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 3 TFL (vs. East Mills)

J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 3 TFL (vs. Griswold)

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 2.5 TFL (vs. Ar-We-Va)

Eric Hermansen, SR, Audubon — 2.5 TFL (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 2.5 TFL (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon — 2.5 TFL (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

Thomas Anderson, SR, East Mills — 2 TFL (vs. East Union)

Ethan Ayers, SR, East Union — 2 TFL (vs. East Mills)

Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM — 2 TFL (vs. Bedford)

Mason Kreider, JR, Twin Cedars — 2 TFL (vs. Moravia)

Adam Perrin, SO, FremontMills — 2 TFL (vs. Exira/EHK)

Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 TFL (vs. Baxter)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 TFL (vs. Boyer Valley)

Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 TFL (vs. Baxter)

Colby Rich, SO, CAM — 2 TFL (vs. Bedford)

Colby Royal, JR, Stanton/Essex — 2 TFL (vs. Lamoni)

Caden Smith, SO, GliddenRalston — 2 TFL (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 TFL (vs. Bedford)

Ryan Stortenbecker, FR, East Mills — 2 TFL (vs. East Union)

SACKS

Top Performance: Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley (vs. Ar-We-Va); Lance Clark, SR, MelcherDallas (vs. Seymour) & Eric Hermansen, SR, Audubon — 2.5 sacks (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

Others:

Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 2 sacks (vs. Baxter)

INTERCEPTIONS 

Top Performance: Jacob Holste, SR, CAM (vs. Bedford) & Brody Tuttle, FR, Seymour — 2 INT (vs. MelcherDallas)

DEFENSIVE TD 

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 74 INT (vs. Kingsley-Pierson)

Ryan Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 70 INT (vs. Seymour)

Grant Borkowski, SR, GliddenRalston — 50 INT (vs. West Bend-Mallard)

Ryan Krpan, JR, MelcherDallas — 41 FR (vs. Seymour)

Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va — 28 FR (vs. Boyer Valley)

Michael Heffernan, JR, Boyer Valley — 18 INT (vs. Ar-We-Va)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD 

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 76 KR (vs. Griswold)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 72 KR (vs. Boyer Valley)

Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — 72 KR (vs. River Valley)

Gabe Obert, SO, Coon RapidsBayard — 65 KR (vs. Baxter)

Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni — 65 KR (vs. Stanton/Essex)

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 47 PR (vs. East Union)

Aaron McAlister, JR, Coon RapidsBayard — 45 KR (vs. Baxter)

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — KR (vs. Remsen St. Mary’s)

FG KICKING

Logan Johnson, JR, Moravia — 32 yards (vs. Twin Cedars)

CLASS A/1A/2A STATISTICAL LEADERS

Missing Stats: Kuemper Catholic, Shenandoah & Red Oak tackles

PASSING YARDS 

Top Performance: Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 361 yards (vs. Clarke)

Others:

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 261 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 218 yards (vs. AHSTW)

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 124 yards (vs. Interstate 35)

PASSING TD 

Top Performance: Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 TD (vs. Clarke)

Others:

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 2 TD (vs. AHSTW)

Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 2 TD (vs. Shenandoah)

RUSHING YARDS 

Top Performance: Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 209 yards (vs. West Monona)

Others:

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 191 yards (vs. Saydel)

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 169 yards (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 165 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 156 yards (vs. West Monona)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 148 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)

Chase Reber, SR, Treynor — 141 yards (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 136 yards (vs. Woodward Academy)

Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 129 yards (vs. Red Oak)

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKMManning — 116 yards (vs. ACGC)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 102 yards (vs. Riverside)

Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 98 yards (vs. Treynor)

RUSHING TD

Top Performance: Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 4 TD (vs. Saydel)

Others:

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

Brendan Knapp, SO, Southwest Valley — 3 TD (vs. Red Oak)

Michael Shull, JR, Clarinda — 3 TD (vs. Shenandoah)

Joey Anderson, SO, Underwood — 2 TD (vs. AHSTW)

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 2 TD (vs. Tri-Center)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 2 TD (vs. Riverside)

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2 TD (vs. Woodward Academy)

Gavin Maguire, SO, Logan-Magnolia — 2 TD (vs. Treynor)

RECEPTIONS

Top Performance: Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 8 receptions (vs. Tri-Center)

Others:

Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur — 7 receptions (vs. Interstate 35)

Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 7 receptions (vs. Clarke)

Caelan DeVault, SO, Nodaway Valley — 6 receptions (vs. Mount Ayr)

Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions (vs. Interstate 35)

Cal Savin, SR, Underwood — 5 receptions (vs. AHSTW)

RECEIVING YARDS  

Top Performance: Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 237 yards (vs. Clarke)

Others:

Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 100 yards (vs. Interstate 35)

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 87 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Drake Woods, JR, Riverside — 78 yards (vs. Tri-Center)

Devin Adams, SO, Central Decatur — 77 yards (vs. Interstate 35)

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 75 yards (vs. AHSTW)

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 72 yards (vs. Underwood)

Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 70 yards (vs. Mount Ayr)

RECEIVING TD 

Top Performance: Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 4 TD (vs. Clarke)

Others:

Kory Rogers, SR, Clarinda — 2 TD (vs. Shenandoah)

TACKLES 

Top Performance: Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys (vs. Clarke) & Tallen Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 13.5 tackles (vs. Red Oak)

Others:

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 12 tackles (vs. Riverside)

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11.5 tackles (vs. Clarke)

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKMManning — 11.5 tackles (vs. ACGC)

