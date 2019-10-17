(KMAland) -- Another Thursday, another WHO IMPRESSED!!! with a look at the top statistical performances from Week 7 in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
IOWA CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
Missing Stats: Glidden-Ralston
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 259 yards
Cory Bantam, SO, Woodbine — 227 yards
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 158 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 3 TD
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 TD
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 458 yards
Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 227 yards
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 220 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 194 yards
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 192 yards
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 138 yards
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 131 yards
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 131 yards
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 117 yards
RJ Hamilton, SR, Moravia — 115 yards
Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 113 yards
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 108 yards
Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 108 yards
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 105 yards
Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 103 yards
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 8 TD
Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 5 TD
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 4 TD
Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 TD
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 3 TD
Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va — 3 TD
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 3 TD
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 3 TD
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 3 TD
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 TD
RJ Hamilton, SR, Moravia — 2 TD
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 2 TD
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 2 TD
Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 10 receptions
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 10 receptions
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 6 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 114 yards
TACKLES (10 or more)
Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton-Essex — 14 tackles
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 13 tackles
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 13 tackles
Jaden Enright, JR, Seymour — 10.5 tackles
Colton Hauschild, SR, Fremont-Mills — 10.5 tackles
Reece Held, SR, Murray — 10.5 tackles
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 10.5 tackles
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 10 tackles
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 4 solo TFL
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 4 solo TFL
John Merritt, SR, Seymour — 2 solo TFL
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 2 solo TFL
Riley Neumann, JR, Ar-We-Va — 2 solo TFL
Ethan Owen, SR, Lamoni — 2 solo TFL
Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 2 solo TFL
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 2 solo TFL
Parker Reed, JR, Lenox — 2 solo TFL
Ryan Rigdon, JR, Moravia — 2 solo TFL
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 solo TFL
Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 2 solo TFL
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
John Merritt, SR, Seymour — 2 solo sacks
Riley Neumann, JR, Ar-We-Va — 2 solo sacks
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 solo sacks
Parker Reed, JR, Lenox — 2 solo sacks
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 solo sacks
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 solo sacks
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 3 INT
Daniel Vanatta, SR, Fremont-Mills — 3 INT
Tucker Hadden, JR, Stanton-Essex — 2 FR
Carter Houser, FR, Seymour — INT, FR
Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 INT
Ethan Marxen, SR, Exira/EHK — INT, FR
Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 FR
DEFENSIVE TD
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — INT, 32 yards
Brad Larson, JR, Lenox — INT, 30 yards
Brad Metz, JR, Southeast Warren — FR, 29 yards
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — INT, 15 yards
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — INT
PAT KICKING (5 or more)
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — 5 PATs
PUNTING (40 yards or more)
Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 52 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 51 yards
Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 50 yards
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 50 yards
Lucas Mitchell, SR, Seymour — 47 yards
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 45 yards
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 45 yards
Reece Held, SR, Murray — 44 yards
Connor Behrends, SO, Sidney — 40 yards
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 40 yards
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — Kick Return, 62 yards
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — Punt Return, 58 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — Kick Return, 54 yards
Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon — Punt Return, 38 yards
IOWA CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 282 yards
Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr — 252 yards
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 246 yards
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 185 yards
Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 184 yards
Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW — 174 yards
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 173 yards
Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley — 168 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 3 TD
Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr — 3 TD
Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 3 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 258 yards
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 231 yards
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 192 yards
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 169 yards
Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 149 yards
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 117 yards
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 103 yards
Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 102 yards
RUSHING TD (3 or more)
Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 5 TD
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 3 TD
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 2 TD
Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW — 2 TD
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 2 TD
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 2 TD
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 2 TD
Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 2 TD
Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 9 receptions
Blake Hall, JR, Underwood — 9 receptions
Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 receptions
Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 6 receptions
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 6 receptions
Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW — 5 receptions
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 5 receptions
Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 180 yards
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 147 yards
Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 118 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Kolben Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 TD
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 2 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 12.5 tackles
Clay Hohertz, SR, Nodaway Valley — 11.5 tackles
Justin McCunn, SR, Red Oak — 11.5 tackles
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 10 tackles
Jaedan Rasmussen, SR, AHSTW — 10 tackles
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Brendan Atkinson, JR, Atlantic — 3 solo TFL
Tegan Carson, SO, Central Decatur — 3 solo TFL
Chris Gardner, JR, Underwood — 3 solo TFL
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 3 solo TFL
Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 2 solo TFL
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 2 solo TFL
Gage Buttler, JR, ACGC — 2 solo TFL
Jonathan Casson, SR, Underwood — 2 solo TFL
Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood — 2 solo TFL
Hayden Goering, JR, Underwood — 2 solo TFL
Caelen Devault, SO, Nodaway Valley — 2 solo TFL
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 2 solo TFL
Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo TFL
