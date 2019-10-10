WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- Back on a Thursday with a WHO IMPRESSED!!! list from last Friday's high school football action. Here's your weekly look at the top statistical performances in KMAland Iowa's 8-man and 11-man and KMAland Missouri and Nebraska.

CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS

Passing Yards (150 or more)  

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 416 yards

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 198 yards

Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 189 yards

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 186 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more) 

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 10 TD

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 3 TD

Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 TD

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – 3 TD

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni – 3 TD

Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 336 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 267 yards

Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – 170 yards

Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 164 yards

Lane Mueller, JR, Griswold – 164 yards

Cale Swain, FR, Griswold – 159 yards

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 154 yards

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 145 yards

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren – 137 yards

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK – 136 yards

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 133 yards

Grant Gilgen, JR, West Harrison – 113 yards

Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney – 108 yards

Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni – 107 yards

Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon – 106 yards

Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox – 103 yards

Anthony Smith, JR, East Union – 102 yards

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 100 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 6 TD

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 5 TD

Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 4 TD

Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK – 4 TD

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 9 receptions

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 7 receptions

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 7 receptions

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex – 7 receptions

Noah Wells, SR, Seymour – 6 receptions

Gabe Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 5 receptions

Caden Henderson, SR, Stanton-Essex – 5 receptions

Eli Morris, JR, Bedford – 5 receptions

Kael Seales, JR, East Union – 5 receptions

Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 119 yards

Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 104 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)  

Gabe Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 TD

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex – 3 TD

Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 TD

Caden Henderson, SR, Stanton-Essex – 2 TD

Easton Hultman, SR, Stanton-Essex – 2 TD

Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford – 2 TD

Jace Rodecker, JR, Murray – 2 TD

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM – 2 TD

Total Tackles (10 or more)   

Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton-Essex – 21.5 tackles

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 17.5 tackles

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 15 tackles

Chance Lecy, JR, Murray – 14.5 tackles

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 14 tackles

Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars – 13.5 tackles

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 13 tackles

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 13 tackles

RJ Hamilton, SR, Moravia – 11.5 tackles

J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren – 11.5 tackles

Sage Evans, FR, West Harrison – 11 tackles

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 11 tackles

Tucker Hadden, JR, Stanton-Essex – 10.5 tackles

Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford – 10.5 tackles

Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – 10 tackles

Solo TFLs (2 or more)

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 5 solo TFL

Ethan Fast, SR, CAM – 4 solo TFL

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 4 solo TFL

Rilee Werner, SR, Murray – 4 solo TFL

Tucker Hadden, JR, Stanton-Essex – 3 solo TFL

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 3 solo TFL

Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton-Essex – 3 solo TFL

Jace Rodecker, JR, Murray – 3 solo TFL

Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills – 3 solo TFL

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 2 solo TFL

Blaine Dudley, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo TFL

Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon – 2 solo TFL

Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo TFL

Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo TFL

Colby Rich, SO, CAM – 2 solo TFL

Kael Seales, JR, East Union – 2 solo TFL

Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon – 2 solo TFL

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM – 2 solo TFL

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 2 solo TFL

Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 2 solo TFL

Solo Sacks (2 or more)

Ethan Fast, SR, CAM – 4 solo sacks

Colby Rich, SO, CAM – 2 solo sacks

Kael Seales, JR, CAM – 2 solo sacks

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM – 2 solo sacks

Defensive TD  

Jose Adkins, FR, Mormon Trail – INT, 41 yards

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – INT, 20 yards

Multiple Turnovers   

Zack Belden, FR, Murray – 2 INT

Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston – INT, FR

Javin Evans, SO, Lamoni – 2 INT

Brydon Huntley, SO, Sidney – 2 INT

Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM – INT, FR

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – INT, FR

Anthony Smith, JR, East Union – 2 INT

Kaleb Templeton, SO, Moravia – INT, FR

Punting (Long of 40 or more yards)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 61 yards

Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK – 57 yards

Rilee Werner, SR, Murray – 56 yards

Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail – 50 yards

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren – 46 yards

Colby Rich, SO, CAM – 46 yards

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 45 yards

Brydon Huntley, SO, Sidney – 44 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 43 yards

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine – 43 yards

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley – 42 yards

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 41 yards

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni – 40 yards

Special Teams Touchdowns  

Harrison Sellars, JR, Lamoni – Kick Return, 75 yards

Levi Messmaker, JR, Twin Cedars – Kick Return, 74 yards

Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – Kick Return, 71 yards

Talon Reidel, SR, Bedford – Kick Return, 67 yards

Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – Kick Return, 57 yards

Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – Punt Return, 50 yards

Zack Belden, FR, Murray – Punt Return, 41 yards

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM – Punt Return, 41 yards

CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Passing Yards (150 or more)

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center – 501 yards

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 275 yards

Cole Collison, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 250 yards

Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 242 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center – 6 TD