Colten Brandt, SR, IKMManning — 11 tackles (vs. ACGC)

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11 tackles (vs. Clarke)

Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 10 tackles (vs. Mount Ayr)

Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 10 tackles (vs. Underwood)

TFL

Top Performance: Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 4 TFL (vs. Nodaway Valley)

Others:

Alex Ausdemore, JR, Tri-Center — 3 TFL (vs. Riverside)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 3 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)

Reas Knapp, SR, Mount Ayr — 3 TFL (vs. Nodaway Valley)

Austin Wilson, SR, Nodaway Valley — 3 TFL (vs. Mount Ayr)

Brogan Bundt, SR, Central Decatur — 2.5 TFL (vs. Interstate 35)

Hayden Goehring, JR, Underwood — 2.5 TFL (vs. AHSTW)

Matt Davis, SR, Wayne — 2 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)

Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood — 2 TFL (vs. AHSTW)

Chris Gardner, JR, Underwood — 2 TFL (vs. AHSTW)

Clay Hohertz, SR, Nodaway Valley — 2 TFL (Vs. Mount Ayr)

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)

Jaxon Johnson, SO, Tri-Center — 2 TFL (vs. Riverside)

Kolben Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 TFL (vs. Nodaway Valley)

Tallen Myers, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 TFL (vs. Red Oak)

Brandon Thompson, SR, Atlantic — 2 TFL (vs. Saydel)

Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 2 TFL (vs. Woodward Academy)

SACKS 

Top Performance: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 3 sacks (vs. Woodward Academy)

Others:

Brogan Bundt, SR, Central Decatur — 2.5 sacks (vs. Interstate 35)

Matt Davis, SR, Wayne — 2.5 sacks (vs. Woodward Academy)

Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne — 2.5 sacks (vs. Woodward Academy)

Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 sacks (vs. Nodaway Valley)

Brandon Thompson, SR, Atlantic — 2 sacks (vs. Saydel)

DEFENSIVE TD

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 90 INT (vs. Riverside)

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 35 INT (vs. Saydel)

Alex Ravlin, FR, Underwood — 32 INT (vs. AHSTW)

TURNOVERS 

Noah McCombs, SR, Treynor — 2 FR (vs. Logan-Magnolia)

Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — 2 INT (vs. Riverside)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 94 KR (vs. Clarke)

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKMManning — 81 KR (vs. ACGC)

Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — KR (vs. Riverside)

Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — KR (vs. Riverside)

FG KICKING 

Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 42 FG (vs. Kuemper Catholic)

CLASS 3A/4A STATISTICAL LEADERS

Missing Stats: Lewis Central Offense, Denison-Schleswig Offense, Sioux City North Defense, Thomas Jefferson & Abraham Lincoln

PASSING YARDS

Top Performance: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 387 yards (vs. Carroll)

Others:

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/OM — 338 yards (vs. Chariton)

Brant Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan — 322 yards (vs. Sioux City East)

Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North — 165 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 150 yards (vs. Lewis Central)

PASSING TD 

Top Performance: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 5 TD (vs. Carroll)

Others:

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/OM — 4 TD (vs. Chariton)

RUSHING YARDS 

Top Performance: Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 131 yards (vs. Carroll)

Others:

Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North — 104 yards (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 95 yards (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

RUSHING TD 

Top Performance: Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 2 TD (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

RECEPTIONS 

Top Performance: Camden Lee, SR, Bishop Heelan — 11 receptions (vs. Sioux City East)

Others:

Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/OM — 8 receptions (vs. Chariton)

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 6 receptions (vs. Carroll)

RECEIVING YARDS 

Top Performance: Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/OM — 252 yards (vs. Chariton)

Others:

Camden Lee, SR, Bishop Heelan —168 yards (vs. Sioux City East)

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 166 yards (vs. Carroll)

Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 121 yards (vs. Carroll)

Nick Puente, SR, Sioux City West — 75 yards (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

RECEIVING TD 

Top Performance: Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/OM — 3 TD (vs. Chariton)

Others:

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 2 TD (vs. Abraham Lincoln)

Camden Lee, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 TD (vs. Sioux City East)

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 2 TD (vs. Carroll)

TACKLES 

Top Performance: Cory Bates, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 13.5 tackles (vs. Lewis Central)

Others:

Cass Camarigg, JR, Sioux City East — 11 tackles (vs. Bishop Heelan)

Estevan Quintana, SR, Sioux City West — 11 tackles (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West — 10.5 tackles (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Jameson Bieker, SO, Harlan — 10.5 tackles (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

Sully Woods, JR, Glenwood — 10.5 tackles (vs. Carroll)

Koby Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan — 10 tackles (vs. Sioux City East)

TFL 

Top Performance: Sully Woods, JR, Glenwood — 4 TFL (vs. Carroll)

Others:

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 3 TFL (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

Kaleb Belt, JR, Sioux City West — 2 TFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Koby Bork, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 TFL (vs. Sioux City East)

Ethan Breyfogle, JR, Sioux City East — 2 TFL (vs. Bishop Heelan)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 TFL (vs. Sioux City East)

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 2 TFL (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 2 TFL (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Dylan Harper, SR, Sioux City East — 2 TFL (vs. Bishop Heelan)

Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TFL (vs. Lewis Central)

Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central — 2 TFL (vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

SACKS

Top Performance: Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West — 2 sacks (vs. Thomas Jefferson)

INT

Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan — 2 INT (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

FG

Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 42 FG (vs. Carroll)

SPECIAL TEAMS TD 

Joey Moser, SO, Harlan — 82 PR (vs. Denison-Schleswig)

Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.