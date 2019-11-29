(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Conference had two state tournament teams last year. Those two teams figure to again battle for the league crown in 2019-20. More after the jump....
PLEASE NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 2-9 conference
Coach: Andy Foster
The Crusaders bring back a strong senior core, led by Brant Hogue and Cole Hogue. Brant averaged a team-best 11.4 points per game, hit 27 3-pointers and added 3.7 rebounds per contest in his junior season. Cole, meanwhile, averaged 9.1 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game while adding 21 steals. Five seniors are gone, so there are going to be some new chances. Seniors Cade Block (3.3 PPG), Jared Sitzmann (1.1 PPG), Jackson Thompson and Camden Lee and junior Cale Boever could be among the folks trying to take advantage of those chances.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — Last Year: 14-9 overall, 5-6 conference
Coach: Jason Isaacson
The Lynx lose their top two scorers - one to graduation and one to Millard North. They will probably lean pretty heavily on sophomore Josh Dix, who had a great freshman season with 10.2 points per game and 41 3-point makes. He was also one of their top defenders with 35 steals and 14 blocks. Seniors Matt Evans (5.6 PPG, 30 assists) and Kaden Baxter (5.3 PPG, 19 3PM, 23 assists) should also be key members of this year’s Lynx squad. Senior Andrew Christensen (3.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 22 steals) had a solid junior year, and juniors Noah Sandbothe (2.3 PPG), Alex Stogdill (1.5 PPG) and Christian Tidiane (1.4 PPG) could also figure prominently into the mix this season.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — Last Year: 2-20 overall, 0-12 conference
Coach: Nate Kreifels
Senior Qu’ran Owens had a really strong junior season, leading the Jackets in points (15.3 per game), boards (6.9 per game), steals (37) and blocks (16). He will be a high usage and high volume player for TJ this season. Fellow seniors Jermaine Green (3.4 PPG), Noah Weinfurtner (2.7 PPG) and Wimach Gilo (1.7 PPG, 20 assists) are other key returnees. Sophomores Reese Schlotfeld (1.8 PPG) and Austin Schubert (1.5 PPG) and junior Amer Ibar (1.8 PPG) could also find plenty of varsity time this season, as well.
Le Mars Bulldogs — Last Year: 12-11 overall
Coach: Dave Irwin
Le Mars opens their Missouri River Conference tenure by losing their top scorer but returning each of their next seven scorers. Junior Spencer Mackey is the leader, as he averaged 15.3 points per game behind 56 3-pointers. Senior Aisea Toki led last year’s team in rebounds (9.0 per game) and steals (38), and he finished with 7.1 points per game and 46 assists. Junior Alec Dreckman (6.2 PPG, 30 assists) and senior Trevor Smith (5.9 PPG, 69 assists, 28 steals) are others that should again be key for the Bulldogs. Junior Jaxon Baumgartner is another that had a huge impact last year, passing out a team-high 81 assists and averaging 3.9 points per game. Senior Tate Westhoff (2.7 PPG) is yet another key returnee while seniors Jake Koons and Anthony Lamoreux and sophomore Konnor Calhoun also saw varsity time a season ago.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — Last Year: 20-4 overall, 9-3 conference
Coach: Adam Vander Schaaf
The Warriors ended their season in Des Moines again last year, and they will return all but two players from that squad. Of course, those two were fantastic all-around leaders, and they won’t be easily replaced. Senior Daniel Wright does return to the fold after 15.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game to go with 83 assists. Junior Jake Layman added 9.8 points and 4.5 boards per game and 58 total assists. Senior Deric Fitzgerald (6.5 PPG, 54 assists) is another top returnee, and senior Austin Freiberg (3.0 PPG), junior Nick Muller (2.5 PPG, 21 assists) and sophomore Jacob Imming (1.3 PPG) should also help make up the core this year. There are a number of other seniors and juniors that saw a lot of varsity time a year ago that could also figure into things.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — Last Year: 21-2 overall, 11-1 conference
Coach: Ras Vanderloo
The Sioux City East program continues to hum along, and they also advanced back to Des Moines and the state tournament a year ago. This year’s team will look decidedly different with a strong four-person senior class graduating. This year’s senior group is led by Jaleque Dunson (15.8 PPG, 53 3PM, 52 assists, 33 steals) and Sayvion Armstrong (8.7 PPG, 76 assists and 53 steals). While Dunson and Armstrong will get theirs and lead this team, the Black Raiders will need some big advancements from the rest of the crew. Senior Danny Callahan averaged 2.8 points and had 31 assists a year ago while juniors Aiden Ballard (1.7 PPG) and Caden Budde (1.6 PPG) and seniors Aden Gomez (1.4 PPG) and Jacob Maxey return with potentially more prominent roles this season.
Sioux City North Stars — Last Year: 6-16 overall, 4-8 conference
Coach: Shawn Miller
North lost a huge senior class from last year’s team, leaving the squad largely in the hands of returning starter and senior Nate Reed. Reed averaged 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and had 35 assists and 23 steals. He will be the focal point for this year’s Stars. Meanwhile, the only other returning regular contributor is senior Trevor Welp, who averaged a mere 1.6 points per game. The only other returning varsity experience comes from juniors Evan Helvig and Gavin Hauge and seniors Cole Pierson and Austin Craighead.
Sioux City West Wolverines — Last Year: 17-5 overall, 10-2 conference
Coach: CoCo Cofield
This is another program that had a lot of seniors last year. And West’s were very, very productive in nearly helping the Wolverines advance to the state tournament. This year’s team will likely revolve around 3-point marksman Kyrel Hanks, who hit a team-high 36 triples on his way to 7.0 points per game. Marcus McCray is another senior returnee with 6.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game averages that went with 35 assists and 26 steals. Another senior Chase Smith played in half their games last year and averaged 2.7 points per game. Junior Keenan Hegna (1.4 PPG) and senior Devaunte Coleman (1.0 PPG) might also be varsity contributors this season after reserve roles a year ago.
MRC OVERVIEW
It looks to me like the league will again come down to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East, although it might be the reverse result this year. Both teams lost solid senior classes, but SBL returns just a bit more than the defending champion.
Behind the top two, I like Le Mars to be a tough beat while Abraham Lincoln should still be a top four or five team along with Heelan. Sioux City West and Sioux City North lost hugely productive senior classes, and TJ could take advantage of that by adding a few more wins to their ledger this year. But they will need to find a consistent second scorer behind Owens.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.