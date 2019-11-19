(KMAland) -- Another Winter Sports Preview comes your way with a look at the girl's basketball landscape in the Corner Conference.
East Mills Wolverines — Last Year: 6-13 overall, 5-9 conference
Coach: Blair Holman
The great and powerful Alex Knop returns for one final basketball season, and she will look to average a double-double — again. She put in 12.6 points and had 11.0 rebounds per game to go along with 41 steals and 36 bocks - also leading totals last season. However, there were four seniors that joined her in doing quite a bit, and they have since graduated. Freshman Emily Williams figures to have a big role while sophomore Randi Knop (2.6 PPG, 3.9 PPG) had a strong freshman season last year. Senior Emma Seipold, junior Cheyenne Roberson and sophomore Kaylee Vandenberg are some other girls that got a lot of experience last year that should factor in this year.
Essex Trojanettes — Last Year: 5-14 overall, 4-10 conference
Coach: Rob Erickson
The Trojanettes were very young last season, and it should help them being a year older, wiser and better. I always use that line. Anyway, junior Elise Dailey leads the pack after averaging 8.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She also had 27 assists and 21 each of steals and blocks. Junior Sami York averaged 4.7 and 5.9 in her sophomore season, and junior Helen Nicholas was at 4.9 and 5.3 to go with 25 steals. Sophomore Desi Glasgo (2.4 PPG), senior Camryn Chambers (3.0 PPG, 3.4 RPG) and sophomore Riley Jensen (1.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 17 steals) are other returnees that should help Essex continue their improvement. Oh, and what’s really cool is that the legendary Rob Erickson is returning to the sideline. It’ll be great to see him coaching again this season.
Fremont-Mills Knights — Last Year: 14-10 overall, 10-4 conference
Coach: Brett Weldon
This is a senior-laden group that might see a sophomore leading them in scoring on most nights. Well, it’s probably pretty likely, considering sophomore Kaelynn Driskell was the team’s top scorer last season with 11.0 points per game. Still, there are likely plenty of other options to score in double figures with Kaylee Wright (7.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG), Courtney Goodman (6.8 PPG) and Lexie Howard (5.3 PPG) returning to the fold. Goodman is the team’s do-it-all type player with a team-high in assists (65) and steals (54) last year. Senior Kelly Kesterson (2.6 PPG, 14 blocks), sophomore Malea Moore (2.0 PPG, 29 steals) and junior Kenna Howard (1.8 PPG) are all likely to have big impacts each night. In addition, senior Liz Bartles, junior Taylor Morgan and sophomore Chloe Kirchert all played in at least 10 contests last season. The Knights will be a tough out for anyone.
Griswold Tigers — Last Year: 15-8 overall, 11-3 conference
Coach: Chris Hamilton
Griswold lost a pair of pretty important seniors, but they should have enough returning talent to keep themselves near the top of the Corner Conference. Senior Jocelyn Amos is the top returning scorer at 8.7 points per game. She was also the team’s top rebounder (7.7 per game) last season and added 59 steals as an important defender. Junior Mikala Pelzer (5.3 PPG) will likely be the team’s No. 2 scorer on most nights, as well as its top creator (41 assists, 46 steals). Throw in juniors Hope Ogg (2.9 PPG) and Josie Mundorf (1.5 PPG), who should see some additional scoring opportunities, and the top four is pretty well set. There are several others that also saw plenty of time last year in juniors Ashlyn Brownlee and Roni Hook and sophomores Brenna Rossell, Anna Kelley and Lydia Greiman. Like I said, the Tigers are probably in good shape to stay right near the top of the league.
Sidney Cowgirls — Last Year: 20-3 overall, 14-0 conference
Coach: Paige Landwehr
The Cowgirls lost three of their top four scorers and their top three rebounders - along with Coach Amy McClintock - but they do have some great talent returning. That starts with the conference’s top player in senior Maddy Duncan, who had 18.7 points per game, hit 58 3-pointers and added 101 assists and 98 steals as a junior. Now, who will join her in the scoring column on a given night? They have some options. Seniors Olivia Larsen (2.7 PPG), Presley Brumbaugh (2.5 PPG) and Danica Laumann (2.3 PPG) are joined by junior Alexis Massey (2.6 PPG) and sophomore Harley Spurlock (1.2 PPG) in averaging over 1.0 point per game last year. Sophomore Makenna Laumann and junior Jolie Sheldon also played in at least 17 games last year. The thing that they will be really good at is defense, as they bring back four girls with at least 21 steals a season ago. Look for this year’s Sidney to look a lot like last year - but maybe with fewer points.
Stanton Viqueens — Last Year: 11-11 overall, 9-5 conference
Coach: Dave Snyder
Junior Hope Ogletree is another do-it-all type, and you will see her filling the boxscore every night this season. She averaged 11.2 points per game last season while also leading the team with 94 steals and 54 assists. Senior Kami Tibben is right there with her, averaging 10.6 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds per game. She also had 68 steals on the season. Junior Tara Peterson (7.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 38 steals), senior Devin Isaacson (4.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG) and junior Kaitlyn Bruce (3.4 PPG) all figure to maintain big roles. Senior Madalyn Johnson and sophomores Bethany Goodemote and Ashley Henneman are also back after seeing time in plenty of games last year. And you can’t forget about freshmen Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens, who might have an even larger impact in basketball than they did in volleyball. I know - scary to think. They’ll be well above that .500 mark this year, I think.
OVERVIEW
At this stage, you’re pretty crazy to pick anyone in any girl’s sport in the Corner other than Sidney. So, the Cowgirls will definitely be the favorite. The No. 2 spot, though, I think is going to be really interesting.
In alphabetical order, you have to think Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Stanton will all be pretty salty this season. If I had to pick an edge, it would be F-Msince they bring back the most experience. However, Stanton’s freshman class could prove to be a real wild card.
Tier 1: Sidney
Tier 2: Fremont-Mills, Griswold, Stanton
Tier 3: East Mills, Essex
(All tiers are listed in alphabetical order).
