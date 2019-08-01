(KMAland) -- One senior, zero juniors and a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
The Harlan softball team was young and talented heading into the summer. Coming off of a 15-17 season a year ago, the Cyclones put together a dream 28-win season, resulting in a conference title.
For their quick turnaround and major improvement, Coach Brooke Wilson is the KMAland Coach of the Year.
“I think we had the type of girls that put their head down and do the work,” Coach Wilson told KMA Sports. “Did we expect a season this eventful? Probably not. But when you put in the hard work, you’re going to see some success come out of it.”
The success came behind a group with just one senior. Morgan Schaben – the youngest sister of Coach Wilson – was a finalist for the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year and the KMAland Pitcher of the Year. She had a huge season, but molding the other young talent around her was a key component in the success.
In the final game of Harlan’s season, they used four sophomores, three freshmen and two eighth graders around Schaben. It says here, without the guidance of Wilson, the improvement couldn’t have been possible.
“Just basically getting the girls to buy in (was important),” Wilson said. “Morgan was the last (senior) standing. I was so lucky to have her. For a senior to have a season she did and have such a great attitude, that’s all you can ask.
“(Morgan’s) personality, enthusiasm and ability to have fun with the game oozed out of her all game. The girls really looked to her and followed her. We had an awesome group of sophomores and freshmen and a couple eighth graders step up. Those girls really bought in. It was pretty special.”
Wilson, who was in her fourth year as head coach, had slowly built the program up. After a 13-23 season in her first year, they took a small step back with a 12-22 mark in 2017 and then went 15-17 last year. That slow build caught up in a hurry with this summer’s success.
“A lot of (the players) – softball is their primary sport, and they love it,” Wilson said. “It’s really pretty special. I think the program is really seeing a difference of girls that love it, and we’re getting more and more girls to come out that love the sport.”
The success of the Harlan softball program probably means a little more to Wilson, whose family has been engulfed in it for many years. Wilson was the first of four Schaben sisters to earn first-team All-State honors. Taylor was next, then Logan (now at Iowa State) and finally Morgan, who was honored by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Wednesday and will play at Central College.
Meanwhile, the Schaben parents – Gary and Jackie – have been major supporters of the program and the sport. They even threw out the first pitch at a softball game on June 24th.
Gary & Jackie Schaben throwing out the first pitch at SB game tonight. Thx for everything u have done the last 13 years for Cyclone SB!🥎 pic.twitter.com/hor4bRmyW9— Mitch Osborn (@OsbornMitch) June 25, 2019
“It really means so much (to our family),” Coach Wilson said. “It brings us a lot closer. It’s something we all really enjoy. My parents go to every single game and drive wherever. I’m just glad to be a part of the journey.”
Wilson is the sixth Hawkeye Ten Conference coach to win the KMAland Coach of the Year in its seven years.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2018: Chris Conover, Riverside
2017: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig
2016: Terry Hinzmann, Atlantic
2015: Mike McCabe, Creston
2014: Mike McCabe, Creston
2013: Kevin Dau, Denison-Schleswig