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 2 solo TFL
Kaiden Hendricks, JR, Riverside — 2 solo TFL
Keelan Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo TFL
Nate Lucas, SR, Missouri Valley — 2 solo TFL
Tyler Coen, SR, Atlantic — 2 solo TFL
Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo TFL
Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 2 solo TFL
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Drew Brown, SO, Clarinda — 2 INT
Ryadden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 2 INT
Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 2 FR
PAT KICKING (4 or more)
Peyton Stull, SO, Mount Ayr — 5 PATs
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 4 PATs
PUNTING (40 or longer)
Colton Hanlon, SR, Nodaway Valley — 60 yards
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 50 yards
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 46 yards
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 40 yards
Kyndal Kells, SR, Red Oak — 40 yards
FG KICKING
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 31 yards
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 30 yards
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Sid Schaaf, JR, Treynor — Punt Return, 52 yards
IOWA CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central offense
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 284 yards
Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North — 249 yards
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 227 yards
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 215 yards
Jonathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 195 yards
Austin Schubert, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 183 yards
Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars — 179 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 4 TD
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 TD
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 3 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North — 107 yards
Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 102 yards
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars — 11 receptions
Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 7 receptions
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 7 receptions
Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions
Christian Velasquez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 6 receptions
Connor Frame, SO, Harlan — 5 receptions
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 5 receptions
Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 160 yards
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 155 yards
Connor Frame, SO, Harlan — 132 yards
Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars — 102 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 3 TD
Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Carter Arens, JR, Le Mars — 10 tackles
Michael Rizk, SR, Bishop Heelan — 10 tackles
SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Carter Arens, JR, Le Mars — 4 solo TFL
Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan — 4 solo TFL
Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 3 solo TFL
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 2 solo TFL
Michael Fafita, JR, Le Mars — 2 solo TFL
Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo TFL
Logan Jones, SR, Lewis Central — 2 solo TFL
Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo TFL
Brock Smith, SR, Glenwood — 2 solo TFL
Colby Wilmesherr, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo TFL
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo sacks
Colby Wilmesherr, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo sacks
DEFENSIVE TD
Johny Little, SR, Sioux City North — FR, 27 yards
SPECIAL TEAM TD
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 94 yards
PAT KICKING (4 or more)
David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 PATs
Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 4 PATs
FG KICKING
Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 35 yards
PUNTING (40 or more)
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan — 49 yards
Austin McClain, JR, Sioux City North — 44 yards
Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 42 yards
MISSOURI/NEBRASKA LEADERS
Missing Stats: Falls City, Freeman, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mound City, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Jordan Williams, Nebraska City — 263 yards
Eli Waring, Johnson County Central — 223 yards
Jake McEnaney, East Atchison — 156 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Cole Siems, Tri County — 4 TD
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock — 4 TD
Eli Waring, Johnson County Central — 4 TD
Jordan Williams, Nebraska City — 4 TD
Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD
Jake McEnaney, East Atchison — 3 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Karson Oberhauser, North-West Nodaway — 348 yards
Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth — 206 yards
Dalton Luke, Platte Valley — 205 yards
Carson Thomas, North Andrew — 156 yards
Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 152 yards
Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 145 yards
Connor Smith, Johnson-Brock — 139 yards
Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central — 120 yards
Tobius Nixon, Platteview — 113 yards
Braden Johnson, Platteview — 110 yards
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Karson Oberhauser, North-West Nodaway — 7 TD
Dalton Luke, Platte Valley — 5 TD
Alex Rinehart, Worth County — 4 TD
Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 3 TD
Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water — 3 TD
Connor Smith, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD
Carson Thomas, North Andrew — 3 TD
Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TD
Brayden Brincks, North Andrew — 2 TD
Briacin Bywater, East Atchison — 2 TD
Drew Garrison, Tri County — 2 TD
Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water — 2 TD
Tobius Nixon, Platteview — 2 TD
Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth — 2 TD
Cole Siems, Tri County — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Collin Sager, Stanberry — 7 receptions
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City — 5 receptions
Lucas Weise, Tri County — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Uriel Cabrales, Johnson County Central — 145 yards
Collin Sager, Stanberry — 108 yards
Michael Nelson, Nebraska City — 107 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD
Uriel Cabrales, Johnson County Central — 2 TD
Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central — 2 TD
Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TD
Grant Lewandowski, Tri County — 2 TD
Michael Nelson, Nebraska City — 2 TD
Braden Thompson, Nebraska City — 2 TD
Lucas Weise, Tri County — 2 TD
Noah Willey, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Hunter Johnson, Stanberry — 20 tackles
Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 20 tackles
Collin Sager, Stanberry — 20 tackles
Tanner Millikan, Platteview — 18 tackles
Bailey Waltke, Tri County — 15 tackles
Ryan Dixon, Auburn — 13 tackles
Dalton Luke, Platte Valley — 13 tackles
Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock — 13 tackles
Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 12 tackles
Gavin Weichel, Tri County — 12 tackles
Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock — 11 tackles
Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 11 tackles
Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock — 11 tackles
Wyatt Rowell, Auburn — 11 tackles
Colton Wellman, Johnson County Central — 11 tackles
Turner Arban, Auburn — 10 tackles
Brayden Brincks, North Andrew — 10 tackles
McKinley Lillard, North Andrew — 10 tackles
TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 5 TFL
Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 4 TFL
Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth — 4 TFL
Brayden Brincks, North Andrew — 3 TFL
Turner Arban, Auburn — 2 TFL
Brandon Beeson, Tri County — 2 TFL
Hunter Grimes, North Andrew — 2 TFL
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock — 2 TFL
McKinley Lillard, North Andrew — 2 TFL
Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TFL
Trevor McCrary, Platte Valley — 2 TFL
Wyatt Rowell, Auburn — 2 TFL
SACKS (2 or more)
Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 2 sacks
DEFENSIVE TD
Ethan Brown, Johnson-Brock — FR
Noah Willey, Elmwood-Murdock — INT
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Tyler Bix, North-West Nodaway — 2 INT
Braden Johnson, Platteview — 2 INT
Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 2 FR
Zack Smith, Weeping Water — 2 INT
PUNTING (40 yards or more)
Braden Johnson, Platteview — 55 yards
Cole Siems, Tri County — 54 yards
Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 46 yards
Brody Darnell, Auburn — 44 yards
Trey Peshek, Rock Port — 42 yards
SPECIAL TEAM TD
Jaxon Anderson, Worth County — Kick Return
Connor Smith, Johnson-Brock — Kick Return
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.