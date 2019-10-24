WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- Another Thursday, another WHO IMPRESSED!!! with a look at the top statistical performances from Week 8 in KMAland Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

CLASS 8-MAN LEADERS

Missing Stats: Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Griswold, Seymour, Twin Cedars

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 429 yards

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 186 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Keygan Day, SR, Stanton-Essex — 10 TD

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 TD

Wyatt Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 3 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more) 

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 250 yards

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 200 yards 

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 176 yards

Grant Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 160 yards

Blake Katzenberger, JR, Boyer Valley — 160 yards

Lane Spieker, SO, CAM — 158 yards 

Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 144 yards

Gabe Stripe, SO, Mormon Trail — 136 yards

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 126 yards

Emmet Long, FR, East Union — 121 yards

Nick Rife, SR, West Harrison — 120 yards

Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 118 yards

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 105 yards

RUSHING TD (2 or more)

Patrick Savage, SR, Lamoni — 5 TD

Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon — 5 TD

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 4 TD

Blake Katzenberger, JR, Boyer Valley — 3 TD

Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 3 TD

Tanner Dierking, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 TD

Jeffrey Eagle, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 2 TD

Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va — 2 TD

Noe Von Trzebiatowski, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more) 

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 8 receptions

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 8 receptions

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 7 receptions 

Tyler Hensley, JR, Sidney — 5 receptions 

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 5 receptions

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more) 

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 194 yards

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 111 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more) 

Easton Hultman, SR, Stanton-Essex — 4 TD

Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton-Essex — 3 TD

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 TD

Jacob Holste, SR, CAM — 2 TD

Brock Leaders, SR, Woodbine — 2 TD

TACKLES (10 or more)

Kael Seales, JR, East Union — 18.5 tackles

Tanner Cormeny, JR, Moravia — 16 tackles 

Joe Kauffman, SO, CAM — 15.5 tackles

Ethan Steffensen, SR, CAM — 15.5 tackles

Layne Pryor, JR, Woodbine — 14.5 tackles

Cole Wimber, SR, East Union — 14.5 tackles

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 12.5 tackles

Shoalie Niebauer, SR, Lamoni — 10.5 tackles 

Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon — 10.5 tackles

Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 10.5 tackles

Levi Exline, SR, East Union — 10 tackles

SOLO TFLS (2 or more)

Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 4 solo TFLs

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 3 solo TFLs

Dalton Ehlers, SR, Ar-We-Va — 3 solo TFLs

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — 2 solo TFLs

Tyler Melby, SR, West Harrison — 2 solo TFLs

Gauge Mitchell, JR, East Union — 2 solo TFLs

J.T. Rowe, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 solo TFLs

Kaiden Smith, SR, Audubon — 2 solo TFLs

Riley Werner, SR, Murray — 2 solo TFLs

Devin Whipple, SO, Lenox — 2 solo TFLs

SOLO SACKS (2 or more) 

Dylan Berens, SR, Boyer Valley — 2 solo sacks

Bryce Vandelune, SR, Southeast Warren — 2 solo sacks

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS FORCED 

Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren — 3 INT

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 2 FR

DEFENSIVE TD 

Ethan Owen, SR, Lamoni — Fumble Recovery

PAT KICKING (5 or more)

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — 5 PATs

PUNTING (40 yards or more for long)

Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va — 53 yards

Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail — 47 yards

Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren — 46 yards

Reece Held, SR, Murray — 46 yards

Dylan Hoefer, SO, Woodbine — 44 yards

Ryan Krpan, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 43 yards

Augustin McNeill, JR, East Union — 43 yards

Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox — 43 yards

Nate Hensley, SR, CAM — 42 yards

SPECIAL TEAMS TD  

Jackson Jensen, SR, Audubon — Kick Return, 64 yards

Gabe Stripe, SO, Mormon Trail — Kick Return, 64 yards

Gabe Obert, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — Kick Return, 63 yards

Seth Malcom, JR, Fremont-Mills — Punt Return, 45 yards

CLASS A/1A/2A LEADERS

Missing Stats: AHSTW, Kuemper defense

PASSING YARDS (150 or more) 

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 339 yards

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 254 yards

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 243 yards

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 195 yards

Austin Kremkoski, SO, Riverside — 157 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Nick Ravlin, SR, Underwood — 4 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)  

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 523 yards

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 309 yards

Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 185 yards

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 161 yards

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 152 yards

Nick Haynes, SR, Missouri Valley — 129 yards

Connor Cerny, JR, St. Albert — 116 yards

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning — 100 yards

RUSHING TD (2 or more)

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 5 TD

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 5 TD

Kyler Rasmussen, JR, IKM-Manning — 4 TD

Jake Fisher, SR, Treynor — 3 TD

Joey Anderson, SO, Undrewood — 2 TD

Connor Cerny, JR, St. Albert — 2 TD

Bryson Freeberg, SR, Tri-Center — 2 TD

Bryce Hudnut, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 2 TD

Cole Ridnour, JR, Clarinda — 2 TD

Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more) 

