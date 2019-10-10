(KMAland) -- Back on a Thursday with a WHO IMPRESSED!!! list from last Friday's high school football action. Here's your weekly look at the top statistical performances in KMAland Iowa's 8-man and 11-man and KMAland Missouri and Nebraska.
CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 416 yards
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine – 198 yards
Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 189 yards
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 186 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 10 TD
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 3 TD
Steven Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 TD
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – 3 TD
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni – 3 TD
Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 336 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 267 yards
Cooper Nally, SR, Bedford – 170 yards
Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 164 yards
Lane Mueller, JR, Griswold – 164 yards
Cale Swain, FR, Griswold – 159 yards
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 154 yards
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 145 yards
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren – 137 yards
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK – 136 yards
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 133 yards
Grant Gilgen, JR, West Harrison – 113 yards
Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney – 108 yards
Xander Reed, JR, Lamoni – 107 yards
Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon – 106 yards
Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox – 103 yards
Anthony Smith, JR, East Union – 102 yards
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 100 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 6 TD
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 5 TD
Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 4 TD
Creighton Nelson, SR, Exira/EHK – 4 TD
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 9 receptions
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 7 receptions
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine – 7 receptions
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex – 7 receptions
Noah Wells, SR, Seymour – 6 receptions
Gabe Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 5 receptions
Caden Henderson, SR, Stanton-Essex – 5 receptions
Eli Morris, JR, Bedford – 5 receptions
Kael Seales, JR, East Union – 5 receptions
Brennan Sefrit, SR, Bedford – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 119 yards
Brigham Daniel, JR, Glidden-Ralston – 104 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Gabe Enfield, JR, Melcher-Dallas – 3 TD
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex – 3 TD
Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston – 2 TD
Caden Henderson, SR, Stanton-Essex – 2 TD
Easton Hultman, SR, Stanton-Essex – 2 TD
Jordan Perkins, SR, Bedford – 2 TD
Jace Rodecker, JR, Murray – 2 TD
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM – 2 TD
Total Tackles (10 or more)
Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton-Essex – 21.5 tackles
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 17.5 tackles
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 15 tackles
Chance Lecy, JR, Murray – 14.5 tackles
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 14 tackles
Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars – 13.5 tackles
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 13 tackles
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 13 tackles
RJ Hamilton, SR, Moravia – 11.5 tackles
J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren – 11.5 tackles
Sage Evans, FR, West Harrison – 11 tackles
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 11 tackles
Tucker Hadden, JR, Stanton-Essex – 10.5 tackles
Dylan Swaney, JR, Bedford – 10.5 tackles
Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – 10 tackles
Solo TFLs (2 or more)
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – 5 solo TFL
Ethan Fast, SR, CAM – 4 solo TFL
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 4 solo TFL
Rilee Werner, SR, Murray – 4 solo TFL
Tucker Hadden, JR, Stanton-Essex – 3 solo TFL
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine – 3 solo TFL
Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton-Essex – 3 solo TFL
Jace Rodecker, JR, Murray – 3 solo TFL
Nolan Smiley, JR, East Mills – 3 solo TFL
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex – 2 solo TFL
Blaine Dudley, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo TFL
Ethan Klocke, JR, Audubon – 2 solo TFL
Kale Pevestorf, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo TFL
Josh Ramirez, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard – 2 solo TFL
Colby Rich, SO, CAM – 2 solo TFL
Kael Seales, JR, East Union – 2 solo TFL
Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon – 2 solo TFL
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM – 2 solo TFL
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 2 solo TFL
Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 2 solo TFL
Solo Sacks (2 or more)
Ethan Fast, SR, CAM – 4 solo sacks
Colby Rich, SO, CAM – 2 solo sacks
Kael Seales, JR, CAM – 2 solo sacks
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM – 2 solo sacks
Defensive TD
Jose Adkins, FR, Mormon Trail – INT, 41 yards
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills – INT, 20 yards
Multiple Turnovers
Zack Belden, FR, Murray – 2 INT
Nathan Brant, SR, Glidden-Ralston – INT, FR
Javin Evans, SO, Lamoni – 2 INT
Brydon Huntley, SO, Sidney – 2 INT
Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM – INT, FR
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas – INT, FR
Anthony Smith, JR, East Union – 2 INT
Kaleb Templeton, SO, Moravia – INT, FR
Punting (Long of 40 or more yards)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 61 yards
Tyler Petersen, JR, Exira/EHK – 57 yards
Rilee Werner, SR, Murray – 56 yards
Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail – 50 yards
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren – 46 yards
Colby Rich, SO, CAM – 46 yards
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 45 yards
Brydon Huntley, SO, Sidney – 44 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia – 43 yards
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine – 43 yards
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley – 42 yards
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 41 yards
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni – 40 yards
Special Teams Touchdowns
Harrison Sellars, JR, Lamoni – Kick Return, 75 yards
Levi Messmaker, JR, Twin Cedars – Kick Return, 74 yards
Davis McGrew, FR, East Mills – Kick Return, 71 yards
Talon Reidel, SR, Bedford – Kick Return, 67 yards
Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – Kick Return, 57 yards
Grant Borkowski, SR, Glidden-Ralston – Punt Return, 50 yards
Zack Belden, FR, Murray – Punt Return, 41 yards
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM – Punt Return, 41 yards
CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center – 501 yards
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 275 yards
Cole Collison, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 250 yards
Jack Franey, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 242 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center – 6 TD
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur – 330 yards
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic – 186 yards
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley – 185 yards
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside – 161 yards
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 149 yards
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside – 114 yards
Morgan Cotten, SO, Shenandoah – 109 yards
Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 101 yards
Kyle Cerven, SR, Shenandoah -- 100 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur – 6 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center – 9 receptions
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 8 receptions
Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 7 receptions
Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley – 6 receptions
Kyle Berg, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 5 receptions
Morgan Cotten, SO, Shenandoah – 5 receptions
Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 5 receptions
Carter Maynes, SR, Red Oak – 5 receptions
Hunter Ward, SR, Tri-Center – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 177 yards
Kyle Berg, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 163 yards
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center – 158 yards
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 123 yards
Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 105 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center – 3 TD
Gaven Heim, SR, Tri-Center – 2 TD
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Michael Shiffer, SR, AHSTW – 13.5 tackles
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood -- 13.5 tackles
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning – 12 tackles
Connor Stoelk, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 11 tackles
Tallen Myers, JR, Southwest Valley – 10 tackles
Solo TFL (2 or more)
Adam Ayase, SO, Nodaway Valley – 3 solo TFL
Colton Barnes, SO, Central Decatur – 3 solo TFL
Croix Brink, SR, Tri-Center – 3 solo TFL
Owen Osbahr, JR, Tri-Center – 3 solo TFL
Dakota Reed, SR, Central Decatur – 3 solo TFL
Conner Birt, SR, Shenandoah – 2 solo TFL
Tegan Carson, SO, Central Decatur – 2 solo TFL
Brock Fox, SR, Treynor – 2 solo TFL
AJ Herold, SR, Shenandoah – 2 solo TFL
Jackson Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning – 2 solo TFL
Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor – 2 solo TFL
Denver Pauley, SO, AHSTW – 2 solo TFL
Cale Roller, SR, Atlantic – 2 solo TFL
Solo Sacks (2 or more)
Adam Ayase, SO, Nodaway Valley – 2 solo sacks
Jackson Johnson, SR, IKM-Manning – 2 solo sacks
Defensive Touchdowns
Bennett Gronstall, JR, St. Albert – INT, 24 yards
Multiple Turnovers
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor – 2 INT, FR
