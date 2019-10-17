WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- Another Thursday, another WHO IMPRESSED!!! with a look at the top statistical performances from Week 7 in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

IOWA CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS

Missing Stats: Glidden-Ralston

PASSING YARDS (150 or more) 

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills — 259 yards

Cory Bantam, SO, Woodbine — 227 yards

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 158 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 3 TD

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 TD

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)  

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 458 yards

Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 227 yards

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 220 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 194 yards 

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 192 yards

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 138 yards

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 131 yards

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 131 yards 

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 117 yards

RJ Hamilton, SR, Moravia — 115 yards

Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 113 yards 

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 108 yards

Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 108 yards

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 105 yards 

Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 103 yards

RUSHING TD (2 or more) 

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 8 TD

Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 5 TD

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK — 4 TD

Peyton Clipperton, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3 TD

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 3 TD

Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va — 3 TD

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox — 3 TD

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 3 TD

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 3 TD

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 3 TD

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 TD

RJ Hamilton, SR, Moravia — 2 TD

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 2 TD

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 2 TD

Cade Ticknor, SO, CAM — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Mason Crouse, FR, East Mills — 10 receptions

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 10 receptions 

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 6 receptions 

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more) 

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 114 yards 

TACKLES (10 or more)  

Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton-Essex — 14 tackles 

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 13 tackles 

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 13 tackles 

Jaden Enright, JR, Seymour — 10.5 tackles 

Colton Hauschild, SR, Fremont-Mills — 10.5 tackles 

Reece Held, SR, Murray — 10.5 tackles 

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 10.5 tackles 

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 10 tackles 

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)  

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 4 solo TFL

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 4 solo TFL

John Merritt, SR, Seymour — 2 solo TFL

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 2 solo TFL

Riley Neumann, JR, Ar-We-Va — 2 solo TFL

Ethan Owen, SR, Lamoni — 2 solo TFL

Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 2 solo TFL

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 2 solo TFL

Parker Reed, JR, Lenox — 2 solo TFL

Ryan Rigdon, JR, Moravia — 2 solo TFL

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 solo TFL

Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 2 solo TFL

SOLO SACKS (2 or more) 

John Merritt, SR, Seymour — 2 solo sacks

Riley Neumann, JR, Ar-We-Va — 2 solo sacks

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 solo sacks

Parker Reed, JR, Lenox — 2 solo sacks

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 2 solo sacks 

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 2 solo sacks

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 3 INT

Daniel Vanatta, SR, Fremont-Mills — 3 INT

Tucker Hadden, JR, Stanton-Essex — 2 FR

Carter Houser, FR, Seymour — INT, FR

Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 INT

Ethan Marxen, SR, Exira/EHK — INT, FR

Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 FR

DEFENSIVE TD 

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — INT, 32 yards

Brad Larson, JR, Lenox — INT, 30 yards

Brad Metz, JR, Southeast Warren — FR, 29 yards

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — INT, 15 yards

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — INT

PAT KICKING (5 or more) 

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — 5 PATs

PUNTING (40 yards or more)  

Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 52 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 51 yards 

Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 50 yards 

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 50 yards

Lucas Mitchell, SR, Seymour — 47 yards

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 45 yards

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — 45 yards

Reece Held, SR, Murray — 44 yards

Connor Behrends, SO, Sidney — 40 yards

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars — 40 yards

SPECIAL TEAMS TD  

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills — Kick Return, 62 yards

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — Punt Return, 58 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — Kick Return, 54 yards

Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon — Punt Return, 38 yards 

IOWA CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Kuemper Catholic, St. Albert 

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)  

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 282 yards

Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr — 252 yards

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 246 yards

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 185 yards

Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 184 yards

Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW — 174 yards

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 173 yards

Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley — 168 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more)  

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 3 TD

Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr — 3 TD

Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 3 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)  

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 258 yards

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 231 yards

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 192 yards

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 169 yards

Jackson Woltmann, SR, AHSTW — 149 yards

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 117 yards

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 103 yards

Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 102 yards

RUSHING TD (3 or more) 

Gavin Cornelison, SO, ACGC — 5 TD

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 3 TD

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 2 TD

Blake Holst, JR, AHSTW — 2 TD

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 2 TD

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur — 2 TD

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 2 TD

Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur — 2 TD

Payton Weehler, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more) 

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 9 receptions

Blake Hall, JR, Underwood — 9 receptions

Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 receptions

Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 6 receptions

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 6 receptions

Joey Goins, SR, AHSTW — 5 receptions 

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center — 5 receptions 

Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur — 5 receptions 

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 5 receptions 

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Dawson Frost, SR, Mount Ayr — 180 yards