Brecken Freeberg, SO, Tri-Center — 7 receptions

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 7 receptions

Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6 receptions 

Colby Harris, SR, Nodaway Valley — 6 receptions 

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — 6 receptions

Blake Herold, FR, Shenandoah — 5 receptions

Mason Rohatsch, JR, Tri-Center — 5 receptions

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more) 

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 177 yards

Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 119 yards

Blaine Venteicher, JR, Southwest Valley — 104 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more) 

Brayden Wollan, JR, Underwood — 3 TD

Carson Elbert, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 2 TD

Cy Patterson, JR, St. Albert — 2 TD

TACKLES (10 or more)

Trevor Carlson, SR, Tri-Center — 15 tackles 

Colten Brandt, SR, IKM-Manning — 12 tackles 

Barret Pitt, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 11.5 tackles

Joel Henningsen, SR, Riverside — 11 tackles

Brooks Trom, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 11 tackles

Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 10 tackles

SOLO TFLS (2 or more)

Eddie Vlcek, JR, Riverside — 4 solo TFL

Jonathan Casson, SR, Underwood — 3 solo TFL

Quynton Younker, SR, ACGC — 3 solo TFL

Easton Eledge, SO, Underwood — 2 solo TFL

Beau Gardner, FR, Shenandoah — 2 solo TFL

Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne — 2 solo TFL

Gunner Kirchhoff, JR, Atlantic — 2 solo TFL

Nathan Lindsay, SR, Clarinda — 2 solo TFL

Kristian Martens, SR, Treynor — 2 solo TFL

Avery Phillippi, FR, Nodaway Valley — 2 solo TFL

Tucker TePoel, JR, Southwest Valley — 2 solo TFL

SOLO SACKS (2 or more) 

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS FORCED  

Cole Ridnour, JR, Clarinda — 3 FR

Gunner Fogle, SR, Wayne — 2 INT

Jayden Halferty, JR, Wayne — 2 INT

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — 2 INT

Cade Myers, SO, Southwest Valley — FR, INT

DEFENSIVE TD 

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — Interception, 65 yards

Tyler Moen, SR, Atlantic — Interception, 45 yards

Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert — Interception, 30 yards

Cole Ridnour, JR, Clarinda — Interception, 20 yards

PAT KICKING (5 or more) 

Luke Mieska, SR, Treynor — 9 PATs

Beau Dickerson, JR, Atlantic — 7 PATs

Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 7 PATs

Collin Brandt, SO, Underwood — 6 PATs

Amos Rasmussen, SO, IKM-Manning — 5 PATs

FG KICKING

Sam Wilber, JR, St. Albert — 41 yards

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 34 yards

PUNTING (40 yards or more for long) 

Nathan Barnes, JR, Clarinda — 70 yards

Jacob Athen, SR, Red Oak — 60 yards

Gavin Bartalini, SR, Missouri Valley — 59 yards

Colby Harris, SR, Nodaway Valley — 50 yards

Brody O’Brien, SR, Atlantic — 50 yards

Mason Bivens, SR, Riverside — 48 yards 

William Amfahr, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys — 43 yards

Zayne Zwickel, JR, Shenandoah — 42 yards

SPECIAL TEAMS TD  

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — Kick Return, 96 yards

Anthony Stogdill, SR, Shenandoah — Kick Return, 95 yards

Dominick DiCesare, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — Kick Return, 81 yards

Tadyn Brown, FR, Clarinda — Punt Return, 78 yards

Sam Rallis, JR, St. Albert — Punt Return, 50 yards

Noah McCombs, SR, Treynor — Punt Return 

CLASS 3A/4A 

Missing Stats: Sioux City North defense

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)  

Luke Longval, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 248 yards

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 247 yards

Zach Carr, SR, Glenwood — 201 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more) 

Luke Longval, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3 TD

Daniel Wright, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 3 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)  

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 176 yards

Bryson Bowman, SR, Lewis Central — 148 yards 

Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 137 yards

Cory Bates, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 102 yards

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 102 yards

RUSHING TD (2 or more) 

Alex Schechinger, SR, Harlan — 3 TD

Ben Fichter, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 2 TD

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD

Dylan Harper, SR, Sioux City East — 2 TD

Eli Lusajo, SO, Abraham Lincoln — 2 TD

Johnathan Monson, SR, Harlan — 2 TD

Terrance Weah, SR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more) 

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 15 receptions

Chase Riche, JR, Abraham Lincoln — 6 receptions

Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 5 receptions

Damari Brown, JR, Abraham Lincoln — 5 receptions 

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more) 

Deric Fitzgerald, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 163 yards

Christian Velasquez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 137 yards

Ryan Blum, JR, Glenwood — 105 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)  

Ben Freiberg, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 TD

Christian Velasquez, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 TD

TACKLES (10 or more) 

Cade Block, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 10.5 tackles

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 10.5 tackles

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 10.5 tackles

SOLO TFLS (2 or more) 