PAT Kicking (5 or more)
Gaven Heimm, SR, Tri-Center – 8 PATs
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah – 6 PATs
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 5 PATs
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning – 5 PATs
FG Kicking
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor – 32 yards
Raydden Grobe, SO, AHSTW – 27 yards
Eli Ryun, JR, Riverside – 23 yards
Punting (Long of 40 yards or more)
Cole Collison, SR, Kuemper Catholic – 59 yards
Jeff Miller, JR, St. Albert – 51 yards
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside – 50 yards
Will Halverson, SR, Treynor – 45 yards
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 40 yards
Special Teams Touchdown
Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert – Punt Return, 60 yards
Nate Lucas, SR, Missouri Valley – Punt Return, 11 yards
CLASS 3A/4A LEADERS
Missing Stats: Sioux City North defense
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 323 yards
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 317 yards
Eli Loudon, SR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 257 yards
Lennx Brown, JR, Abraham Lincoln – 238 yards
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan – 184 yards
Gavin Hauge, JR, Sioux City North – 161 yards
Kaige Kellen, SR, Sioux City East – 158 yards
Passing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Brady Miller, SR, Lewis Central – 162 yards
Taejon Jones, SO, Sioux City East – 126 yards
Brady Wavrunek, FR, Sioux City North – 123 yards
Brenden Bartley, JR, Harlan – 105 yards
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 102 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Jorma Schwedler, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 8 receptions
Chase Riche, JR, Abraham Lincoln – 8 receptions
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North – 7 receptions
Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 7 receptions
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood – 6 receptions
Silas Bales, JR, Glenwood – 5 receptions
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5 receptions
Cael Kralik, JR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 or more)
Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 181 yards
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North – 134 yards
Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 133 yards
John Palmer, SR, Glenwood – 128 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Brance Baker, JR, Creston/Orient-Macksburg – 2 TD
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood – 2 TD
Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln – 2 TD
Carter Schumacher, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 TD
Gabe Wagner, SR, Sioux City East – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 10.5 tackles
Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 10.5 tackles
Adrian Silva, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 10.5 tackles
Solo Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
Adrian Silva, SR, Thomas Jefferson – 5 solo TFL
Cole Mayberry, SR, Glenwood – 4 solo TFL
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 3 solo TFL
Blake Liebe, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 3 solo TFL
Brock Smith, SR, Glenwood – 3 solo TFL
Ethan Breyfogle, JR, Sioux City East – 2 solo TFL
Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central – 2 solo TFL
Joseph Fah, SO, Harlan – 2 solo TFL
Cole Hogue, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 2 solo TFL
Steven Huscher, SR, Sioux City East – 2 solo TFL
Jake Lear, SR, Lewis Central – 2 solo TFL
Chandler Leinen, JR, Harlan – 2 solo TFL
Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo TFL
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig – 2 solo TFL
Solo Sacks (2 or more)
Blake Liebe, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo sacks
Wade Phair, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2 solo sacks
Defensive Touchdowns
Hunter Jones, JR, Thomas Jefferson – FR, 95 yards
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West – FR, 50 yards
Gabe Wagner, SR, Sioux City East – INT, 43 yards
Reese Schlotfeld, SO, Thomas Jefferson – INT, 41 yards
Multiple Turnovers
Hunter Jones, JR, Thomas Jefferson – 2 FR
Reese Schlotfeld, SO, Thomas Jefferson – 2 INT
PAT Kicking (5 or more)
David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 5 PATs
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East – 5 PATs
FG Kicking
David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 21 yards
Punting (Long of 40 yards or more)
Kaleb Johnson, JR, Sioux City West – 51 y ards
Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood – 45 yards
Austin McClain, JR, Sioux City North – 44 yards
Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig – 44 yards
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic – 43 yards
Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41 yards
Special Teams Touchdowns
Keavian Hayes, FR, Sioux City West – Kick Return, 98 yards
MISSOURI LEADERS
Missing Stats: Mound City
Passing Yards (150 or more)
Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison – 202 yards
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 161 yards
