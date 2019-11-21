(KMAland) -- The Missouri River Conference had a renaissance of very strong girl’s basketball teams last year. And it looks to be even tougher this season. More after the jump…
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic — Last Year: 19-6 overall, 8-4 conference
Coach: Darren Koolstra
Bishop Heelan returns a bunch of talent and experience from last year’s co-conference champions. Seniors Ella Skinner, Katelyn Stanley, Katie Cookie and Amber Aesoph are all back after strong seasons last year. Skinner averaged a team-high 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, went to the line 132 times and made 101 of them and added 42 steals with 25 steals. Stanley led with 97 assists and 62 steals, scored 10.7 points per game and converted on 83 of 108 free throws. Cooke scored 8.8 points per game, hit 23 3-pointers, had 73 assists and 45 steals, and Aesoph averaged 9.2 points with 46 steals and 35 dimes. Senior Sydney Pratt (4.0 PPG, 36 steals, 31 assists) is also back and plenty talented and experienced. Juniors Kyla Michalak, Mary Kate Fitzsimmons and Jordan Knapp are other reserve returnees, but it all starts with those five seniors. What a group.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — Last Year: 12-10 overall, 6-5 conference
Coach: Chad Schaa
So many familiar names here. There is not a lot of specialization at Abraham Lincoln, and there can’t really afford to be. Junior Jillian Shanks and senior Lucy Turner are the top two names here, as Shanks averaged a team-high 11.9 points per game, hit 20 3s and went 78-for-102 from the free throw line. Turner added 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while blocking 25 shots. Senior Julia Wagoner is also multi-talented with 8.4 points per game to go with team-highs in assists (78) and steals (64). Junior Kayla Schleifman led last year’s group with 37 blocks and averaged 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Senior Alexis Pomernackas usually scores from the 3-point line, with 15 of her 21 field goals coming from deep last season. Sophomore Baylie Girres could be primed for a breakout year after 1.6 points per game last season, and seniors Sam Christiansen and Brooke Wohlers add in minutes when they’re needed. This is another strong group for Coach Schaa.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — Last Year: 12-10 overall, 7-5 conference
Coach: Devin Schoening
It all starts with their trio of seniors - Allison Schubert, Allisa Schubert and LaTeah Willie. Allison Schubert led the way last year with 14.7 points per game, 79 steals and 67 3-point makes. Willie put in 11.9 points and had 43 steals, 19 blocks and 36 assists. Allisa Schubert was tops with 71 assists and had a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per game to go with 8.4 points per contest. The thing about this year’s Jackets is that they are going to be very difficult to score on. Schubert Dos and Willie combined for 165 steals last year, yes, but there’s also junior Hannah Belt (51 steals) and seniors Jasmine Ramos (35 steals) and Suzie Miller (38 steals) that can really get after you. Junior Ellie Perrine is yet another that figures to continue to cause opposing offenses fits. Bring your lunch when you play TJ.
Le Mars Bulldogs — Last Year: 19-4 overall, N/A conference
Coach: Judd Kopperud
Senior Jaelynn Dreckman averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a junior, and she figures to be a major threat in Le Mars’ first season in the MRC. Juniors Shaniah Temple (5.2 PPG, 40 assists), Kylie Dreckman (5.1 PPG, 86 assists, 30 steals) and Karlee Schiff (3.7 PPG) all had strong seasons last year. As did senior Brooke Haage, who finished with 2.8 points per game while passing out 69 assists and 24 steals. A deep MRC just got even deeper.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — Last Year: 11-11 overall, 6-6 conference
Coach: Joe Hardy
Much like this year’s volleyball team, the basketball Warriors will have some important seniors to replace. Much like the volleyball team, it has Kenzie Foley. The senior is a complete star and might be the most intimidating force in the conference with her 18.2-point and 13.5-rebound averages returning to the fold. She also blocked a team-high 29 shots and went to the line 118 times as a junior. Sophomore Emma Salker is also plenty talented and shot 52.2 percent from the field on her way to 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a freshman. Senior Emma Christensen (3.8 PPG) and sophomore Maddie Hinkel (2.9 PPG) figure to have much more prominent roles this season. While there’s not a lot of other experienced girls back, I don’t think SBL is hurting for talent.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — Last Year: 14-9 overall, 8-4 conference
Coach: Brian Drent
There were plenty of reasons that Sioux City East shared last year’s MRC championship. And they’re all back. Senior Butler recruit Nyamer Diew averaged 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game - both team-highs - last season. She also led the Black Raiders with 74 blocks and 48 steals. And there were two others that averaged in double figures - seniors Katlynn Tucker (10.5 PPG) and Kennedy McCloy (10.3 PPG). Tucker was efficient as all get-out, hitting 60 of 126 3-pointers and going 33 for 40 at the stripe. McCloy, who made 31 3-pointers herself, led the team with 50 assists and had 34 steals. Sophomore Megan Callahan (3.7 PPG), senior Madi VanDyke (3.7 PPG, 15 3PM), sophomore Taylor Drent (3.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG), senior Laken Gardner (3.3 PPG) and senior Rylee Irwin (2.8 PPG, 31 assists) were very good at playing their roles and providing scoring when needed. And they’re even deeper with sophomores Kyley Vondrak and Kayla Benson and senior Olivia Barnes all providing contributions last season.
Sioux City North Stars — Last Year: 0-21 overall, 0-11 conference
Coach: Michael Groth
North’s top scorer is gone and graduated, but they do bring back a lot of other athletes that saw plenty of time last season. Their leader is likely going to be senior Kenidi Valladolid, who hit a team-best 27 3-pointers, and averaged 5.7 points per game. Sophomore Madison Craighead had a fine year with 5.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, and then there’s a slew of other girls that scored a little and contributed in other spots. Seniors Ashley Lillard and Froso Konidas, juniors Sedrena Phillips and Emma Gross and sophomores Raven Laws, Kaytlyn Sagert and Adriel Simien are others that played last season and could come into play this season.
Sioux City West Wolverines — Last Year: 10-14 overall, 6-6 conference
Coach: Betsy Boetger
Here’s another team that lost their leading scorer, but also brings back pretty much the rest of the roster. Senior Hope Wagner (7.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 42 steals, 25 blocks) and junior Nia Moore (7.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG) are the top returning players, but there’s not a lot of drop off in the next three or four spots, either. And they’re all seniors with Sydney Edwards (6.6 PPG, 42 steals, 3.8 RPG), Andrea Vazquez (6.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG), Ashleigh Fitzgerald (6.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 35 assists, 27 steals) and Braedyn Downs (4.5 PPG, 34 assists, 28 steals) all doing a little bit of scoring and a little bit of everything else. Sophomore Gabby Wagner (2.6 PPG, 22 steals), senior Madison Burge (1.9 PPG) and sophomore Lily Juhnke (1.3 PPG) are others that could add even more to the mix. The Wolverines are very, very deep and even more balanced.
MRC OVERVIEW
There’s going to be a seventh-place team in this conference that is going to be a really nice team. It’s hard to pick against the defending co-champions - East and Heelan - at this point, but there will be no shortage of contenders with AL and TJ definitely providing a serious threat. And Sergeant Bluff-Luton can’t be overlooked, either, with the return of Foley, and with what they did in volleyball.
I guess the “safe” pick in the six spot would be Le Mars at this point. In Sioux City West, you also have a strong team that might be that strong seventh-place team. Or it might be higher than that. There's only one way to find out. The MRC was very tough last year. It’s even tougher this season.
Send any questions, comments, corrections and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.