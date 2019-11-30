(KMAland) -- One final Winter Sports Preview today, and it comes from the Bluegrass Conference. More after the jump...
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — Last Year: 23-1 overall, 11-0 conference
Coach: Paul Selindh
This is a strong, self-sustaining program, but they’re going to have some work to do to replace last year’s seniors. This year’s seniors are led by David Nelson (10.9 PPG, 30 assists, 27 steals) and Nic Worsham (7.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG), who both played major minutes for last year’s terrific team. Juniors Cale Leever (4.0 PPG, 34 steals) and Colby Elrod (3.9 PPG, 21 3PM) also had standout years off the bench, and sophomores Malachi Johnson (2.6 PPG, 36 assists) and Ben McDermott (1.8 PPG) and senior Brandon Craighead (1.2 PPG) all played in at least 13 varsity games last year.
Diagonal Maroons — Last Year: 5-13 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Matt Warren
Diagonal had just one senior last year, but they bring back their top 10 scorers from that team. Senior Kade Klommhaus leads the way with team-highs in points (15.8 per game), rebounds (10.4 per game), free throw makes (73) and attempts (121) and assists (32). Fellow seniors Tyler Jarred (8.3 PPG, 32 steals, 26 3PM) and Clayton Hansen (7.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 29 blocks) also return to the fold after strong seasons. Sophomore Skyler Stamps (6.1 PPG, 32 3PM) had a standout freshman campaign, and fellow sophomores Will Strange (3.8 PPG) and William O’Connor (3.1 PPG) are also back in the mix. Senior Tanner Parman played in three games last year and averaged 4.7 PPG while senior Cole Mobley also played in 18 games a year ago. A lot is back.
Lamoni Demons — Last Year: 12-7 overall, 7-3 conference
Coach: Ryan Olson
There is a lot coming back here, too, including many of the standouts from a great football season. Senior Stephen Ansong led last year’s team with 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while also finishing with 47 assists and 43 steals. Junior Hayden Stewart added 9.2 points, 28 steals and a team-high 17 blocks in his sophomore season, and senior Patrick Savage brings back 5.3 points per game to go with 45 steals and 40 assists. Junior Landon Gilliland (4.1 PPG, 28 steals) is another top returnee while seniors Noah Sawo (2.7 PPG) and Ethan Owen (1.1 PPG), junior Cael Ogier and sophomores Brayden Olson (2.1 PPG, 31 assists), Javin Evans (1.8 PPG) and Kade Nowlin could all take leaps in their second year.
Melcher-Dallas Saints — Last Year: 11-8 overall, 5-4 conference
Basketball: Jim Wells
The Krpans lead the way for this year’s Melcher-Dallas, which did lose two of their three double figure scorers. Ryan Krpan enters his junior year after leading the 2018-19 team with 15.4 points per game. He also had the top figure in 3-point makes (37), assists (81) and steals (72) while pulling in 6.2 rebounds per contest. Steven Krpan is also a junior that averaged 9.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season while passing out 62 assists and nabbing 34 steals. This makes for a very dynamic duo while senior Emery Sage (5.9 PPG, 47 assists, 25 steals, 17 3PM) is also returning to the fold. Seniors Noah Offenburger (1.9 PPG), Joe Branson (1.9 PPG) and Jacob Russell (1.2 PPG) are other returning players from last year. Senior Derien Jones and juniors Caleb Roland and Gabe Enfield could also figure into things this season.
Moravia Mohawks — Last Year: 14-7 overall, 6-5 conference
Coach: Brian Bickel
Moravia had five seniors last year and three of them were in the top four in scoring last season. Meanwhile, leading scorer and junior Carson Brown is back after hitting 48 3-pointers on his way to averaging 12.0 points per game. Brown is likely to get plenty of chances this year as the others try to get their feet underneath them. Juniors Brett Cormeny and Tanner Cormeny averaged 4.1 and 2.1 points per game, respectively, while junior Chace Hamilton averaged 1.7 points per game. Senior Mason Johnson and junior Warren McLeod are two others that saw varsity time last year that will likely have expanded roles this season.
