(KMAland) -- The basketball season is coming. Heck, it's basically here. Today, my first Winter Sports Preview: The Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball Preview.
Atlantic Trojans — Last Year: 4-18 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Dan Vargason
The Trojans bring back their top two scorers - and the only two that averaged in double figures a year ago. Junior Haley Rasmussen averaged 10.9 points per game while senior McKenzie Waters was at 10.2. Both were strong distributors and the top two defenders on the team, as well. Senior Corri Pelzer (4.0 PPG) and juniors Alyssa Derby, Taylor McCreedy, Lauren Nicholas and Maycie Waters all played in at least 10 games last year. They do lose two seniors that played and did a lot, but Rasmussen and Waters will stir the drink again this year.
Clarinda Cardinals — Last Year: 1-20 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: Dane Byerly
Clarinda lost a lot of production from last season. There were three seniors that were top three in points, rebounds, assists and steals last year. The highest-returning scorer is junior Faith Espinosa (2.3 PPG) while sophomore Chloe Strait scored 1.6 PPG. While much of the production is gone, Coach Byerly does bring back plenty of girls that saw lots of time, including seniors Kylie Shackelford, Jordan VanGundy and Jenna Kim; juniors Madelyn Pulliam and Kristen Smith and sophomores Colbie Wilmes, McKenna Yearington and Jillian Graham. All of them played in at least 10 games a year ago.
Creston Panthers — Last Year: 11-10 overall, 4-5 conference
Coach: Tony Neubauer
The Panthers will have a hard time replacing all that Brielle Baker did, but they do have a nice core returning. That’s led by junior Kelsey Fields, who had a team-high 15.9 points and 14.1 rebounds per game a year ago. She also blocked 50 shots and had 26 steals. Junior Sam Dunphy had a strong year of her own with 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Senior Sydney Hartsock (3.9 PPG) has the highest-returning number in assists with 62 while Baker’s younger sister, junior Braelyn Baker, likely takes a big jump in production this year after 3.5 points per game, 47 assists and 29 steals. Look for sophomore Brianna Fields to also see a jump in playing time and production this year.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — Last Year: 20-3 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Adam Mich
The Monarchs won the conference and made a trip to state last year partly on the strength of a great senior class. However, there was also the sophomore - now junior - duo of Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann. Andersen led the team with 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and also had the top number with 32 blocks. Neemann was right there with her with 12.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 27 blocks. That’s going to be one of the most dominant duos in the area this year. They will need just a little help, and I’d look for junior Ellie Magnuson (1.1 PPG, 16 steals, 14 assists) to provide a lift. Seniors Tia Petersen and Payton Goslar are two others that will see bigger roles this season, as the Monarchs look to repeat as conference champs.
Glenwood Rams — Last Year: 18-5 overall, 8-1 conference
Coach: Brian Rasmussen
The only question about this year’s Glenwood team is, just how are they going to share the ball with all that talent? That’s a good “problem” or question to have. Junior Elle Scarborough returns after averaging 14.5 points per game and adding 75 steals, 56 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest. Sophomore Madison Camden had a big yer with 12.6 points per game, and Joslyn Lewis - a senior - put in 4.1 points per game. Sophomores Brynlee Arnold, Abby Hughes and Coryl Matheny also averaged 4.0, 3.6 and 3.9 points per game. Junior Lauren Becker and sophomores Hayllee Sell and Kennedy Jones are others that picked up varsity experience last year. And yeah, freshman Jenna Hopp already has a Division I scholarship offer. The team was really, really good last year, they return plenty of great talent and they add even more. The sky is the limit, my friends.
Harlan Cyclones — Last Year: 5-17 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Zach Klaassen
One of the youngest teams in the area last year returns a year older, wiser and presumably better. This could be a big bounce back year for the Cyclones, as they bring back leading scorers and juniors Jocelyn Cheek (7.5 PPG), Macie Leinen (7.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 33 blocks), Brecken Van Baale (6.6 PPG, 34 assists) and Ashley Hall (4.8 PPG, 71 assists, 27 steals). Sophomores Caitlyn Leinen, Raegen Wicks, Claire Schmitz and Tianna Kasperbauer also saw plenty of time last year. Two seniors will need to be replaced, but that junior core is a good starting point for a Cyclones program on the rise back up the H-10 standings.
