(KMAland) -- Another Thursday, another WHO IMPRESSED!!! with a look at the top statistical performances from Week 8 in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS
Missing Stats: Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Seymour, Twin Cedars
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 429 yards
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 186 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 10 TD
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 TD
Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 3 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 250 yards
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 200 yards
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 176 yards
Grant Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 160 yards
Blake Katzenberger, JR, Boyer Valley — 160 yards
Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 158 yards
Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 144 yards
Gabe Stripe, SO, Mormon Trail — 136 yards
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 126 yards
Emmet Long, FR, East Union — 121 yards
Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — 120 yards
Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 118 yards
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 105 yards
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 5 TD
Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 5 TD
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 4 TD
Blake Katzenberger, JR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD
Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 3 TD
Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 TD
Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 TD
Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 TD
Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 8 receptions
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 8 receptions
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 7 receptions
Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 5 receptions
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 194 yards
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 111 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Easton Hultman, SR, Stanton-Essex — 4 TD
Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 3 TD
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 TD
Jacob Holste, SR, CAM — 2 TD
Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 2 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Kael Seales, JR, East Union — 18.5 tackles
Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 16 tackles
Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM — 15.5 tackles
Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 15.5 tackles
Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 14.5 tackles
Cole Wimber, SR, East Union — 14.5 tackles
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 12.5 tackles
Shoalie Niebauer, SR, Lamoni — 10.5 tackles
Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon — 10.5 tackles
Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 10.5 tackles
Levi Exline, SR, East Union — 10 tackles
SOLO TFLS (2 or more)
Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 4 solo TFLs
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 solo TFLs
Dalton Ehlers, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3 solo TFLs
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 2 solo TFLs
Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 2 solo TFLs
Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 2 solo TFLs
J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 solo TFLs
Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon — 2 solo TFLs
Riley Werner, SR, Murray — 2 solo TFLs
Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 2 solo TFLs
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 2 solo sacks
Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 solo sacks
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS FORCED
Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 INT
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 2 FR
DEFENSIVE TD
Ethan Owen, SR, Lamoni — Fumble Recovery
PAT KICKING (5 or more)
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — 5 PATs
PUNTING (40 yards or more for long)
Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 53 yards
Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 47 yards
Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 46 yards
Reece Held, SR, Murray — 46 yards
Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 44 yards
Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 43 yards
Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 43 yards
Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 43 yards
Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 42 yards
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — Kick Return, 64 yards
Gabe Stripe, SO, Mormon Trail — Kick Return, 64 yards
Gabe Obert, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Kick Return, 63 yards
Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — Punt Return, 45 yards
CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS
Missing Stats: AHSTW, Kuemper defense
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 339 yards
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 254 yards
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 243 yards
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 195 yards
Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 157 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 4 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 523 yards
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 309 yards
Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 185 yards
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 161 yards
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 152 yards
Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 129 yards
Connor Cerny, JR, St. Albert — 116 yards
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning — 100 yards
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 5 TD
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 5 TD
Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 4 TD
Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD
Joey Anderson, SO, Undrewood — 2 TD
Connor Cerny, JR, St. Albert — 2 TD
Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 2 TD
Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 2 TD
Cole Ridnour, JR, Clarinda — 2 TD
Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 7 receptions
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 7 receptions
Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 receptions
Colby Harris, SR, Nodaway Valley — 6 receptions
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 6 receptions
Blake Herold, FR, Shenandoah — 5 receptions
Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 177 yards
Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 119 yards
Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley — 104 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 3 TD
Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2 TD
Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert — 2 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 15 tackles
Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning — 12 tackles
Barret Pitt, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 11.5 tackles
Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside — 11 tackles
Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11 tackles
Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 10 tackles
SOLO TFLS (2 or more)
Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 4 solo TFL
Jonathan Casson, SR, Underwood — 3 solo TFL
Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 3 solo TFL
Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood — 2 solo TFL
Beau Gardner, FR, Shenandoah — 2 solo TFL
Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 2 solo TFL
Gunner Kirchhoff, JR, Atlantic — 2 solo TFL
Nathan Lindsay, SR, Clarinda — 2 solo TFL
Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor — 2 solo TFL
Avery Phillippi, FR, Nodaway Valley — 2 solo TFL
Tucker TePoel, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 solo TFL
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS FORCED
Cole Ridnour, JR, Clarinda — 3 FR
Gunner Fogle, SR, Wayne — 2 INT
Jayden Halferty, JR, Wayne — 2 INT
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 2 INT
Cade Myers, SO, Southwest Valley — FR, INT
DEFENSIVE TD
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — Interception, 65 yards
Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — Interception, 45 yards
Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert — Interception, 30 yards
Cole Ridnour, JR, Clarinda — Interception, 20 yards
