(Lamoni) -- One of the most successful Class 1A baseball teams in the area this summer comes from Lamoni.
The Demons (23-4) have won 13 consecutive games, including nine by seven runs or more.
“We’ve been really pleased with the way our kids have responded,” Lamoni coach Al Dykens told KMA Sports. “We’re still young with a crop of kids that have played together for six or seven years. Whenever you have a large group like that come through, it makes life a little easier.”
As a team, Lamoni is hitting a gaudy .342 for the season, led by sophomore Landon Gilliland, whose .597 batting average leads the entire state. Gilliland has 43 hits this season, including 12 doubles and seven triples.
Freshman Javin Evans (.447), junior Stephen Ansong (.398) and sophomore Cael Ogier (.378) have also contributed greatly to the team batting average. Meanwhile, sophomore Jaiden Rivera has an 8-2 record and a 2.20 ERA on the mound over 51 innings. Evans (6-0, 1.30 ERA), Ansong (3-2, 4.09 ERA) and Gilliland (0-0, 2.63 ERA) have also been strong on the mound.
“We’ve got really a couple three or four kids that have really been lights out for us,” Dykens said. “At the same time, it takes 11 to 14 kids to be successful. It’s the whole team that really makes it go.”
Lamoni rolled to a 10-0 district-opening win this past Saturday over East Union. Rivera threw all five frames, struck out five and allowed only three hits in a shutout performance. Evans led the offense with two hits and four RBI, and Rivera and Gilliland drove in two runs apiece.
Tonight, they meet Bedford (6-15) in a Class 1A district semifinal in Martensdale.
“We watched them play Southwest Valley,” Coach Dykens said. “The Brennan Sefrit kid is the real deal. That kid can flat play the game, regardless of where he’s playing. They’re just a solid team across the board. Bottom line is, they’ve had a little bit of a rough year, but you throw out all records at this point and get ready to compete one inning, one pitch at a time. It’s going to be a hard fought contest, but we’re looking forward to it.”
First pitch in Martensdale is scheduled for 5:00 PM. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Dykens below.