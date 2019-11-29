Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.