Passing Touchdowns (2 or more)
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 4 TD
Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 3 TD
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port – 180 yards
Drew Quinlin, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 133 yards
Karson Oberhauser, JR, North-West Nodaway – 112 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port – 3 TD
Alex Rinehart, SO, Worth County – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Gus Hurst, SR, East Atchison – 9 receptions
Receiving Yards (100 yards or more)
Gus Hurst, SR, East Atchison – 150 yards
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Gus Hurst, SR, East Atchison – 2 TD
Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew – 2 TD
Dylan Schuetz, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Hunter Johnson, SR, Stanberry – 18 tackles
Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison – 16 tackles
Jackson Runde, SO, Worth County – 15 tackles
Collin Sager, JR, Stanberry – 15 tackles
Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 11 tackles
Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew – 11 tackles
Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 10 tackles
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 10 tackles
Tackles for Loss (2 or more)
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 4.0 TFL
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 4.0 TFL
Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 3.0 TFL
James Graham, SO, North-West Nodaway – 3.0 TFL
Willy Cordell, SO, North-West Nodaway – 2.0 TFL
Ian Hedlund, JR, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL
Vincent Holtman, JR, Platte Valley – 2.0 TFL
Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison – 2.0 TFL
Sacks (2 or more)
Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County – 4.0 sacks
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew – 3.0 sacks
Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew – 2.0 sacks
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley – 2.0 sacks
Micah Makings, FR, Rock Port – 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers Forced
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew – 2 INT
McKinley Lillard, SR, North Andrew – 2 FR
Defensive Touchdowns
Cayden Criger, JR, Rock Port – INT
Dylan Schuetz, JR, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt – INT
Punting (Long of 40 yards or more)
Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County – 64 yards
Trey Peshek, JR, Rock Port – 43 yards
NEBRASKA LEADERS
Passing Yards (200 or more)
Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 202 yards
Rushing Yards (100 or more)
Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 254 yards
Nolan Blevins, JR, Weeping Water – 179 yards
Ryan Dixon, SO, Auburn – 136 yards
Connor Pohlmeier, SR, Plattsmouth – 107 yards
Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City – 105 yards
Rushing Touchdowns (3 or more)
Nolan Blevins, JR, Weeping Water – 3 TD
Receptions (5 or more)
Adam Eggert, JR, Plattsmouth – 7 receptions
Connor Clark, JR, Auburn – 5 receptions
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 5 receptions
Receiving Touchdowns (2 or more)
Noah Willey, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 2 TD
Tackles (10 or more)
Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 20 tackles
Tanner Millikan, SR, Platteview – 17 tackles
Samuel Behrends, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 15 tackles
Cam Binder, JR, Auburn – 15 tackles
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – 14 tackles
Carson Vonrentzel, JR, Elmwood-Murdock – 14 tackles
James Eickhoff, SR, Falls City – 12 tackles
Tyler Marlatt, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 12 tackles
Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock – 11 tackles
Noah Willey, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 11 tackles
Marcus Cave, SR, Weeping Water – 10 tackles
Hunter Mortimer, SO, Weeping Water – 10 tackles
Tackles for loss (2 or more)
Trey McAfee, SR, Falls City – 4.0 TFL
Drake Spohr, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 3.0 TFL
Blake Allen, FR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL
Turner Arban, JR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL
Samuel Behrends, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 2.0 TFL
Cam Binder, JR, Auburn – 2.0 TFL
Tyler Marlatt, SR, Elmwood-Murdock – 2.0 TFL
Christian Meneses, SO, Plattsmouth – 2.0 TFL
Jaden Nolte, SO, Falls City – 2.0 TFL
Braden Thompson, SO, Nebraska City – 2.0 TFL
Sacks (2 or more)
Oscar Hinton, SR, Plattsmouth – 2.0 sacks
Christian Meneses, SO, Plattsmouth – 2.0 sacks
Defensive Touchdowns
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – INT
Punting (Long of 40 or more)
Blake Allen, FR, Auburn – 47 yards
Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth – 42 yards
Brandon Seibolt, SR, Tri County – 42 yards
Braden Johnson, SR, Platteview – 40 yards
FG Kicking
Oscar Hinton, SR, Plattsmouth – 24 yards
Special Teams Touchdowns
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock – Punt Return, 60 yards
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.