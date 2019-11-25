(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference boys’ basketball league is up next in our latest Winter Sports Preview. A complete rundown after you get re-acclimated with the rules and the previous previews.
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
CORNER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Clarinda Academy Eagles – Last Year: 9-11 overall, 7-7 conference
Coach: Joshua Taylor
You know the drill. Clarinda Academy changes from year to year and sometimes from week to week. It’s always fun to watch them play, grow and improve throughout the season. Stay tuned.
East Mills Wolverines – Last Year: 20-4 overall, 12-2 conference
Coach: Kevin Schafer
The Wolverines were a balanced inside-outside type last season, but they lost two of their three double digit scorers and three of their top four point-getters. Senior Michael Schafer is the lone returnee with a double digit average, finishing the year with 10.6 points per game, a team-high 85 assists and 58 steals. Fellow senior Nic Duysen is primed for a big year after 5.4 points and 7.8 rebounds on average a year ago. He also had 41 assists and 39 steals, and I’d expect a chase at a double-double average this year. Junior Nolan Smiley (2.1 PPG) is joined by seniors Brad Hall and Thomas Anderson and juniors Billy Ray and Landon Studey are others that received some varsity minutes a year ago.
Essex Trojans – Last Year: 1-18 overall, 1-13 conference
Coach: Chase Heinold
I apologize if any of this is wrong, as I (again) don’t keep up with all the moving parts. However, senior Wesley Johnson should be the top-returning player for this year’s Trojans team. Johnson averaged 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season while sophomore Tristan Frank was at 2.7 and 2.3. Juniors Tucker Hadden and Mason McClarnon and senior Caden Henderson also saw time in at least 14 games last year. Others that played some varsity minutes are junior Philip Franks and sophomores Colby Carlson, Eli Drennen and Brice Sederberg.
Fremont-Mills Knights – Last Year: 8-14 overall, 7-7 conference
Coach: Steve Raymond
Replacing Mason Vanatta will be a task, but this year’s team belongs to Eli Owen, who had a really strong junior year with 10.9 points per game. That was buoyed by 43 3-point makes, and he also did a great job setting others up (53 assists) and playing in the passing lanes (42 steals). Junior Cooper Langfelt should be able to expand on his 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds from last year while senior James Switzer (3.6 PPG, 22 assists, 15 steals) is another multi-sport athlete that should see a bigger role this year. Junior Seth Malcom will be recovering from knee surgery, so that could open up more opportunities. Seniors Nicolas Miramontes and Alex Perrin are two others that saw varsity time last year.
Griswold Tigers – Last Year: 3-17 overall, 3-11 conference
Coach: Mark Carlton
Griswold will return their second-leading scorer from last season, but they must replace three of their top four. Junior Jayden Amend is that lone dude among the top four, as he finished with 7.4 points per game. He had a team-leading 25 3-point makes, passed out 21 assists and added 17 steals in his sophomore campaign. The next-returning scorer that played in all of their games is senior Spencer Pelzer, who averaged 2.6 points per game as a junior. Sophomore Adam Houser played in 11 games as a freshman and averaged 2.7 points per contests. Juniors Colton Tasto and Lane Mueller and senior Paden Anderson are others that could be back after playing a large majority of games a year ago. Others with varsity experience are sophomore Brayden Stirek and junior Sam Olsen.
Sidney Cowboys – Last Year: 14-9 overall, 10-4 conference
Coach: Kent Larsen
All four of Sidney’s top returning players can shoot from the outside. There’s senior Noah Jorgenson, who returns as one of the top players in the conference after averaging 16.5 points per game. He also made 24 3-pointers, went 74/106 from the line and added 5.0 rebounds per game, 44 assists and 27 steals. His younger brother – Cole Jorgenson – hit 22 3-pointers and averaged 4.8 points per game while sophomore Garett Phillips hit 19 3s and scored 3.7 points per game. Junior Sam Pierce even hit 11 3-pointers as a reserve and averaged 2.4 points per game. So, there’s a chance Coach Larsen can have (at least) four 3-point shooters on the floor at all times. They will need to replace six seniors that played in at least 20 games, though. Look for sophomore Brydon Huntley to potentially eat some big minutes, too.
Stanton Vikings – Last Year: 21-2 overall, 14-0 conference
Coach: Kevin Blunt & Dave Snyder
Stanton lost two of their great players in school history in a four-person senior class, but they still have a lot returning to the fold. And they’re adding more help. Senior Tyler Peterson averaged 14.1 points per game and posted team-highs with 95 assists, 79 steals and 30 blocks while also grabbing 6.8 boards per game. I love Peterson’s instincts. He’s just a natural basketball player. Fellow seniors Easton Hultman (5.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 29 steasl) and Keygan Day (5.9 PPG, 20 3PM, 80 assists, 42 steals) are all set for big breakouts, and former Essex standout Colton Thornburg (10.1 PPG, 80 assists, 67 steals last year) will also join the mix at some point. Sophomore Carter Johnson (3.0 PPG) is on the cusp of a breakout, and junior Colby Royal (1.8 PPG) and sophomores Logan Roberts (1.2 PPG) and Quentin Thornburg (2.2 PPG for Essex) should also make for a very deep and talented Vikings team. Yes, they lost two stars, but they’re still the favorite.
CORNER OVERVIEW
As mentioned, you have to love what Stanton brings back to and adds to the fold. I don’t know if I can say that they are going to be a better team than last year, but they are still going to be very, very good. Good enough to make another run at 20 wins, I would think.
Sidney looks to me like the No. 2 with Noah Jorgenson battling for the league’s player of the year. But don’t overlook East Mills and Fremont-Mills, as they can put a bunch of solid athletes on the floor at all times. Plus, their best players are their lead guards and will have the ball in their hands most of the time. Of course, Clarinda Academy is always the wild card, and it’s hard to make any kind of determination at this point.
Griswold and Essex look like they will rebuild around some younger, inexperienced pieces, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be competitive on any given night.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.