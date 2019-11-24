(KMAland) -- On we go to the boy's basketball previews, and we start with the Hawkeye Ten Conference. If you missed anything from the girls, you'll find those links below.
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
PREVIOUS WINTER SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
Corner Conference Girls Basketball
Western Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball
Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
Missouri River Conference Girls Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball
KMAland Girls Basketball Preseason Power Rankings
Atlantic Trojans — Last Year: 9-12 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Jeffrey Ebling
Atlantic had a pretty large senior class with seven total players in the class and six of which that played a large number of minutes. With that said, they have a pretty strong trio returning to the fold, led by senior Tyler Moen, who found ways to do pretty much everything on the court. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while passing out a team-high 59 assists, nabbing 28 steals and blocking 21 shots. Junior Skyler Handlos is also back after a season of 9.0 points per game, buoyed by 24 3-point makes. He also had 37 assists, 30 steals and 14 blocks. In addition, senior Nile Petersen figures to play an even bigger role this year after averaging 2.8 points per game in 2018-19. Senior Bradley Dennis and juniors Craig Becker and Grant Sturm will look for expanded roles after reserve minutes last year.
Clarinda Cardinals — Last Year: 7-15 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Rod Eberly
Clarinda won’t be nearly as long as they were last year, but this year’s team should be plenty athletic. Senior Nathan Lindsay averaged a team-best 10.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season, got to the line a ton (102 times) and had 50 steals and 16 blocks. He’s all over the place on the floor and is one of the league’s best athletes. Fellow senior Connor Brown can pop the 3 (31 makes last year) and looks to improve on 9.0 points per game last season. Another senior Kory Rogers (4.8 PPG) also can hit from outside (20 3PM) and had 43 assists, but the guy that will run the show is junior Michael Shull. He had team-highs with 67 assists, 37 steals and 16 blocks last season while averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. Sophomore Drew Brown came on strong late last season and finished with a 3.5-point-per-game average. Juniors Zach Pirtle and Jon McCall and potentially some freshmen could see plenty of tick this season with four seniors graduating.
Creston Panthers — Last Year: 10-12 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Bryce Schaffer
How do you replace one of the area’s top scorers in recent memory (Kylan Smallwood)? You turn to a junior class that is pretty salty. Cael Kralik (11.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 37 assists, 18 3PM) and Brance Baker (10.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 31 3PM, 61 assists, 38 steals, 13 blocks) are both potential first team All-Hawkeye Ten types. So, that’s a good place to start. Fellow juniors Colby Burg (5.3 PPG, 44 assists), Evan Bruce (1.9 PPG) and Clayton Stafford also bring back all kinds of experience, as does senior Devin Baker (1.2 PPG). Only two seniors are gone, so the playing time left out there will be at a minimum, but look for seniors Ashton Wills, Spencer Lane and Jacob Rushing and juniors Brodie Wallace, Kaden Briggs, Keagan Smith and Cole Strider to potentially figure into that mix.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — Last Year: 18-5 overall, 9-1 conference
Coach: Derek Fink
If you’re looking for a team to beat, you’ve found it. Seniors Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers make for the best inside-outside duo in the area. Biliew averaged 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds while blocking 74 shots, and Wiebers went for 16.1 points, made 39 3s, passed out 108 assists and nabbed 72 steals. The two also shot a combined 215 free throws, so that tells you how tough they are to guard. It’ll be even tougher with almost everybody else returning. Seniors Austin Korner (5.3 PPG), Damien Magnuson (5.3 PPG, 61 assists), Jack Mendlik (3.2 PPG, 35 assists, 34 steals) and Bryce Fink (1.7 PPG) have a ton of experience playing together. There’s some additional depth, too, largely from other members of their junior class, most notably Evan Turin (17 games played last year). They’re deep and they’re talented. Two good things to be.
Glenwood Rams — Last Year: 14-7 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Curt Schulte
Glenwood got a ton of production out of three guys last year, and two of them are back. Senior Zach Carr averaged 16.2 points and led the team with 77 assists and 28 steals. He also got to the line 105 times and made a solidly efficient 79 of them. Junior Ryan Blum put in 13.9 points, grabbed 6.4 rebounds, made 30 3s and had 46 assists, 27 steals and a team-high 21 blocks. And now they’ll look for some others to step up with six seniors graduating. This year’s seniors - Dylan Sondag, Dylan Hopp, John Palmer and Nate Hughes - and juniors Ben Hughes and Silas Bales all saw playing time last year. They’ll need several of these guys to produce.
Harlan Cyclones — Last Year: 11-9 overall, 7-3 conference
Coach: Mitch Osborn
Harlan had a huge senior class last season, and they really only bring back three guys that played prominent minutes. Seniors Johnathan Monson and Connor Bruck are the two big names, as they averaged 9.3 and 8.3 points per game last year. Monson hit a team-high 28 3-pointers and had a team-best with 61 assists while grabbing 5.0 rebounds. Bruck went to the line 112 times and made 83 of them (74.1 percent) and finished the season with 27 assists and 14 steals. Senior Michael Heithoff also got some tick with 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds on average. Those three should top the night in most categories. But who’s next? Well, junior Michael Erlmeier is very athletic and played in seven games last season. Seniors Cody Christensen (5 games) and Colton Barnes (4 games) also played a bit. There’s not a lot of experience, but they’ve been here before. I expect they will be just fine.