DeVaunte Coleman, SR, Sioux City West — 4 solo TFL

Jermaine Green, SR, Thomas Jefferson — 4 solo TFL

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 3 solo TFL

Aidan Gutierrez, JR, Sioux City West — 3 solo TFL

Colby Wilmesherr, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 3 solo TFL

Kobe Clayborne, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo TFL

Hunter Deyo, SO, Lewis Central — 2 solo TFL

Nathan Gallup, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 2 solo TFL

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 solo TFL

Sean Owens, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo TFL

Josh Stangel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2 solo TFL

SOLO SACKS (2 or more) 

Allen Fries, SR, Harlan — 2 solo sacks

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS FORCED 

Riliegh Belt, SR, Sioux City West — INT, FR

DEFENSIVE TD  

Lennx Brown, JR, Abraham Lincoln — Interception, 46 yards

Colbey Roth, SR, Lewis Central — Fumble Recovery, 10 yards

PAT KICKING (5 or more) 

David Clausen, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 5 PATs

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 5 PATs

FG KICKING 

Jacob Schroeder, SO, Sioux City East — 27 yards

PUNTING (40 yards or more for long)   

Ian Gill, SO, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 78 yards

Alex Nusser, SR, Glenwood — 59 yards

Marcus Headid, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 56 yards

Evan Turin, JR, Denison-Schleswig — 44 yards

Austin McClain, JR, Sioux City North — 41 yards

SPECIAL TEAMS TD  

Dante Hansen, JR, Sioux City North — Kick Return, 95 yards

MISSOURI/NEBRASKA LEADERS 

Missing: Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Freeman, Louisville, Mound City, Palmyra, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, Sacred Heart, Sterling, Syracuse, Weeping Water

PASSING YARDS (150 or more)  

Jordan Williams, SR, Nebraska City — 246 yards

Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County — 188 yards

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 180 yards

Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock — 159 yards

Eli Waring, SR, Johnson County Central — 157 yards

PASSING TD (3 or more)

Caleb Fossenbarger, SO, Johnson-Brock — 5 TD

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 4 TD

RUSHING YARDS (100 or more)   

Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew — 159 yards

Karson Oberhauser, JR, North-West Nodaway — 155 yards

Dalton Luke, SR, Platte Valley — 132 yards

Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 130 yards 

Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port — 126 yards

Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison — 124 yards

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 117 yards

RUSHING TD (2 or more) 

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 4 TD

Turner Arban, JR, Auburn — 2 TD

Brayden Brincks, SR, North Andrew — 2 TD

Briacin Bywater, SR, East Atchison — 2 TD

Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 2 TD

Aydan Gladstone, SO, Worth County — 2 TD

Joey Herron, JR, Rock Port — 2 TD

Jake McEnaney, SR, East Atchison — 2 TD

Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison — 2 TD

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 2 TD

RECEPTIONS (5 or more) 

Braden Thompson, SO, Nebraska City — 8 receptions

Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County — 6 receptions

Reed McIntyre, SR, Worth County — 5 receptions

Alex Rinehart, SO, Worth County — 5 receptions 

Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City — 5 receptions 

RECEIVING YARDS (100 or more) 

Eli Southard, SR, Nebraska City — 133 yards

Braden Thompson, SO, Nebraska City — 103 yards

RECEIVING TD (2 or more)

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock — 3 TD

TACKLES (10 or more)  

Tanner Millikan, SR, Platteview — 22 tackles 

Cam Binder, JR, Auburn — 15 tackles

Clayton Linville, JR, North Andrew — 15 tackles

Kaylin Merriweather, SO, East Atchison — 15 tackles

Sean Ballinger, SR, Plattsmouth — 12 tackles 

Hunter Johnson, SR, Stanberry — 12 tackles

Brayden Zaliauskas, JR, Plattsmouth — 12 tackles

Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth — 11 tackles

Keaton Hannah, JR, North Andrew — 11 tackles

Colten Stevens, SO, Rock Port — 11 tackles

Justin Dye, JR, Worth County — 10 tackles

Oscar Hinton, SR, Plattsmouth — 10 tackles 

Jackson Runde, SO, Worth County — 10 tackles

Collin Sager, JR, Stanberry — 10 tackles 

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 10 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS (2 or more) 

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 5 TFL

Adam Eggert, JR, Plattsmouth — 3 TFL

Hunter Grimes, SR, North Andrew — 3 TFL

McKinley Lillard, SR, North Andrew — 3 TFL

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 2 TFL

Kaleb Chittum, JR, North Andrew — 2 TFL

Tim Prokupek, SR, Plattsmouth — 2 TFL

SACKS (2 or more) 

Carson Thomas, JR, North Andrew — 2 sacks

MULTIPLE TURNOVERS 

Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 2 INT

DEFENSIVE TD 

Ty Hahn, SR, Johnson-Brock — INT

PUNTING (40 or more yards for long)  

Hunter Adkins, SR, Plattsmouth — 49 yards

Jaden Baker, SR, North Andrew — 45 yards 

Brody Darnell, JR, Auburn — 42 yards

Jaxon Anderson, SR, Worth County — 40 yards