PAT KICKING (5 or more)
Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 9 PATs
Beau Dickerson, JR, Atlantic — 7 PATs
Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 7 PATs
Collin Brandt, SO, Underwood — 6 PATs
Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning — 5 PATs
FG KICKING
Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 41 yards
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 34 yards
PUNTING (40 yards or more for long)
Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 70 yards
Jacob Athen, SR, Red Oak — 60 yards
Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 59 yards
Colby Harris, SR, Nodaway Valley — 50 yards
Brody O’Brien, SR, Atlantic — 50 yards
Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 48 yards
William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 43 yards
Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 42 yards
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — Kick Return, 96 yards
Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — Kick Return, 95 yards
Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Kick Return, 81 yards
Tadyn Brown, FR, Clarinda — Punt Return, 78 yards
Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert — Punt Return, 50 yards
Noah McCombs, SR, Treynor — Punt Return
CLASS 3A/4A
Missing Stats: Sioux City North defense
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Luke Longval, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 248 yards
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 247 yards
Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 201 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Luke Longval, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3 TD
Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 176 yards
Bryson Bowman, SR, Lewis Central — 148 yards
Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 137 yards
Cory Bates, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 102 yards
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 102 yards
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Alex Schechinger, SR, Harlan — 3 TD
Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 2 TD
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD
Dylan Harper, SR, Sioux City East — 2 TD
Eli Lusajo, SO, Abraham Lincoln — 2 TD
Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 2 TD
Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 15 receptions
Chase Riche, JR, Abraham Lincoln — 6 receptions
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 5 receptions
Damari Brown, JR, Abraham Lincoln — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 163 yards
Christian Velasquez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 137 yards
Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 105 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Ben Freiberg, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD
Christian Velasquez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 10.5 tackles
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 10.5 tackles
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 10.5 tackles
SOLO TFLS (2 or more)
DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 4 solo TFL
Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 4 solo TFL
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 3 solo TFL
Aidan Gutierrez, JR, Sioux City West — 3 solo TFL
Colby Wilmesherr, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3 solo TFL
Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo TFL
Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 2 solo TFL
Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 solo TFL
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo TFL
Sean Owens, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo TFL
Josh Stangel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo TFL
SOLO SACKS (2 or more)
Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 solo sacks
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS FORCED
Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West — INT, FR
DEFENSIVE TD
Lennx Brown, JR, Abraham Lincoln — Interception, 46 yards
Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central — Fumble Recovery, 10 yards
PAT KICKING (5 or more)
David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 PATs
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 5 PATs
FG KICKING
Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 27 yards
PUNTING (40 yards or more for long)
Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 78 yards
Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood — 59 yards
Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 56 yards
Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 44 yards
Austin McClain, JR, Sioux City North — 41 yards
SPECIAL TEAMS TD
Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — Kick Return, 95 yards
MISSOURI/NEBRASKA LEADERS
Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Freeman, Louisville, Mound City, Palmyra, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water
PASSING YARDS (150 or more)
Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City — 246 yards
Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County — 188 yards
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 180 yards
Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock — 159 yards
Eli Waring, SR, Johnson County Central — 157 yards
PASSING TD (3 or more)
Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock — 5 TD
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 4 TD
RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)
Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew — 159 yards
Karson Oberhauser, JR, North-West Nodaway — 155 yards
Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley — 132 yards
Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 130 yards
Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port — 126 yards
Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison — 124 yards
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 117 yards
RUSHING TD (2 or more)
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 4 TD
Turner Arban, JR, Auburn — 2 TD
Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew — 2 TD
Briacin Bywater, SR, East Atchison — 2 TD
Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 2 TD
Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County — 2 TD
Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port — 2 TD
Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison — 2 TD
Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison — 2 TD
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 2 TD
RECEPTIONS (5 or more)
Braden Thompson, SO, Nebraska City — 8 receptions
Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County — 6 receptions
Reed McIntyre, SR, Worth County — 5 receptions
Alex Rinehart, SO, Worth County — 5 receptions
Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City — 5 receptions
RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more)
Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City — 133 yards
Braden Thompson, SO, Nebraska City — 103 yards
RECEIVING TD (2 or more)
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD
TACKLES (10 or more)
Tanner Millikan, SR, Platteview — 22 tackles
Cam Binder, JR, Auburn — 15 tackles
Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew — 15 tackles
Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison — 15 tackles
Sean Ballinger, SR, Plattsmouth — 12 tackles
Hunter Johnson, SR, Stanberry — 12 tackles
Brayden Zaliauskas, JR, Plattsmouth — 12 tackles
Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth — 11 tackles
Keaton Hannah, JR, North Andrew — 11 tackles
Colten Stevens, SO, Rock Port — 11 tackles
Justin Dye, JR, Worth County — 10 tackles
Oscar Hinton, SR, Plattsmouth — 10 tackles
Jackson Runde, SO, Worth County — 10 tackles
Collin Sager, JR, Stanberry — 10 tackles
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 10 tackles
TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more)
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 5 TFL
Adam Eggert, JR, Plattsmouth — 3 TFL
Hunter Grimes, SR, North Andrew — 3 TFL
McKinley Lillard, SR, North Andrew — 3 TFL
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 2 TFL
Kaleb Chittum, JR, North Andrew — 2 TFL
Tim Prokupek, SR, Plattsmouth — 2 TFL
SACKS (2 or more)
Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 2 sacks
MULTIPLE TURNOVERS
Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 2 INT
DEFENSIVE TD
Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock — INT
PUNTING (40 or more yards for long)
Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth — 49 yards
Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 45 yards
Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 42 yards
Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County — 40 yards
