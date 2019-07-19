(Underwood/Treynor) -- The top two baseball teams in the Western Iowa Conference this season will finally meet for the first time on Saturday.
State No. 6 ranked Treynor (27-10) and unranked Underwood (24-4) could have potentially played three times to this point. However, rain outs and an upset in the WIC Tournament set the stage for Saturday’s 2A district final.
“We know they’re very good,” Treynor coach Bob Mantell told KMA Sports. “Andy (Vanfossan) and Brad (Blum) do a great job with those guys. They’re very well-coached. They have great arms on the mound, and they swing it really well. We’ll have to play our A game for sure.”
The Cardinals feel fortunate to even be in this position following a back-and-forth thriller with Red Oak earlier this week. Treynor scored four first-inning runs in the district semifinal win, but the Tigers answered with the next three.
Coach Mantell’s team had a two-run fifth answered by a game-tying three-run sixth, but Treynor put up two more runs in the sixth and hung on for the tight 8-7 victory.
“We’re very fortunate (to win),” Mantell added. “Red Oak is a very good team. Their record isn’t indicative of how hard they play. Every single time we play them, it’s a dog fight. We’re just very fortunate to move on.”
Drew Petersen, Kristian Martens and Tommy Duysen all had two-hit games for the Cardinals in the victory. Duysen and Ryan Bach had two-RBI nights.
Now, they will turn their attention to Underwood, which opened Tuesday night’s doubleheader with a 6-2 triumph over Clarinda. Zach Teten came out from his usual catcher spot to throw 6 1/3 innings of two-run, six-hit ball. He struck out four and walked none.
“Zach threw well,” Vanfossan told KMA Sports. “He’s a strike-thrower. He catches 99 percent of our innings, but we don’t fall off a whole lot when Blake (Hall) goes back there. He did his job. He threw strikes and was able to keep them off balance.”
Nick Ravlin, who recorded the final two outs on the mound, went 3-for-4 to lead the offense. Blake Hall added two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. The win was workmanlike for an Eagles squad that has suffered just two defeats since June 8th.
While they haven’t played Treynor this year, it’s still a rematch for this Underwood team, which dropped a wild 12-8 battle on their home field last summer in a district final.
“I’d be lying if I said it was just another game,” Vanfossan said. “They were in the situation last year. We were fortunate on Saturday and today to line up our pitching how we wanted it, but we know we’re going to have to bring our A game. They’ll bring their A game, and we’ll put it between the lines and see what happens.”
Hear play-by-play with Derek Martin (and follow @d2mart on Twitter) on Saturday evening. Pre-game coverage begins on KMA-FM 99.1 just after 6:50 with first pitch slated for 7:00.