Kuemper Catholic Knights — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Sean Minnehan
Over the last several years, Kuemper has been hit by the graduation bug. That’s no different here with six seniors graduating, including their top two scorers. This year’s senior class is led by Kyle Berg, who averaged 8.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season. Tyler Putney is also in the group and averaged 7.0 points while passing out 35 assists in his junior year. Senior Cole Collison figures to have a strong senior season, too, after 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds on average last season. Junior Austin Tigges (2.4 PPG) and seniors Tre Knobbe (2.2 PPG) and Kyle Feauto (1.2 PPG) are joined by junior John Mayhall and senior Jon McCarty in seeing action in at least 11 games a year ago.
Lewis Central Titans — Last Year: 13-10 overall, 9-1 conference
Coach: Dan Miller
The Titans lost a great senior class that helped them to share the Hawkeye Ten Conference last season. This year’s senior group is a little less established but no less talented. Logan Jones is the top returning scorer at 7.0 points and the top rebounder at 3.6 grabs per game. Another senior Easton Dermody hit 33 3-pointers last season in averaging 6.2 points per game, and he passed out 31 assists. Fellow seniors Noah Rigatuso (4.9 PPG, 38 assists), Cole Drummond (3.7 PPG, 29 assists, 22 steals) and Brady Miller (DNP last year) are back and junior Thomas Fidone (1.7 PPG) figures to see an expanded role this year. I know there are some football injuries that may impact some of these guys and others not listed. Regardless, LC still maintains plenty of talent and depth that they should be in the Hawkeye Ten mix again this season.
Red Oak Tigers — Last Year: 1-20 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: Dan Pollock
It was a bit of a struggle for Red Oak last season, and that was with a senior group that ranked 1st through 4th in scoring. Junior Kobe Johnson is the top returning scorer at 6.5 points and also grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game. Junior Garrett Couse (3.0 PPG, 13 3PM) and sophomore Baylor Bergren (1.6 PPG, 18 assists) will also be asked to push that production this season. Senior Jacob Athen played in 18 of 21 games while sophomores Ryan Johnson and Bradley Sifford were in 8 and 9 games, respectively. The experience will be pretty low for the Tigers, but it’ll be fun to follow their progress throughout.
Shenandoah Mustangs — Last Year: 5-17 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Derek Howard
Shenandoah returns a solid core with four of their top six scorers back. Senior Kyle Cerven was the top scorer at 14.0 points and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game. He also had 33 assists and 26 steals, but it might be a little slow early as he works his way back from an injury. Or it might not. Either way, he’ll be joined by fellow seniors Anthony Stogdill (6.0 PPG, 44 assists, 26 steals) and Conner Birt (2.0 PPG, team-high 51 assists) and junior Braden Knight (6.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 21 assists, 20 steals) in leading the way most nights. Senior AJ Herold played extensive minutes lsat year, and seniors Devin Morelock, Ethan Voshell and Ty Lantz and junior Brody Owen are others that saw some varsity time a year ago.
St. Albert Falcons — Last Year: 12-14 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Larry Peterson
This is the only team in the league that went to state last year, and they will need to replace two solid seniors that ranked among their top three in scoring. That said, there is a lot of talent, athleticism and experience back. Junior Sam Rallis leads the way after 10.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. He also led the team with 46 steals and had 33 assists and 14 blocks. Senior Lance Wright (6.9 PPG) can pop the 3 (27 makes) and added 28 assists while senior Ryan Hughes led the team with 38 assists and averaged 5.2 points. Juniors Connor Cerny and Jeff Miller averaged 3.4 and 2.8 points per game, respectively, and each had 16 steals. Two more juniors Isaac Sherrill and Cy Patterson and senior Aiden Antisdel saw lots of action last year while seniors Jack Eickholt, Sam Narmi and Ryan Genereux all played in at least 13 games. They will definitely be very tough to score on and another state tournament threat.
HAWKEYE TEN OVERVIEW
Denison-Schleswig is going to be the favorite to win this league, and they have a great shot to make a deep run in the postseason. The Monarchs just missed state last season, and it would probably be considered a disappointment if they don’t do it this year.
Behind Denison-Schleswig, though, it’s a little bit jumbled up. In alphabetical order, Creston, Glenwood, Lewis Central and St. Albert all have some great pieces. You can’t really count out Harlan or Kuemper EVER, and I think Clarinda and Shenandoah will both be tough beats on most nights. Atlantic and Red Oak both have plenty of production to replace, but they also both have some solid positives, too.
Let the fun begin.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.