Mormon Trail Saints — Last Year: 19-5 overall, 10-1 conference
Coach: Aaron Parmer
Last year’s Saints got up and down the court, they shot and made 3-pointers, they stole balls and blocked shots and they were just a lot of fun. They lost three really good seniors, but they still have the makings of a pretty solid team this year. It starts with senior George Shanks, who put in 13.5 points per game and had 102 assists and 52 steals. Another senior Jannis Rodeck averaged 8.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while blocking a team-high 23 shots. Yet another senior is Luke Parmer, who had 36 assists, 23 steals and 5.6 points per game. That should be this year’s trio of standouts while sophomores Gabe Stripe (2.9 PPG) and Remington Newton (2.0 PPG) look to take steps forward. And there’s a bunch of others that had plenty of varsity experience last year, including senior Zach Hoffman and sophomores Dom Bear, Blake Evans, Blake Roberts and Wrigley Shanks.
Moulton-Udell Eagles — Last Year: 3-15 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Tim Johnson
Senior Wyatt Stansberry was third in scoring last year (7.6 PPG), but he’s this year’s top returning scorer. He also led last year’s team with 36 steals and 34 assists. Senior Trent Rockwood had a solid season with 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, and junior Clayton Morlan added 4.0 points per game and had 27 steals. This year’s juniors will be key with Hunter Hansen (1.3 PPG), Clayton Coffman (1.0 PPG) and Hunter Spring coming back following solid varsity experience in 2018-19. Senior Derick Hill (1.4 PPG) is another that could be key, as will sophomores Ryan Lucas and Dawson Veldhuizen.
Murray Mustangs — Last Year: 15-5 overall, 9-2 conference
Coach: Darin Wookey
Murray’s Reece Held is simply one of the best players in the conference, and he brings back some fantastic numbers to try and match. He led last year’s team in points (17.1 per game), rebounds (4.9 per game), free throw makes (62) and takes (94), assists (103) and steals (55). With some senior losses, junior Jace Rodecker (7.4 PPG) will take on an even bigger role this year. Junior Colton Siefkas (3.9 PPG, 20 assists) and seniors Rilee Werner (3.3 PPG) and Kegan Johnson (2.7 PPG) are other returnees. Junior Aden Cosner (1.5 PPG) and sophomore Brycen Wookey (1.3 PPG) could step into even bigger roles this year. There’s also a chance we could see more of senior Colton Hiatt, junior Chase Werner and sophomores Christian Nevarez and Tivon Spurgeon.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — Last Year: 7-15 overall, 2-9 conference
Coach: Jordan Thompson
Orient-Macksburg lost several important seniors, including three of their top five scorers and their top two rebounders. Junior Blake Thompson did have a nice year last year with 7.0 points per game, 32 3-point makes and a team-high 56 assists. Senior DeWayne Figgins only played in 11 games last year, but he’s a bucket. He averaged 11.8 points per game in his sophomore season. The junior class will need to step up with Wiley Ray, Keegan Russell and Derek Gross all potentially falling into that category. Sophomore Chase Walker and junior Korbin Fluckey also saw some varsity time last year.
Seymour Warriors — Last Year: 7-12 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Shaun Houser
Seymour lost three of their top five scorers, but their top two are back. Prestyn Lawson and Noah Wells are both seniors that averaged 12.4 and 11.4 points per game, respectively. Lawson also led the team with 29 3-pointers to go with 57 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Wells, meanwhile, led the team with 100 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. Those two are going to be just fine. Now, they will need some help in filling around them. Junior Jaden Enright (2.3 PPG) and seniors Angler Parham (1.9 PPG) and Jaxxon Jellison (1.9 PPG) are also back. Sophomores Kayden Snowden and Mason Sulser nabbed some varsity experience last year and could see some big roles this season.
Twin Cedars Sabers — Last Year: 5-16 overall, 3-8 conference
Coach: Blake McWilliams
Four of their top five scorers and their top four rebounders have advanced on to college (or work or whatever they may be doing). Last year’s top scorer Kade Dunkin - a junior - was also their top 3-point shooter (39 makes), as he averaged 9.9 points per game. After that, their next highest returning scorer is senior Hunter McCombs (2.2 PPG). Fellow senior Zach Peterson (1.2 PPG), juniors Jace Nichols and Brett Sedlock and sophomore Treston Harrod are others with returning experience. They could also use seniors Scott Selix and Austin Test and sophomore Andrew Freel in bigger roles this season.
BLUEGRASS OVERVIEW
Even with all that they lost, it’s difficult to pick against Ankeny Christian and Mormon Trail as the top two teams in this year’s Bluegrass. Lamoni, Murray and maybe even Melcher-Dallas should have plenty to say about this year’s league, too.
Diagonal and Seymour are two teams that could make some leaps this year while Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Orient-Macksburg and Twin Cedars will be looking to replace some of their top players from 2018-19.