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur – 330 yards

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 186 yards

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley – 185 yards

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside – 161 yards

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 149 yards

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside – 114 yards

Morgan Cotten, SO, Shenandoah – 109 yards

Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 101 yards

Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah  -- 100 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur – 6 TD

Receptions (5 or more)

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center – 9 receptions

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 8 receptions

Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 7 receptions

Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley – 6 receptions

Kyle Berg, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 5 receptions

Morgan Cotten, SO, Shenandoah – 5 receptions

Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 5 receptions

Carter Maynes, SR, Red Oak – 5 receptions

Hunter Ward, SR, Tri-Center – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 177 yards

Kyle Berg, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 163 yards

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center – 158 yards

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 123 yards

Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 105 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center – 3 TD

Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 2 TD

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)

Michael Shiffer, SR, AHSTW – 13.5 tackles

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood -- 13.5 tackles

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning – 12 tackles

Connor Stoelk, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 11 tackles

Tallen Myers, JR, Southwest Valley – 10 tackles

Solo TFL (2 or more)  

Adam Ayase, SO, Nodaway Valley – 3 solo TFL

Colton Barnes, SO, Central Decatur – 3 solo TFL

Croix Brink, SR, Tri-Center – 3 solo TFL

Owen Osbahr, JR, Tri-Center – 3 solo TFL

Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur – 3 solo TFL

Conner Birt, SR, Shenandoah – 2 solo TFL

Tegan Carson, SO, Central Decatur – 2 solo TFL

Brock Fox, SR, Treynor – 2 solo TFL

AJ Herold, SR, Shenandoah – 2 solo TFL

Jackson Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning – 2 solo TFL

Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor – 2 solo TFL

Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW – 2 solo TFL

Cale Roller, SR, Atlantic – 2 solo TFL

Solo Sacks (2 or more)

Adam Ayase, SO, Nodaway Valley – 2 solo sacks

Jackson Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning – 2 solo sacks

Defensive Touchdowns

Bennett Gronstall, JR, St. Albert – INT, 24 yards

Multiple Turnovers

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor – 2 INT, FR

PAT Kicking (5 or more)

Gaven Heimm, SR, Tri-Center – 8 PATs

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah – 6 PATs

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 5 PATs

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning – 5 PATs

FG Kicking  

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor – 32 yards

Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW – 27 yards

Eli Ryun, JR, Riverside – 23 yards

Punting (Long of 40 yards or more)

Cole Collison, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 59 yards

Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert – 51 yards

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside – 50 yards

Will Halverson, SR, Treynor – 45 yards

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 40 yards

Special Teams Touchdown

Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert – Punt Return, 60 yards

Nate Lucas, SR, Missouri Valley – Punt Return, 11 yards

CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS

Missing Stats: Sioux City North defense

Passing Yards (150 or more)  

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 323 yards

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 317 yards

Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 257 yards

Lennx Brown, JR, Abraham Lincoln – 238 yards

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 184 yards

Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City  North – 161 yards

Kaige Kellen, SR, Sioux City East – 158 yards

Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Brady Miller, SR, Lewis Central – 162 yards

Taejon Jones, SO, Sioux City East – 126 yards

Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North – 123 yards

Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan – 105 yards

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 102 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)

Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 8 receptions

Chase Riche, JR, Abraham Lincoln – 8 receptions

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North – 7 receptions

Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 7 receptions

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions

Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood – 5 receptions

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5 receptions

Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 or more)

Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 181 yards

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North – 134 yards

Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 133 yards

John Palmer, SR, Glenwood – 128 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Brance Baker, JR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 2 TD

Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood – 2 TD

Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 2 TD

Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 TD

Gabe Wagner, SR, Sioux City East – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 10.5 tackles

Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 10.5 tackles

Adrian Silva, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 10.5 tackles

Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)

Adrian Silva, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 5 solo TFL

Cole Mayberry, SR, Glenwood – 4 solo TFL

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 3 solo TFL

Blake Liebe, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3 solo TFL

Brock Smith, SR, Glenwood – 3 solo TFL

Ethan Breyfogle, JR, Sioux City East – 2 solo TFL

Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central – 2 solo TFL

Joseph Fah, SO, Harlan – 2 solo TFL

Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 2 solo TFL

Steven Huscher, SR, Sioux City East – 2 solo TFL

Jake Lear, SR, Lewis Central – 2 solo TFL

Chandler Leinen, JR, Harlan – 2 solo TFL

Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo TFL

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 2 solo TFL

Solo Sacks (2 or more)

Blake Liebe, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo sacks

Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo sacks

Defensive Touchdowns 

Hunter Jones, JR, Thomas Jefferson – FR, 95 yards

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West – FR, 50 yards

Gabe Wagner, SR, Sioux City East – INT, 43 yards

Reese Schlotfeld, SO, Thomas Jefferson – INT, 41 yards

Multiple Turnovers

Hunter Jones, JR, Thomas Jefferson – 2 FR

Reese Schlotfeld, SO, Thomas Jefferson – 2 INT

PAT Kicking (5 or more)