Kuemper Catholic Knights — Last Year: 10-13 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Tyler Tryon
I know there are some potential injuries that may make for an issue for one or more of these girls coming out for basketball, but I’m just going to roll with it, regardless. Seniors Mallory Badding (9.2 PPG) and Kara Peter (9.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 51 blocks), if both are healthy, would be the leaders of this year’s team. Senior Maci Wittrock (3.3 PPG) and junior Kyndal Hilgenberg (1.5 PPG) are two others that had plenty of playing time last season. Also, look for senior Megan Bauer, junior Sarah Steffes and sophomores Karly Baumhover and Jordan Schwabe to have larger roles this season. Three graduated seniors (and potentially another current senior) will definitely be tough to replace for the Knights.
Lewis Central Titans — Last Year: 17-4 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Derek Archer
Lewis Central had 17 wins and competed in the conference with ZERO seniors on last year’s team. Senior Megan Witte is the obvious star here, as she averaged a team-best 17.2 points per game while also pulling in 6.5 boards per game, snagging 44 steals and passing out 51 assists. Fellow seniors Delaney Esterling (9.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 15 blocks), McKenna Paulsen (5.0 PPG, 48 assists, 49 steals), Hadley Hill (5.3 PPG, 23 steals), Jayden Cross (4.1 PPG, 27 assists) and Isabella Smith (2.1 PPG, 24 assists) are also back. So are juniors McKenna Pettepier (6.6 PPG, 31 3PM) and Grace Ruzicka (2.1 PPG). There are a lot of bodies with a lot of returning experience, and they look to be a team primed for a run at the top spot in the league.
Red Oak Tigers — Last Year: 18-5 overall, 7-3 conference
Coach: Maddie Gelber
Unlike Lewis Central, there were some seniors on last year’s roster. Like Lewis Central, though, many of their top talents are back. Seniors Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson both averaged in double figures at 13.9 and 10.3 per game, respectively. Walker also had 100 assists, 54 steals and 39 blocks to display her terrific versatility. Johnson led last year’s team with 8.2 rebounds per game. Fellow seniors Ellie Rengstorf (89.7 PPG, 41 assists, 46 steals), Allie West (5.7 PPG, 33 assists, 44 steals, 5.3 RPG) and Kyndal Kells (4.0 PPG) were also major contributors. Same for sophomore Lexi Johnson, who averaged 7.7 points per game, as well as juniors Chloe DeVries (3.6 PPG) and Jadyn Von Dielingen (2.2 PPG) and senior Libby Mensen (1.6 PPG). Make no mistake, they’re loaded.
Shenandoah Fillies — Last Year: 14-10 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Jon Weinrich
You-know-who is gone. Logan Hughes has left Shenandoah after the greatest and most prolific career in school history. However, her running mate and senior Roxy Denton returns to the fold. She averaged 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last year while also swatting 34 shots, passing out 47 assists and nabbing 27 steals. It was a great junior year. What does she have for an encore? Elsewhere, Nichole Gilbert is in her senior year after averaging 3.0 points per game and had 29 assists. Sophomore Ava Wolf is the only other returning player over one point per game (1.4 to be exact), but seniors Claire Adkins, Natalie Gilbert and Emily McGargill all played in at least 12 games and so did junior Brenna Godfread. It will be interesting to find out who fills in around Denton.
St. Albert Saintes — Last Year: 9-13 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Dick Wettengel
The top three scorers from last year’s team is gone, but St. Albert does have a nice core of highly athletic girls that should be able to get up and down. That starts with junior Allie Petry - the top returning scorer at 6.3 points per game. That will be going up. Senior Bel Pershing averaged 4.7 points and had 28 assists with 25 steals, and senior Veronica Svajgl added 3.0 points per game last year. Watch for senior Izabella Shaw to have a big jump, too, after 3.1 points per game and 30 blocks as a junior. Add in senior Jordyn Blaha (24 steals) and junior Makenna Shepard (38 assists, 23 steals), and I think this year’s Saintes will be - in the words of girl’s soccer coach Chris Hughes - fascinating to watch.
OUTLOOK
Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Red Oak appear to be the top four in some form. I would say that the Monarchs are in there due to winning it last year, and as they say, until proven otherwise - they are the champs.
That said, Glenwood, Lewis Central and Red Oak return way more experience and a bunch of talent and will probably be the trio to watch this season. I think at least two of those three will will be in Des Moines when it’s all said and done. And at least one of them will be the Hawkeye Ten champion.
Next tier: Creston, Harlan
Next tier: Atlantic, St. Albert, Shenandoah
Next tier: Clarinda, Kuemper
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.