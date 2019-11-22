(KMAland) -- Many of the Bluegrass Conference’s most successful programs from a year ago are replacing large senior classes. Except for one. More after the jump…
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles – Last Year: 9-11 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: David Caldwell
ACA loses a strong senior class from a year ago, including two that did a large majority of their scoring. The top returning scorer is also their top defensive presence in junior Maddie Albrecht, who averaged just 3.9 points per game but blocked 39 shots. The rest of the weight will likely fall on a junior class that also includes Caitie Hohensee (1.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG) and Leah Collins (1.3 PPG, 10 steals). Others that could see more time this season include junior Kylee Thompson and sophomores Liv Caldwell, Olivia Osborn and Jewlina Nelson. There’s not a lot of production returning, but there are plenty of girls that saw time in at least 10 games a year ago.
Diagonal Maroons – Last Year: 13-6 overall, 7-2 conference
Coach: Gina Gunsolley
Diagonal’s numbers (in terms of bodies) were pretty low last year, and the Maroons lose four starters from that team. Senior Erin Sobotka does return to the fold after a really strong season a year ago. She scored 11.2 points per game, hit 31 3-pointers, grabbed 4.8 rebounds per contest and also led the team with 46 assists and 111 steals. She will definitely be the leader in a lot of categories this year. Sophomore Kerrigan Mobley is the only other girl that was a regular contributor a year ago, finishing the season with 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game to go with 26 steals and 18 assists. Seniors Kayla Bentley and Abby Woodruff and sophomore Emma Cunningham also saw reserve minutes last season. Also, watch for the freshman class to have a major impact after strong volleyball seasons from Taylor Lumbard and Anna Newton.
Lamoni Demons – Last Year: 15-5 overall, 9-1 conference
Coach: Kevin Brunner
For a team that had just one senior and started two freshmen, Lamoni’s 2018-19 team was maybe ahead of expectations. That’s what happens when one of those frosh is Abby Martin, who enters her sophomore season after leading the team with 17.9 points per game, 24 3-point makes and 84 steals. If it’s true that players make their biggest leap from freshman to sophomore year then the rest of the Bluegrass is in trouble. Seniors Leslie Guyer (8.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 53 steals) and Maddy Maedel (6.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 46 assists, 31 blocks, 39 steals) are also huge returning pieces. And then there’s the rest of the now-sophomore class with Hailey Shelton (3.5 PPG, 45 assists, 39 steals), Audrey Lloyd (2.5 PPG, 37 steals, 26 assists), Cameron Martin (2.3 PPG) and Reese Potter (1.6 PPG) all returning to what looks like a really, really strong Demons team. The depth gets even longer with senior Sara Stevenson, junior Isadora Cote and sophomore Malori Leonard also back.
Melcher-Dallas Saints – Last Year: 3-16 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Kelsey Goff
Junior Kynser Reed led last year’s Saints in points (11.5 per game), and she can see that roll up by 3-5 per contest with just a small improvement in the free throw percentage. Because she got to the line a lot – 128 times – in her sophomore season. The rest of the junior class is also paramount to this year’s Melcher-Dallas group. Kacey Enfield (5.2 PPG), Haley Godfrey (3.8 PPG), Riley Enfield (2.5 PPG) and Grace Overgaard (1.1 PPG) are in that group, and they’re joined by senior Lilly Bennett (1.3 PPG) and juniors Karlee Lovell and Mackenzie Putz in bringing back plenty of experience for this year’s Melcher-Dallas.
Moravia Mohawks – Last Year: 5-14 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Clint Woodward
Last year’s Mohawks had just one senior, so they return a whole lot to this year’s fold. Junior Kim Chandanais led last year’s team with 9.8 points per game and 13 3-pointers while adding 29 steals and 25 assists. Junior Gracie Hoffman also had a solid year, including on defense where she blocked 53 shots. She also averaged 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Fellow junior Anaya Keith led in steals (35) and assists (29) and posted 4.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Isabel Hanes (3.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG), Ronnie Cormeny (3.3 PPG, 31 steals), Hannah Starr (3.7 PPG, 23 assists, 21 steals) and Gentry Moss (2.3 PPG) are all in the junior class returning to the mix, and seniors Emilee Howard (5.3 PPG, 20 steals) and Bailee Batterson (2.8 PPG) should also contribute this season.