David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5 PATs

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East – 5 PATs

FG Kicking

David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 21 yards

Punting (Long of 40 yards or more)

Kaleb Johnson, JR, Sioux City West – 51 y ards

Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood – 45 yards

Austin McClain, JR, Sioux City North – 44 yards

Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig – 44 yards

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 43 yards

Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41 yards

Special Teams Touchdowns

Keavian Hayes, FR, Sioux City West – Kick Return, 98 yards

MISSOURI LEADERS

Missing Stats: Mound City

Passing Yards (150 or more)

Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison – 202 yards

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 161 yards

Passing Touchdowns (2 or more)

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 4 TD

Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 3 TD

Rushing Yards (100 or more)

Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port – 180 yards

Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 133 yards

Karson Oberhauser, JR, North-West Nodaway – 112 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port – 3 TD

Alex Rinehart, SO, Worth County – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)

Gus Hurst, SR, East Atchison – 9 receptions

Receiving Yards (100 yards or more)

Gus Hurst, SR, East Atchison – 150 yards

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Gus Hurst, SR, East Atchison – 2 TD

Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew – 2 TD

Dylan Schuetz, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)

Hunter Johnson, SR, Stanberry – 18 tackles

Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison – 16 tackles

Jackson Runde, SO, Worth County – 15 tackles

Collin Sager, JR, Stanberry – 15 tackles

Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 11 tackles

Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew – 11 tackles

Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 10 tackles

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 10 tackles

Tackles for Loss (2 or more)

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 4.0 TFL

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 4.0 TFL

Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 3.0 TFL

James Graham, SO, North-West Nodaway – 3.0 TFL

Willy Cordell, SO, North-West Nodaway – 2.0 TFL

Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL

Vincent Holtman, JR, Platte Valley – 2.0 TFL

Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL

Sacks (2 or more)  

Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County – 4.0 sacks

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 3.0 sacks

Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 2.0 sacks

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 2.0 sacks

Micah Makings, FR, Rock Port – 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers Forced

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 2 INT

McKinley Lillard, SR, North Andrew – 2 FR

Defensive Touchdowns

Cayden Criger, JR, Rock Port – INT

Dylan Schuetz, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – INT

Punting (Long of 40 yards or more)

Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County – 64 yards

Trey Peshek, JR, Rock Port – 43 yards

NEBRASKA LEADERS

Passing Yards (200 or more)

Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 202 yards

Rushing Yards (100 or more)  

Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 254 yards

Nolan Blevins, JR, Weeping Water – 179 yards

Ryan Dixon, SO, Auburn – 136 yards

Connor Pohlmeier, SR, Plattsmouth – 107 yards

Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 105 yards

Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)

Nolan Blevins, JR, Weeping Water – 3 TD

Receptions (5 or more)

Adam Eggert, JR, Plattsmouth – 7 receptions

Connor Clark, JR, Auburn – 5 receptions

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 5 receptions

Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)

Noah Willey, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 2 TD

Tackles (10 or more)  

Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 20 tackles

Tanner Millikan, SR, Platteview – 17 tackles

Samuel Behrends, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 15 tackles

Cam Binder, JR, Auburn – 15 tackles

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 14 tackles

Carson Vonrentzel, JR, Elmwood-Murdock – 14 tackles

James Eickhoff, SR, Falls City – 12 tackles

Tyler Marlatt, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 12 tackles

Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock – 11 tackles

Noah Willey, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 11 tackles

Marcus Cave, SR, Weeping Water – 10 tackles

Hunter Mortimer, SO, Weeping Water – 10 tackles

Tackles for loss (2 or more)

Trey McAfee, SR, Falls City – 4.0 TFL

Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 3.0 TFL

Blake Allen, FR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL

Turner Arban, JR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL

Samuel Behrends, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 2.0 TFL

Cam Binder, JR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL

Tyler Marlatt, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 2.0 TFL

Christian Meneses, SO, Plattsmouth – 2.0 TFL

Jaden Nolte, SO, Falls City – 2.0 TFL

Braden Thompson, SO, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFL

Sacks (2 or more)

Oscar Hinton, SR, Plattsmouth – 2.0 sacks

Christian Meneses, SO, Plattsmouth – 2.0 sacks

Defensive Touchdowns

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – INT

Punting (Long of 40 or more)

Blake Allen, FR, Auburn – 47 yards

Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth – 42 yards

Brandon Seibolt, SR, Tri County – 42 yards

Braden Johnson, SR, Platteview – 40 yards

FG Kicking

Oscar Hinton, SR, Plattsmouth – 24 yards

Special Teams Touchdowns

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – Punt Return, 60 yards