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 147 yards

Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 118 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Kolben Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 TD

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 2 TD

TACKLES (10 or more)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 12.5 tackles

Clay Hohertz, SR, Nodaway Valley — 11.5 tackles 

Justin McCunn, SR, Red Oak — 11.5 tackles

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 10 tackles

Jaedan Rasmussen, SR, AHSTW — 10 tackles

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more) 

Brendan Atkinson, JR, Atlantic — 3 solo TFL

Tegan Carson, SO, Central Decatur — 3 solo TFL

Chris Gardner, JR, Underwood — 3 solo TFL

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 3 solo TFL

Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 2 solo TFL

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 2 solo TFL

Gage Buttler, JR, ACGC — 2 solo TFL

Jonathan Casson, SR, Underwood — 2 solo TFL

Bryce Clawson, SR, Underwood — 2 solo TFL

Hayden Goering, JR, Underwood — 2 solo TFL

Caelen Devault, SO, Nodaway Valley — 2 solo TFL

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 2 solo TFL

Isaac Grose, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo TFL

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 2 solo TFL

Kaiden Hendricks, JR, Riverside — 2 solo TFL

Keelan Klommhaus, SR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo TFL

Nate Lucas, SR, Missouri Valley — 2 solo TFL

Tyler Coen, SR, Atlantic — 2 solo TFL

Seth Shelman, JR, Mount Ayr — 2 solo TFL

Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 2 solo TFL

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS  

Drew Brown, SO, Clarinda — 2 INT

Ryadden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 2 INT

Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 2 FR

PAT KICKING (4 or more) 

Peyton Stull, SO, Mount Ayr — 5 PATs

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 4 PATs

PUNTING (40 or longer) 

Colton Hanlon, SR, Nodaway Valley — 60 yards

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 50 yards

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW — 46 yards

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 40 yards

Kyndal Kells, SR, Red Oak — 40 yards

FG KICKING  

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 31 yards

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 30 yards

SPECIAL TEAMS TD

Sid Schaaf, JR, Treynor — Punt Return, 52 yards

IOWA CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central offense

PASSING YARDS (150 or more) 

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 284 yards

Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North — 249 yards

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 227 yards

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 215 yards

Jonathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 195 yards

Austin Schubert, SO, Thomas Jefferson — 183 yards

Tate Westhoff, SR, Le Mars — 179 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 4 TD

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 TD

RUSHING TD (2 or more)

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/O-M — 3 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)  

Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North — 107 yards

Rylan Luther, SR, Creston/O-M — 102 yards

RECEPTIONS (5 or more) 

Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars — 11 receptions

Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 7 receptions

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 7 receptions

Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 6 receptions

Christian Velasquez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 6 receptions

Connor Frame, SO, Harlan — 5 receptions 

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 5 receptions

Anthony Lamoureux, SR, Le Mars — 5 receptions 

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — 160 yards

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 155 yards

Connor Frame, SO, Harlan — 132 yards

Aisea Toki, SR, Le Mars — 102 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 3 TD

Jacob Imming, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD

TACKLES (10 or more)  

Carter Arens, JR, Le Mars — 10 tackles

Michael Rizk, SR, Bishop Heelan — 10 tackles 

SOLO TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more) 

Carter Arens, JR, Le Mars — 4 solo TFL

Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan — 4 solo TFL

Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 3 solo TFL

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 2 solo TFL

Michael Fafita, JR, Le Mars — 2 solo TFL

Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo TFL

Logan Jones, SR, Lewis Central — 2 solo TFL

Spencer Kleene, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo TFL

Brock Smith, SR, Glenwood — 2 solo TFL

Colby Wilmesherr, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo TFL

SOLO SACKS (2 or more)

Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo sacks

Colby Wilmesherr, SR, Bishop Heelan — 2 solo sacks

DEFENSIVE TD

Johny Little, SR, Sioux City North — FR, 27 yards

SPECIAL TEAM TD 

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood — 94 yards

PAT KICKING (4 or more)  

David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 PATs

Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 4 PATs

FG KICKING 

Brock Sell, SO, Glenwood — 35 yards

PUNTING (40 or more)

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan — 49 yards

Austin McClain, JR, Sioux City North — 44 yards

Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 42 yards

MISSOURI/NEBRASKA LEADERS

Missing Stats: Falls City, Freeman, Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mound City, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse 