Mormon Trail Saints – Last Year: 3-15 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Katie Newton
They do have to replace one really strong senior, but the rest of last year’s crew is back. That will likely be led by junior Skylar Watsabaugh, who had a team-high 11.2 points per game and blocked a team-best 28 shots. She also hit 16 3-pointers, averaged 6.9 rebounds, nabbed 46 steals and passed out 38 assists. It was a strong sophomore campaign that could lead to even bigger things this year. Fellow junior Chelsea Johnson (7.8 PPG, 48 steals, 15 3PM) also returns to the mix along with yet another junior in Charlee Wilson (4.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 40 assists). That will be the big trio for this year’s Saints, but the supporting cast is also returning. Senior Kaylee Rains (1.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG), sophomore Grace Wetterling and juniors Valerie Minnick and Tori Ewing are in that cast. We could also see freshman Miah Roberts make an impact after a strong volleyball season.
Moulton-Udell Eagles – Last Year: 7-12 overall, 5-4 conference
Coach: Jason Ogden
Another team that was very young last year and brings back a lot of experience and production. Senior Chelsey Boettcher is the headliner. She averaged a team-high 13.0 points and grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game a year ago. She also walked to the line 150 times, making 81 in that junior season. Senior Malorie Probasco had a strong season, too, with 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and passed out a team-best 54 assists. Sophomore Abbie Probasco made a big mark defensively with a team-high 49 steals while averaging 4.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Junior Jessica King (4.6 PPG, 42 steals), senior Brason Bulechek (1.7 PPG) and junior Karsyn Sebolt (1.6 PPG) are other key returning pieces for the Eagles. Sophomores Hannah King and Alanis Emmert could be additional contributors this season for an Eagles team that could make even more noise this year.
Murray Mustangs – Last Year: 15-8 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Jerry Shields
This will be a very young team with just three players returning with varsity experience. If you add it all up, they only bring back 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Junior Kinzee Eggers is the top returning scorer at 2.2 per game while senior Bailey Frederick averaged 1.8 points and had 31 assists. Junior Megan Keller scored 1.2 points per game a year ago. Those are the three with experience. There is a strong freshman group that could help offset the losses, but at this point the Mustangs are the most wait-and-see team we’ve previewed so far in the Bluegrass.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs – Last Year: 2-18 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: Kim DeJongh
Everything flows through their senior Kaela Eslinger, who led the team in points (14.9 per game), 3-point makes (33), free throws (60), free throw attempts (107), assists (72), steals (44) and rebounds (9.0 per game). She’s outstanding. And she’ll be joined by some returning experience, too, with senior Hailey Johnson bringing back 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Another senior Cortney Gross had 3.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to go with a team-best 22 blocks. Junior Caitlyn Gist figures to take a leap this year from her 2.4-point and 4.9-rebound average, and senior Caitlyn Buckman and sophomore Janesa Tonnberg also bring back plenty of experience.
Seymour Warriorettes – Last Year: 20-1 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Paul Hinners
As it pertains to the core that helped Seymour win 20 games last year, they really only bring back senior Thayda Houser, who averaged 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while passing out 39 assists and nabbing 35 steals. She will be the leader of this year’s team, and I figure Seymour will not be the same team – or even close to it – at the beginning of the year as compared to the end. Juniors Claire George, Paige Hackathorn, Gracie Hinners and Madison Enright and seniors Kaitlyn Coucman and Harley Trimble are the next wave that will need to step into very big roles this season. There could be some members of the sophomore class and maybe one or two from the freshman group that could also make a mark.
Twin Cedars Sabers – Last Year: 6-17 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Trent Verwers
There’s no doubt Twin Cedars has a very talented sophomore class. Their leading scorer last season was from that group – Brooke Roby. She scored 10.1 points per game and hit a team-high 28 3-pointers while leading in steals (45) and ranking highly with 40 assists. They also have two strong forces down low in the class with Haley Hoch and Grace Bailey blocking a combined 80 shots and combing for 16.4 rebounds per game. Bailey had a team-high 47 blocks while Hoch pulled in 12.4 boards per game. Senior Kaya DesPlanque (3.3 PPG, 29 steals), junior Chloe Swank (2.8 PPG, 27 steals) and junior Jenna Hastings are also returning to the mix. And there are some other sophomores and a freshman that had strong volleyball seasons that could also make an impact.
BLUEGRASS OVERVIEW
The top spot is an obvious one. With all that Lamoni has returning, it’s hard to pick against the Demons. They are the preseason favorite. The rest is pretty tricky, especially when you consider two very successful programs – Murray and Seymour – are returning very little.
I think you have to have enough faith in those two programs to think they will at least be one of the top five teams in the conference. I’d also look for Moulton-Udell and potentially Twin Cedars and even Orient-Macksburg to make a push into that top half. Last year’s league was so young in certain spots and so experienced in others that it’s a pretty tough league to call. Except for No. 1, that is.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.