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)  

Jordan Williams, Nebraska City — 263 yards

Eli Waring, Johnson County Central — 223 yards

Jake McEnaney, East Atchison — 156 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more)  

Cole Siems, Tri County — 4 TD

Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock — 4 TD

Eli Waring, Johnson County Central — 4 TD

Jordan Williams, Nebraska City — 4 TD

Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD

Jake McEnaney, East Atchison — 3 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)

Karson Oberhauser, North-West Nodaway — 348 yards

Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth — 206 yards 

Dalton Luke, Platte Valley — 205 yards

Carson Thomas, North Andrew — 156 yards

Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 152 yards

Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 145 yards 

Connor Smith, Johnson-Brock — 139 yards

Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central — 120 yards

Tobius Nixon, Platteview — 113 yards

Braden Johnson, Platteview — 110 yards 

RUSHING TD (2 or more)

Karson Oberhauser, North-West Nodaway — 7 TD

Dalton Luke, Platte Valley — 5 TD

Alex Rinehart, Worth County — 4 TD

Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 3 TD

Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water — 3 TD

Connor Smith, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD

Carson Thomas, North Andrew — 3 TD

Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TD

Brayden Brincks, North Andrew — 2 TD

Briacin Bywater, East Atchison — 2 TD

Drew Garrison, Tri County — 2 TD

Hunter Mortimer, Weeping Water — 2 TD

Tobius Nixon, Platteview — 2 TD

Connor Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth — 2 TD

Cole Siems, Tri County — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more)

Collin Sager, Stanberry — 7 receptions

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City — 5 receptions 

Lucas Weise, Tri County — 5 receptions 

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more) 

Uriel Cabrales, Johnson County Central — 145 yards

Collin Sager, Stanberry — 108 yards

Michael Nelson, Nebraska City — 107 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD

Uriel Cabrales, Johnson County Central — 2 TD

Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central — 2 TD

Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TD

Grant Lewandowski, Tri County — 2 TD

Michael Nelson, Nebraska City — 2 TD

Braden Thompson, Nebraska City — 2 TD

Lucas Weise, Tri County — 2 TD

Noah Willey, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TD

TACKLES (10 or more)  

Hunter Johnson, Stanberry — 20 tackles

Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 20 tackles

Collin Sager, Stanberry — 20 tackles

Tanner Millikan, Platteview — 18 tackles 

Bailey Waltke, Tri County — 15 tackles

Ryan Dixon, Auburn — 13 tackles

Dalton Luke, Platte Valley — 13 tackles

Drake Spohr, Elmwood-Murdock — 13 tackles

Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 12 tackles

Gavin Weichel, Tri County — 12 tackles

Noah Arent, Elmwood-Murdock — 11 tackles

Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 11 tackles 

Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock — 11 tackles 

Wyatt Rowell, Auburn — 11 tackles

Colton Wellman, Johnson County Central — 11 tackles

Turner Arban, Auburn — 10 tackles

Brayden Brincks, North Andrew — 10 tackles

McKinley Lillard, North Andrew — 10 tackles 

TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more) 

Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 5 TFL

Jared Drake, Elmwood-Murdock — 4 TFL

Andrew Rathman, Plattsmouth — 4 TFL

Brayden Brincks, North Andrew — 3 TFL

Turner Arban, Auburn — 2 TFL

Brandon Beeson, Tri County — 2 TFL

Hunter Grimes, North Andrew — 2 TFL

Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock — 2 TFL

McKinley Lillard, North Andrew — 2 TFL

Tyler Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock — 2 TFL

Trevor McCrary, Platte Valley — 2 TFL

Wyatt Rowell, Auburn — 2 TFL

SACKS (2 or more) 

Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 2 sacks

DEFENSIVE TD 

Ethan Brown, Johnson-Brock — FR

Noah Willey, Elmwood-Murdock — INT

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Tyler Bix, North-West Nodaway — 2 INT

Braden Johnson, Platteview — 2 INT

Clayton Linville, North Andrew — 2 FR

Zack Smith, Weeping Water — 2 INT

PUNTING (40 yards or more)

Braden Johnson, Platteview — 55 yards 

Cole Siems, Tri County — 54 yards 

Jaden Baker, North Andrew — 46 yards 

Brody Darnell, Auburn — 44 yards

Trey Peshek, Rock Port — 42 yards 

SPECIAL TEAM TD 

Jaxon Anderson, Worth County — Kick Return

Connor Smith, Johnson-Brock — Kick Return

